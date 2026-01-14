Company delivered record performance across FX, Rates, and Credit products and launched innovative offerings

Capitolis, the financial technology company, today announced record-breaking performance in 2025 across its Portfolio Optimization business spanning its FX, Rates, and Credit products. This milestone underscores Capitolis' position as the industry's trusted partner for driving efficiency and innovation in portfolio optimization.

Throughout 2025, Capitolis continuously achieved record reductions in FX Optimization across FX Initial Margin, FX Capital, and FX Gross Notional. In Rates Optimization, the company delivered a record reduction in Initial Margin and Capital, with these reductions increasing 3.5 times since the acquisition of Capitalab. In Credit, Capitolis realized significant reductions in Credit Initial Margin.

Capitolis also launched many new innovative offerings including its Futures Porting solution and FX Initial Margin and expanded its Novation service with the introduction of Straight-Through Processing. These offerings were developed in response to client demand, addressing pain points such as reducing the cost of capital, funding, and operational expenses, and have attracted both buyside and regional banks, fueling further network growth. The Capitolis network continues to expand, driving greater efficiency and liquidity for participants.

"Capitolis is recognized as the innovation partner in capital optimization," said Gavin Jackson, Co-Head of Portfolio Optimization, Capitolis. "We're seeing unprecedented demand from clients, with more opportunities and requests than ever before. To meet this, we're investing heavily in our innovation team and accelerating our product roadmap, ensuring we deliver solutions that truly move the market and add value for our clients."

"Our network continues to break records, and the growth we saw last year is a testament to the trust and partnership we've built with our clients," said Kate Weston, Co-Head of Portfolio Optimization, Capitolis. "By focusing on operational excellence and expanding our platform, we're driving greater efficiency and liquidity for participants across the industry."

Capitolis has continued its strong momentum, launching new products, expanding its client network, and strengthening its leadership team with key appointments. Recent additions include Okan Pekin as President, Roy Saadon as Head of Market Development, Portfolio Optimization, Richard Schiffman as Chief Product Officer, Amol Naik as Chief Operating Officer, and Melanie Carucci as Global Head of Sales.

About Capitolis

We believe the financial markets can and should work for everyone. Capitolis is the technology company helping to create safer and more vibrant financial markets by unlocking capital constraints and enabling greater access to more diversified capital and investment opportunities. Rooted in advanced technology and deep financial expertise, Capitolis powers groundbreaking financial solutions that drive growth for global and regional banks and institutional investors alike. Capitolis is backed by world class venture capital firms, including Canapi Ventures, 9Yards Capital, SVB Capital, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Spark Capital, and S Capital, as well as leading global banks such as Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered, State Street and UBS.

Founded in 2017, our team brings decades of experience in launching successful startups, technology, and financial services. Capitolis was recognized on the Inc. 2024 Best in Business list in the Financial Services and Innovation Technology categories, and honored for the third consecutive year in the 2025 Euromoney Foreign Exchange Awards. The company has been included on CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies list for the past three years, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 list in consecutive years and was named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of The World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023. American Banker recognized Capitolis among the Best Places to Work in Fintech, and the company was named by Crain's New York Business as one of New York City's Best Places to Work in 2025 for the fourth consecutive year. For more information, please visit our website at www.capitolis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

