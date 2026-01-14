Company deepens partner-first strategy, empowering partners to grow with Armis in a way that best fits their unique business needs without tiers or requirements

Armis, the cyber exposure management security company, today announced the launch of the Armis Select Partner Program. The new program marks a significant evolution in Armis' commitment to its global partner ecosystem. By extending the reach of Armis Centrix, the Armis Cyber Exposure Management Platform, to organizations worldwide through its partner program, joint customers can streamline their security operations and proactively strengthen defenses.

"Global enterprises don't just need tools; they need a unified ecosystem of trusted partners to navigate an increasingly volatile threat landscape," said Alex Mosher, President and CRO of Armis. "At Armis, our partners are the primary engine of our growth and the cornerstone of our global strategy. By evolving our partner program, we are doubling down on this collaborative foundation to accelerate our reach and deepen our impact. Together, we are empowering customers to move from reactive defense to proactive cyber exposure management securing the critical infrastructure society depends on while helping our partners and customers alike realize their full business potential."

The Armis Select Partner Program moves beyond rigid tiers and complex requirements, offering partners three distinct routes to market with Armis: selling, delivering services and building joint solutions. Partners can participate in one or all three routes, choosing the path that best fits their strategic business goals. Each route includes structured engagements that provide access to the right resources, incentives and support. This ensures clear ways to engage and transparent benefits and incentives tied to specific actions.

"We have completely redesigned our partner program to reduce complexity and focus on what truly matters: equipping security teams with the tools they need to protect their most critical assets," said Patrick McCue, Senior Vice President of Global Partners at Armis. "With no fixed tiers or barriers, partners can define success on their own terms, unlock incentives through deeper engagement, and access benefits that drive mutual success. We are fully dedicated to being a partner-first organization, with our partners at the center of every customer engagement and growth opportunity."

Key Armis partners are embracing this flexible, growth-focused program:

"In a rapidly expanding cybersecurity landscape, the biggest challenge partners face is differentiating value. The new Armis Select Partner Program directly helps overcome this by giving us the flexibility to align our deep expertise in professional services with their solutions. Ultimately, this enables us to deliver more tailored, outcome-driven solutions to our joint customers." -Mark Thornberry, SVP, Partnerships at GuidePoint Security

"Designing partner programs that are simple to consume while still offering meaningful specialization for different market segments is incredibly difficult. Armis has struck that balance well. Their new partner program aligns channel incentives with internal seller motivations, ensuring partners are truly embedded in the motion. Partner programs must evolve alongside the business, and Armis' new program is a strong example." -Ryan Morris, President at Blackwood

"Carahsoft and our reseller partners are pleased to work with Armis. Its platform addresses the unique needs of Public Sector organizations, including comprehensive visibility and control of all connected assets. The new Armis Select Partner Program's emphasis on choice and transparent benefits simplifies how we engage and empower our reseller ecosystem to expand at their own pace." -Brian O'Donnell, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft

"The Armis Select Partner Program aligns with Orange CyberDefense Nordics's commitment to building a safer digital society by helping businesses protect their entire attack surface. The program removes traditional barriers to collaboration, allowing us to scale more effectively and ensure our joint customers remain secure in an increasingly connected world." -Marie Waller, Director Business Operations at Orange CyberDefense Nordics

Armis' partner-first strategy has contributed to the company's overall momentum and growth.

Additionally, Armis has received a number of accolades, including being recognized by CRN as one of the Coolest Network Security Companies and the Hottest AI Security Companies. The company was also named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: IoT Security Solutions, Q3 2025, and The Forrester Wave: Unified Vulnerability Management Solutions, Q3 2025, in addition to the Gartner Magic Quadrant for CPS Protection Platforms.

About Armis

Armis, the cyber exposure management security company, protects the entire attack surface and manages the organization's cyber risk exposure in real time. In a rapidly evolving, perimeter-less world Armis ensures that organizations continuously see, protect and manage all critical assets from the ground to the cloud. Armis secures Fortune 100, 200 and 500 companies as well as national governments, state and local entities to help keep critical infrastructure, economies and society stay safe and secure 24/7. Armis is a privately held company headquartered in California.

