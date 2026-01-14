AvAir Appoints Tyler Botthof as Chief Operating Officer

CHANDLER, Ariz., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AvAir, a global leader in aviation inventory solutions and aftermarket services, announced the promotion of Tyler Botthof to chief operating officer, effective January 1.

"Tyler's deep industry knowledge, hands-on experience across both sales and operations, and long-term commitment to AvAir make him exceptionally well-suited to lead our operations as Chief Operating Officer," said Mike Bianco, CEO of AvAir.

In this role, Botthof will oversee AvAir's global operations, driving operational excellence, scalability, and strategic execution as the company continues to expand its footprint in the aviation aftermarket.

Botthof brings more than 24 years of dedicated service to AvAir. He began his career with the company in the warehouse, steadily working his way through a variety of sales and operational roles before most recently serving as Vice President of Operations. Throughout his tenure, he has played a key role in strengthening operational performance, optimizing supply-chain execution, and reinforcing AvAir's reputation for reliability, speed, and customer service.

"I'm honored to step into the role of Chief Operating Officer," said Botthof. "Having grown with AvAir from the warehouse to the executive team, I'm proud of what we've built together and excited to continue working alongside our talented team to support our customers and drive the company forward."

AvAir, which celebrated its 25th year in 2025, offers customized solutions for customers and suppliers to buy, sell, exchange, loan, lease, or consign inventories with more than 26 million in-stock components. The company is ISO 9001, AS9120, and ASA 100 certified and adheres to the highest quality standards in all phases: purchasing, receiving, stocking, sales, and shipping.

For more information about AvAir, visit AvAir.aero.

Contact: Claire Natale

Email: claire@evolveprandmarketing.com

Phone: 202.294.5999

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2861197/5716673/AvAir_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2861198/Tyler_Botthof_AvAir.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/avair-appoints-tyler-botthof-as-chief-operating-officer-302661140.html