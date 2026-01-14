Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Strategischer Schachzug: Germanium Mining sichert sich massives Flächenpotenzial im Kampf um die High-Tech-Vorherrschaft
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.01.2026 14:06 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AvAir Appoints Tyler Botthof as Chief Operating Officer

CHANDLER, Ariz., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AvAir, a global leader in aviation inventory solutions and aftermarket services, announced the promotion of Tyler Botthof to chief operating officer, effective January 1.

AvAir

"Tyler's deep industry knowledge, hands-on experience across both sales and operations, and long-term commitment to AvAir make him exceptionally well-suited to lead our operations as Chief Operating Officer," said Mike Bianco, CEO of AvAir.

In this role, Botthof will oversee AvAir's global operations, driving operational excellence, scalability, and strategic execution as the company continues to expand its footprint in the aviation aftermarket.

Botthof brings more than 24 years of dedicated service to AvAir. He began his career with the company in the warehouse, steadily working his way through a variety of sales and operational roles before most recently serving as Vice President of Operations. Throughout his tenure, he has played a key role in strengthening operational performance, optimizing supply-chain execution, and reinforcing AvAir's reputation for reliability, speed, and customer service.

"I'm honored to step into the role of Chief Operating Officer," said Botthof. "Having grown with AvAir from the warehouse to the executive team, I'm proud of what we've built together and excited to continue working alongside our talented team to support our customers and drive the company forward."

AvAir, which celebrated its 25th year in 2025, offers customized solutions for customers and suppliers to buy, sell, exchange, loan, lease, or consign inventories with more than 26 million in-stock components. The company is ISO 9001, AS9120, and ASA 100 certified and adheres to the highest quality standards in all phases: purchasing, receiving, stocking, sales, and shipping.

For more information about AvAir, visit AvAir.aero.

Contact: Claire Natale
Email: claire@evolveprandmarketing.com
Phone: 202.294.5999

Tyler Botthof, COO of AvAir

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2861197/5716673/AvAir_Logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2861198/Tyler_Botthof_AvAir.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/avair-appoints-tyler-botthof-as-chief-operating-officer-302661140.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.