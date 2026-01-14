Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.01.2026
Strategischer Schachzug: Germanium Mining sichert sich massives Flächenpotenzial im Kampf um die High-Tech-Vorherrschaft
14.01.2026 14:06 Uhr
NanoPass Technologies Expands Product Portfolio to Advance Intradermal Delivery

The Newly Launched MicronJet 800 Extends the Portfolio into Hair Restoration as well as Thicker Skin Areas and Viscous Substances

NES ZIONA, Israel, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NanoPass Technologies Ltd., a global leader in intradermal delivery solutions, will officially launch MicronJet 800 during IMCAS World 2026, taking place January 29 - 31, 2026, in Paris.

MicronJet brand for intradermal delivery

The launch of MicronJet 800 expands the MicronJet brand, which currently includes MicronJet 600, a 0.6 mm intradermal device with a flow rate equivalent to a 30-gauge needle. Together, MicronJet 600 and MicronJet 800 form a complementary portfolio that supports a broad range of aesthetic and dermatological applications and formulations.

Designed for use in areas with slightly thicker skin, MicronJet 800 is particularly well suited for non-surgical hair restoration, delivering a virtually pain-free scalp injection experience. Its controlled penetration supports consistent and predictable delivery, making it suitable for additional aesthetic and dermatological applications, including jawline and cheek treatments, hyperhidrosis, and scar revision, where accurate placement is essential.

MicronJet 800 is a 0.8 mm intradermal delivery device approved for substances indicated for this route. MicronJetTM 800 is optimized for medium-to-high viscosity formulations and offers a flow rate equivalent to a 27-gauge needle while maintaining precise intradermal depth. It enables consistent dermal placement with a virtually pain-free injection experience. The device connects to standard Luer-lock or Luer-slip syringes (<3 mL) and can be easily integrated into clinical practice following a short training period.

Unlike conventional stainless-steel needles, MicronJet devices are manufactured from pure silicon-crystal delivery pyramids using semiconductor-grade MEMS technology. This structure provides exceptional blunting resistance, even during procedures requiring multiple injections, supporting consistent penetration and high procedural reliability. The MicronJet technology and products are supported by more than 70 clinical studies across vaccines, therapeutics (i.e., allergy testing, immunotherapy, systemic delivery), and aesthetics.

"The main advantage of MicronJet in scalp therapy is that it is virtually pain-free, a clear and compelling benefit for both patients and practitioners. MicronJet ensures effective intradermal placement while maintaining comfort, making it an ideal solution for hair restoration treatments," said Dr. Alberto Diaspro, Maxillofacial Plastic Surgeon from Italy.

Across the portfolio, MicronJet enables precise intradermal delivery for various applications, including skin rejuvenation, scar treatment, axillary hyperhidrosis, stretch marks, pigmentation, lip hydration, local anesthesia, and non-surgical hair restoration. It is compatible* with commonly used substances such as non-cross-linked HA, skin boosters, polynucleotides, microtoxin, mesotherapy cocktails, PRP, iPRF, corticosteroids, and lidocaine.

IMCAS attendees are invited to visit NanoPass at booth K216 on Exhibition Level 2, near the Foyer Amphi Bleu, for live demonstrations and scheduled meetings.

*Based on local regulatory guidelines

For more information, visit https://micronjet.nanopass.com.

Contact us at: info@nanopass.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2860912/MicronJet.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nanopass-technologies-expands-product-portfolio-to-advance-intradermal-delivery-302661011.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
