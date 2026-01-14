Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - Directorate Changes

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 14

14 January 2026

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Artemis UK Future Leaders plc

Directorate Changes

Artemis UK Future Leaders plc (the " Company") announces that with immediate effect, Bridget Guerin, Chair of the Company has, in addition, been appointed as Chair of the Marketing Committee.

The Company also announces that Bridget Guerin has resigned from Chair of the Nominations Committee and Mike Prentis has been appointed as Chair of the Nomination Committee, with immediate effect.

Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited as Company Secretary

