Alaghband will lead global customer operations as demand intensifies among Fortune 500 organizations for agentic platforms that accelerate business impact and deliver ROI at scale

WRITER, the leader in agentic AI for the enterprise, today announced the appointment of Mina Alaghband as its first Chief Customer Officer. Alaghband joins WRITERto strengthen its leadership in delivering AI-first outcomes in the enterprise through its full-stack AI agent platform and deep customer partnerships.

WRITER's newly appointed Chief Customer Officer Mina Alaghband (left) with CEO and Co-founder May Habib (right), underscoring the company's commitment to delivering AI-first enterprise transformation.

"AI transformation lives or dies in customer success," said May Habib, CEO and co-founder of WRITER. "Alongside our powerful, purpose-built technology, that's always been WRITER's core strength working side-by-side with leaders to redesign how their organizations operate, unleash human potential, and drive real ROI. Bringing Mina on board is a testament to that commitment. It reflects exactly where WRITER is going and the kind of transformation we're helping our customers achieve."

Prior to WRITER, Alaghband served as a Partner at McKinsey Company, where she drove digital and AI transformations for Fortune 100 technology companies. A leader in its Technology, Media, and Telecommunications (TMT) practice across the U.S. and Europe, she worked closely with CEOs, CROs, and CMOs to scale growth initiatives across complex organizations. At WRITER, she will partner directly with executives across the company's enterprise customers to drive AI adoption and outcomes at scale, overseeing professional services, forward-deployed engineering, AI adoption, and transformation director teams.

"WRITER's DNA is customer-obsessed, and that focus is what drives momentum and customer adoption ahead of the market," said Mina Alaghband, Chief Customer Officer at WRITER. "Executives are inundated with stories of AI deployments that fail to scale agents falling short in production, compliance breaking down, and ROI never materializing. This is not the case at WRITER. Its full-stack platform and hands-on delivery methodology bends the odds for its enterprise customers. My role is to empower everyone in the enterprise, from the CEO to the copywriter or sales rep, with the superpowers of the WRITER platform."

WRITER's customer organization plays a central role in helping enterprises adopt AI faster and more effectively, supporting nearly one-third of the Fortune 500. Alaghband will work hand-in-hand with customers as they transform everyday workflows with AI at the center building alongside leaders, enabling frontline teams, and helping to raise the bar on operational and efficiency metrics.

As enterprises accelerate investment in AI systems that drive real business impact, WRITER continues to attract leading customers and earn broad industry recognition. Industry innovators like Aptitude Health, e.l.f. Beauty, Keurig-Dr. Pepper, New American Funding, and TikTok have recently joined WRITER's growing roster of customers, alongside long-standing champions such as Vanguard, Uber, Marriott, and Prudential. WRITER was recently named a Gartner Cool Vendor in both AI Agent Development and Digital Workplace Applications, and has received Leader designations across the 2025 Gartner Emerging Market Quadrants for Generative AI Model Providers, Generative AI Engineering, and AI Knowledge Management.

Prior to McKinsey, Alaghband held leadership roles at CrowdFlower (now Appen) as VP of Customer Success and at Box as Chief of Staff and Head of Sales Strategy and Execution. She earned her MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business, as well as a master's in Technology and Environment from the Stanford School of Education. She also holds a master with honour from Yale in Military History. She is recognized for her leadership in helping large organizations modernize their commercial and customer-facing operations, particularly through advanced analytics and AI.

About WRITER

WRITER is where the world's leading enterprises orchestrate AI-powered work. With WRITER's end-to-end platform, teams can build, activate, and supervise AI agents that are grounded in their company's data and fueled by WRITER's enterprise-grade LLMs. From faster product launches to deeper financial research to better clinical trials, companies are quickly transforming their most important business processes for the AI era in partnership with WRITER. Founded in 2020, WRITER delivers unmatched ROI for hundreds of customers like Prudential, Marriott, Uber, and Vanguard and is backed by investors including Premji Invest, Radical Ventures, ICONIQ Growth, Insight Partners, Balderton, B Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Adobe Ventures, Citi Ventures, IBM Ventures, WndrCo, and others. Learn more at WRITER.com.

