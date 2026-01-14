Auri, Inc.: SUTI to Acquire a Division of Auri Inc., Shareholders Corporate Updates

Shareholders Updates ,acquisitions and new management

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / SutimCo Inc. (OTC PINK:SUTI) ("The Company") - Today the management is pleased to announce the deal between SUTI Inc and AURI inc.

Auri Inc and its management agreed to sell off all its nutraceutical and hemp-based product lines to SUTI Inc. Wholly owned subsidiaries such as www.thechamp.io will now reside in (SUTI).

Auri's Management arranged additional manufacturing sources for all nutraceutical, MJ, THC and CBD-related products. The company's choice to move its products and all MJ related categories to SUTI will allow AURI and other companies to concentrate on their core businesses, especially with a new and optimistic view of Oil and Gas-related businesses; "drill baby drill" promises to have a prosperous run in the near future.

The company is pleased to announce updates to the new business plan and a master development program for 2026. New and expanded plan at SUTI Inc will also introduce new management and a new group of sales and marketing consultants. The new SUTI group will still own and manage its own crypto currencies and as a bonus will deliver additional tokens to AURI shareholders.

SUTI will use its developed codes to launch its own set of NFTs and release the "Sovereign Coin", its cryptocurrency. Due to new category change from Category 1 to category 3, Federal Law expands the markets and lowers compliance, SUTI's management will continue to focus on setting up "transactional" relationships with merchant processing, financial institutions, Banks and traders, focusing on MJ and CBD growing sectors of the economy.

"Utilizing the safety and security protection associated with "blockchain" technology and related software, will allow SUTI to transact with its clients, suppliers and end users, without the obstacles that is normally associated with Banks and other regulated institutions. As an additional bonus, SUTI will now have its own MJ NFT's and Cryptocurrencies coming to the market on EXT at Q2,2026. This will enhance the company's asset base, balance sheet and add to the shareholders value!" Explained Edward Vakser, CEO.

About Sutimco Inc.

Sutimco Inc., is a development corporation with a focus and design to enter a new and emerging Secured and Encrypted world of Digital currencies, NFT and NFA assets, built on Block Chain and secured platforms for Banking, transactions and currencies processing and merchandizing. Recently, SUTI was focused on emerging and developing Medicinal and Recreational use Marijuana and Cannabis market sectors. The company is developing relationships and contracts with product and service providers that cover all aspects of this new and emerging market sector and developing its own digital currency for the MJ trade.

Contact: Edward Vakser ev24903@gmail.com 214-418-6940

SOURCE: Auri, Inc.

