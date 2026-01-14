Genomate Health Expands Global Footprint With Acquisition of Oncompass Medicine

Genomate Health, the U.S.-based precision medicine company transforming cancer care through its proprietary computational reasoning technology, today announced its acquisition of Oncompass Medicine. The move marks a major milestone in Genomate Health's global expansion and establishes a strong operational base in Europe.

CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / Genomate Health, the U.S.-based precision medicine company transforming cancer care through its proprietary computational reasoning technology, today announced its acquisition of Oncompass Medicine. The move marks a major milestone in Genomate Health's global expansion and establishes a strong operational base in Europe.

Our priority is to ensure that precision oncology delivers its full potential for every patient," said Nabil Hafez, MS, MBA, CEO of Genomate Health. "This acquisition allows us to close the gap between advanced molecular diagnostics and real-world patient access. It combines the advanced computational reasoning technology of Genomate with Oncompass Medicine's clinical expertise to deliver the best cancer care worldwide."

Founded in Budapest in 2003, Oncompass Medicine has been a leader in personalized oncology for more than two decades. The company has supported patients and healthcare providers across Europe with advanced precision oncology services, pioneered some of the first companion diagnostic tests for precision oncology in 2003, and was among the first to implement next-generation sequencing-based tumor profiling in routine clinical care in 2008.

"We are not just expanding our geographic footprint; we are building a unified, single precision oncology company that has pioneered all three major technological breakthroughs needed to realize the promise of precision oncology - from the first diagnostic tests to molecular tumor profiling tests and the first clinically validated computational methods solution," said Dr. Istvan Petak, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Genomate Health. "This strategic step fulfills my dream of reuniting with the team I had led for many years to develop the first companion diagnostic tests."

Under the agreement, Oncompass Medicine contributes its well-established operations, logistics, clinical expertise, and a deeply rooted market presence in Europe. Scientific and clinical continuity will be led by Dr. Istvan Petak, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Genomate Health, who will also serve as Managing Director of Oncompass Medicine, supported by a multidisciplinary team of oncologists, molecular diagnostics specialists, and data scientists. Together, the organization significantly expands Genomate Health's international reach and operational capacity, with the transaction expected to be revenue-accretive and immediately strengthen the company's European footprint.

This creates a unified European framework for Genomate Health, accelerating the company's mission to make precision oncology accessible worldwide. By combining Oncompass Medicine's operational excellence with Genomate Health's computational reasoning technology, the company is building a fully integrated precision oncology platform that transforms complex molecular data into actionable treatment decisions at scale.

The acquisition reinforces Genomate Health's leadership position in precision oncology and opens the door to new collaborations with global health systems, life science organizations, and cancer research institutions. To maintain continuity and trust across its existing networks, the Oncompass Medicine brand will continue in Hungary under the name " Oncompass Medicine, a Genomate Health company " .

The acquisition builds on a strong foundation of recent milestones, including the kickoff of U.S. operations at the 2025 SelectUSA Investment Summit, a $2 million raise to support clinical rollout, and GenomeWeb's designation of the company as 2025's "Best Place to Work".

About Genomate Health

Genomate Health Inc. is a medical technology company based in Cambridge, MA, developing computational and diagnostic solutions for personalized medicine. Its flagship product, Genomate, is the first clinically validated universal computational reasoning model to predict response to multiple targeted therapies by analyzing each patient's unique combinations of genetic alterations and biomarkers. Genomate delivers the first computational reasoning solution that moves beyond stratified medicine to realize the true promise of precision oncology, ranking therapies based on the complete genetic makeup of the patient's tumor. Genomate Health is a graduate of the Mayo Clinic Accelerate Program, a CancerX initiative founding member, and part of the Precision Medicine Coalition.

Learn more: www.genomate.health

About Oncompass Medicine

Founded in 2003 in Budapest, Oncompass Medicine is a pioneer in precision oncology, integrating molecular diagnostics, advanced bioinformatics, and oncology decision-support tools to guide personalized cancer therapy. The company has been at the forefront of applying molecular diagnostics in solid tumors as companion diagnostics in 2003, next-generation sequencing in 2008, and mathematical modelling to identify effective targeted treatments for patients as early as 2014, earning international recognition for its innovations in personalized medicine. Starting January 2026, it operates as Oncompass Medicine, a Genomate Health company, serving as Genomate Health's diagnostic service provider in Europe.

Learn more: www.oncompass.hu

