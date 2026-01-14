Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) ("Atlas Lithium" or "Company"), a leading lithium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation ("Atlas Critical Minerals"), has commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "ATCX."

Atlas Critical Minerals controls more than 218,000 hectares of mineral rights in Brazil representing one of the largest portfolios for these strategic minerals among publicly traded companies. Key highlights of projects held by Atlas Critical Minerals include:

Rare Earths: two high-potential projects with different geological presentations (ionic clay and conglomerate) featuring surface samples with grades up to 28,870 ppm TREO (Total Rare Earths Oxide); Brazil is known to have the world's second-largest deposits of rare earths after China;

Graphite: a project that has produced samples that achieved 99.9995% carbon purity in independent laboratory testing, qualifying for the ultra-premium nuclear graphite market;

Uranium: a strategic portfolio spanning 143,725 hectares across 39 mineral rights; and

Iron Ore: a revenue-generating iron ore operation that commenced shipments in late 2025.

More details about Atlas Critical Minerals are available on its website at www.atlascriticalminerals.com and in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Atlas Lithium Corporation

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) is a lithium exploration and development company focused on advancing its Neves Project to production. The Neves Project's Definitive Feasibility Study demonstrates excellent economics with a 145% IRR, $539 million NPV, and an 11-month payback. The Neves Project has received operational permitting, and its dense media separation plant has been acquired and transported to Brazil. With approximately 557 square kilometers of lithium mineral rights, Atlas Lithium owns the largest lithium exploration footprint in Brazil among publicly listed companies. Additionally, Atlas Lithium currently holds an approximate 21% ownership stake in Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: ATCX).

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current plans, estimates and projections of Atlas Lithium and its subsidiaries and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. For example, Atlas Lithium is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the expected closing date, the expected use of proceeds and the belief that the investments by the institutional investors strengthens its corporate profile. Such statements include, among others, those concerning market and industry segment growth and demand and acceptance of new and existing products; any projections of production, reserves, sales, earnings, revenue, margins or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; uncertainties related to conducting business in Brazil, as well as all assumptions, expectations, predictions, intentions or beliefs about future events. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: Atlas Lithium's ability to successfully assemble and begin operations of its modular plant; reaching estimated production, development plans and cost estimates for the Neves Lithium Project as reported in the Definitive Feasibility Study (the "DFS"), included as Exhibit 96.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, filed with the SEC on August 4, 2025; discrepancies between actual and estimated mineral reserves and mineral resources, between actual and estimated development and operating costs, and between estimated and actual production; results from ongoing geotechnical analysis of projects; business conditions in Brazil; general economic conditions, geopolitical events, and regulatory changes; availability of capital; Atlas Lithium's ability to maintain its competitive position; manipulative attempts by short sellers to drive down our stock price; and dependence on key management.

Additional risks related to the Company and its subsidiaries are more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 28, 2025, and in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 9, 2025, August 4, 2025 and November 13, 2025. Please also refer to the Company's other filings with the SEC, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280305

Source: Atlas Lithium Corporation