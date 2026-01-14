Unity (NYSE: U) announced today it will release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 financial results before the market opens on February 11, 2026, with a webcast to follow at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT.

The webcast and financial results will be accessible at investors.unity.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available on Unity's Investor Relations website.

About Unity Software Inc. (Unity)

Unity [NYSE: U] offers a suite of tools to develop, deploy, and grow games and interactive experiences across all major platforms from mobile, PC, and console, to extended reality (XR). For more information, visit Unity.com.

