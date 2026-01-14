Anzeige
PR Newswire
14.01.2026 15:00 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Inaugural U.S.-Saudi Biotech Alliance Summit Begins in SF

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on January 14th

  • U.S. equities traded fractionally lower pre-market as investors digest a packed agenda, including earnings from major banks, speeches from several Fed officials, key economic data, and a possible Supreme Court ruling on U.S. tariffs.
  • The inaugural U.S. - Saudi Biotech Alliance summit kicks off in San Francisco today, focusing on accelerating innovation, modernizing AI-enabled biomanufacturing, and strengthening preparedness for life-threatening diseases and infections.
  • Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, Executive Chairman of ImmunityBio and NantWorks, will appear on NYSE Live at 9 a.m. ET to discuss ImmunityBio's positive results from its Anktiva clinical program in non-small cell lung cancer.
  • At 9:30 a.m. ET, Black Spade Acquisition III will ring the NYSE opening bell to celebrate its recent IPO. Co-CEOs Dennis Tam, Kester Ng, and Richard Taylor will join for a live interview about their next move in the leisure and entertainment space.

Opening Bell
Black Spade Acquisition III celebrates its recent IPO

Closing Bell
Marsh (NYSE: MRSH) celebrates its new brand campaign

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2861619/NYSE_Pre_Market_Update_Jan_14.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5717608/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--inaugural-us-saudi-biotech-alliance-summit-begins-in-sf-302661188.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
