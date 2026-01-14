LoanLogics Announces LoanBeam's Migration to ICE Mortgage Technology's Next-Generation Encompass Partner Connect Integration Platform

EPC delivers enhanced automation, scalability, and lender workflow efficiency

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / LoanLogics, a leader in due diligence, audit software, and automation solutions for the mortgage industry, today announced that its LoanBeam technology is now integrated with ICE Mortgage Technology's next-generation Encompass Partner Connect (EPC) integration platform.

ICE Mortgage Technology's modern, cloud-native EPC integration platform brings enhanced performance, new functionality, and future-ready connectivity to lenders and investors already leveraging the Encompass digital lending platform.

"Our migration to EPC ensures that LoanBeam clients continue to receive the innovation and reliability they expect, but now with faster performance, deeper integration, and a broader reach within ICE Mortgage Technology's ecosystem," said Dave Parker, CEO of LoanLogics. "It's not just a move to a new platform, it's an upgrade that enables lenders to do more, and more efficiently."

For nearly a decade, LoanBeam has been trusted by Encompass users to automate income calculation, document validation, and underwriting package preparation. The new EPC integration delivers the same proven capabilities, rebuilt on a more robust, API-driven foundation.

Through EPC, LoanBeam now supports automated income calculations for a variety of income types and investor styles, direct and automated connection to GSE income rep and warranty programs, an improved user experience, and faster, more stable connections through ICE's scalable, secure cloud infrastructure. The EPC platform also provides simplified migration through ICE's modern partner infrastructure, faster delivery of new LoanBeam enhancements without dependency on Encompass SDK updates, and future-proof integration that supports the ongoing digitization of loan processing.

For lenders already using LoanBeam within Encompass, the transition to EPC is designed to be seamless. The enhanced API framework allows clients to maintain their existing workflows while unlocking new automation, scalability, and data-sharing capabilities.

"This migration gives our mutual customers the best of both worlds: the trusted accuracy and automation of LoanBeam, now powered by ICE Mortgage Technology's next-generation platform," Parker added. "It represents a clear path forward for lenders seeking efficiency, speed, and scalability in their origination workflows."

LoanBeam continues to redefine how lenders prepare loans for underwriting by automating borrower income calculation for qualified and non-qualified deals, structuring data for audit-readiness, and reducing operational costs across origination pipelines. By aligning with EPC, LoanBeam extends those benefits to the broader ICE Mortgage Technology ecosystem, helping lenders achieve faster loan cycle times through automation; consistent, standardized income data across all borrower types; reduced manual errors and rework; and improved data transparency and investor confidence.

"This integration will allow us to take advantage of LoanBeam's trusted income calculation and document processing and automation natively within ICE Mortgage Technology's next-generation platform, automating some of the most complex and labor intensive aspects of loan decisioning," said Nicole Abraham, Chief Operating Officer at Synergy.

The upgraded LoanBeam integration is now available to lenders via EPC. Existing Encompass LoanBeam users can contact LoanLogics or their ICE Mortgage Technology representative to learn more about capabilities enablement, or visit the LoanBeam product page.

ICE does not own, control, nor endorse any specific industry participant or the product/service provided. Loan originators and servicers are responsible for vetting, selecting, and contracting with the providers of their choosing.

