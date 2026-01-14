Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Releases CAIRO, Crexendo's AI Receptionist and Orchestrator for the Crexendo Cloud Communications Platform

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, today announced the release of CAIRO ( C rexendo's AI R eceptionist and O rchestrator), an intelligent, always-on AI phone agent for the Crexendo cloud business communications platform.

CAIRO greets, routes, and assists callers with human-like precision, ensuring businesses never miss a call. By combining conversational AI, voice automation, and business-specific knowledge, CAIRO handles routine inquiries, automates call workflows, and seamlessly escalates conversations to live agents when needed, elevating both customer experience and operational efficiency.

Unlike traditional IVRs or complex virtual agent deployments, CAIRO is purpose-built for simplicity and flexibility. Businesses can assign CAIRO to any phone number, customize its voice and personality to match their brand, and train it using existing websites, FAQs, or uploaded documents. The result is a natural, intelligent caller experience available 24/7, without adding headcount.

"CAIRO represents a major step forward in how businesses engage with callers," said Jeff Korn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Crexendo. "Voice remains one of the most critical and preferred channels for customer interaction. With CAIRO, we're giving our customers an intelligent, always-available AI receptionist that works natively within the Crexendo platform to improve responsiveness, streamline operations, and deliver a more modern caller experience. I'm very excited about our release of CAIRO, and combined with our other AI innovations, positions our award-winning platform for the future."

CAIRO offers a robust set of capabilities, including intelligent call routing and escalation, automated appointment scheduling through calendar integrations with Microsoft Outlook 365 and Google Calendar, multilingual support, and real-time notifications based on trigger keywords. Built-in analytics provide valuable insights into call traffic, caller intent, and knowledge gaps, helping businesses continuously improve performance and customer engagement.

Additional features include intent-based call filtering, rogue caller detection, automated confirmations and reminders via text, and plug-and-play agent templates for fast deployment. CAIRO also supports advanced orchestration, enabling businesses to define escalation paths, manage complex workflows, and ensure calls are handled appropriately from start to finish.

CAIRO is the latest innovation in Crexendo's expanding portfolio of AI-enhanced cloud communications solutions, reinforcing the company's commitment to delivering intelligent, secure, and scalable technology for businesses of all sizes.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our solutions currently support over seven million end users globally, through our extensive global network of over 240 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering. For more information, please visit www.crexendo.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor' for such forward-looking statements. The words, "believe,' "expect,' "anticipate,' "estimate," "will' and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about Crexendo (i) CAIRO greeting, routing, and assisting callers with human-like precision; ensuring businesses never miss a call; (ii) CAIRO handling routine inquiries, automating call workflows, and seamlessly escalating conversations to live agents when needed; (iii) CAIRO elevating both customer experience and operational efficiency; (iv) CAIRO representing a major step forward in how businesses engage with callers; (v) giving our customers an intelligent, always-available AI receptionist that works natively within the Crexendo platform; (vi) CAIRO improving responsiveness, streamlining operations, and delivering a more modern caller experience; (vii) being excited about the release of CAIRO, and combined with our other AI innovations, positions our award-winning platform for the future; (viii) CAIRO offering a robust set of capabilities, including intelligent call routing and escalation, automated appointment scheduling through calendar integrations with Microsoft Outlook 365 and Google Calendar, multilingual support, and real-time notifications based on trigger keywords; (ix) CAIRO providing valuable insights into call traffic, caller intent, and knowledge gaps, helping businesses continuously improve performance and customer engagement; (x) CAIRO having additional features including intent-based call filtering, rogue caller detection, automated confirmations and reminders via text, and plug-and-play agent templates for fast deployment; (xi) CAIRO supporting advanced orchestration, enabling businesses to define escalation paths, manage complex workflows, and ensuring calls are handled appropriately from start to finish; (xii) CAIRO being the latest innovation in Crexendo's expanding portfolio of AI-enhanced cloud communications solutions, reinforcing the company's commitment to delivering intelligent, secure, and scalable technology for businesses of all sizes.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Crexendo Contact:

Doug Gaylor

President and Chief Operating Officer

dgaylor@crexendo.com

602-732-7990

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/crexendo-releases-cairo-crexendos-ai-receptionist-and-orchestrator-for-the-crexe-1126625