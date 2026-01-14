Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Strategischer Schachzug: Germanium Mining sichert sich massives Flächenpotenzial im Kampf um die High-Tech-Vorherrschaft
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JA84 | ISIN: US2265521078 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
14.01.26 | 15:55
7,270 US-Dollar
+3,86 % +0,270
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CREXENDO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CREXENDO INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
14.01.2026 15:02 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Releases CAIRO, Crexendo's AI Receptionist and Orchestrator for the Crexendo Cloud Communications Platform

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, today announced the release of CAIRO (Crexendo's AI Receptionist and Orchestrator), an intelligent, always-on AI phone agent for the Crexendo cloud business communications platform.

CAIRO greets, routes, and assists callers with human-like precision, ensuring businesses never miss a call. By combining conversational AI, voice automation, and business-specific knowledge, CAIRO handles routine inquiries, automates call workflows, and seamlessly escalates conversations to live agents when needed, elevating both customer experience and operational efficiency.

Unlike traditional IVRs or complex virtual agent deployments, CAIRO is purpose-built for simplicity and flexibility. Businesses can assign CAIRO to any phone number, customize its voice and personality to match their brand, and train it using existing websites, FAQs, or uploaded documents. The result is a natural, intelligent caller experience available 24/7, without adding headcount.

"CAIRO represents a major step forward in how businesses engage with callers," said Jeff Korn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Crexendo. "Voice remains one of the most critical and preferred channels for customer interaction. With CAIRO, we're giving our customers an intelligent, always-available AI receptionist that works natively within the Crexendo platform to improve responsiveness, streamline operations, and deliver a more modern caller experience. I'm very excited about our release of CAIRO, and combined with our other AI innovations, positions our award-winning platform for the future."

CAIRO offers a robust set of capabilities, including intelligent call routing and escalation, automated appointment scheduling through calendar integrations with Microsoft Outlook 365 and Google Calendar, multilingual support, and real-time notifications based on trigger keywords. Built-in analytics provide valuable insights into call traffic, caller intent, and knowledge gaps, helping businesses continuously improve performance and customer engagement.

Additional features include intent-based call filtering, rogue caller detection, automated confirmations and reminders via text, and plug-and-play agent templates for fast deployment. CAIRO also supports advanced orchestration, enabling businesses to define escalation paths, manage complex workflows, and ensure calls are handled appropriately from start to finish.

CAIRO is the latest innovation in Crexendo's expanding portfolio of AI-enhanced cloud communications solutions, reinforcing the company's commitment to delivering intelligent, secure, and scalable technology for businesses of all sizes.

About Crexendo
Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our solutions currently support over seven million end users globally, through our extensive global network of over 240 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering. For more information, please visit www.crexendo.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor' for such forward-looking statements. The words, "believe,' "expect,' "anticipate,' "estimate," "will' and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about Crexendo (i) CAIRO greeting, routing, and assisting callers with human-like precision; ensuring businesses never miss a call; (ii) CAIRO handling routine inquiries, automating call workflows, and seamlessly escalating conversations to live agents when needed; (iii) CAIRO elevating both customer experience and operational efficiency; (iv) CAIRO representing a major step forward in how businesses engage with callers; (v) giving our customers an intelligent, always-available AI receptionist that works natively within the Crexendo platform; (vi) CAIRO improving responsiveness, streamlining operations, and delivering a more modern caller experience; (vii) being excited about the release of CAIRO, and combined with our other AI innovations, positions our award-winning platform for the future; (viii) CAIRO offering a robust set of capabilities, including intelligent call routing and escalation, automated appointment scheduling through calendar integrations with Microsoft Outlook 365 and Google Calendar, multilingual support, and real-time notifications based on trigger keywords; (ix) CAIRO providing valuable insights into call traffic, caller intent, and knowledge gaps, helping businesses continuously improve performance and customer engagement; (x) CAIRO having additional features including intent-based call filtering, rogue caller detection, automated confirmations and reminders via text, and plug-and-play agent templates for fast deployment; (xi) CAIRO supporting advanced orchestration, enabling businesses to define escalation paths, manage complex workflows, and ensuring calls are handled appropriately from start to finish; (xii) CAIRO being the latest innovation in Crexendo's expanding portfolio of AI-enhanced cloud communications solutions, reinforcing the company's commitment to delivering intelligent, secure, and scalable technology for businesses of all sizes.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Crexendo Contact:
Doug Gaylor
President and Chief Operating Officer
dgaylor@crexendo.com
602-732-7990

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/crexendo-releases-cairo-crexendos-ai-receptionist-and-orchestrator-for-the-crexe-1126625

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.