Living Security Launches Livvy, the AI-Native Intelligence Powering Predictive Human Risk Management

Livvy brings intelligence, speed, and scale to HRM - predicting risk, guiding action, and reducing human and AI agent threats with confidence.

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / Living Security, the pioneer and category leader in Human Risk Management (HRM), today announced the launch of Livvy , the always-on AI intelligence engine at the heart of its new AI-native Human Risk Management platform, now in beta.

Purpose-built to predict risk, guide response, and reduce threats across both humans and AI agents, Livvy marks a major step forward in operationalizing workforce risk and in defining what it means to be AI-native in security.

AI-Native by Design, Not by Add-On

Living Security has long helped enterprises go beyond compliance training with its HRM platform, offering five times more visibility than traditional Security Awareness & Training (SA&T) solutions by analyzing behavioral, identity, and external threat signals. But more visibility alone wasn't enough. Even experienced teams struggled to determine what risks mattered most, what actions to take, or how to scale interventions across increasingly complex attack surfaces.

"Security teams don't struggle because they lack data; they struggle because they lack clarity," said Ashley Rose, CEO of Living Security. "They need intelligence that helps them see risk earlier, act faster, and prove measurable outcomes. That's what Livvy delivers and why we've built an AI-native architecture around her from day one."

Livvy: Always-On, Predictive Intelligence for HRM

Unlike bolt-on co-pilots or standalone assistants, Livvy is embedded directly into the platform. She continuously analyzes billions of signals to predict risk trajectories, recommend the most effective actions, and automate routine interventions - all with human oversight and explainable reasoning.

Livvy delivers:

Predictive insight into who is risky, what behaviors or threats drive that risk, and where to act next

Guided, evidence-based recommendations with confidence scores and plain-language explanations

Autonomous execution of routine tasks like triggered coaching or policy nudges - without replacing human control

Together, these capabilities power a new set of AI-native HRM experiences now available in beta - designed to move security teams from insight to action without added complexity or headcount.

With Livvy, beta customers can:

Discover workforce risk faster , starting with organization-level insight and drilling down into what's driving it

Create and deploy smarter interventions , including AI-generated, context-aware training and targeted nudges in minutes

Act on risk immediately , launching interventions that automatically track engagement and impact

Distribute ownership of security , giving employees visibility into their own risk and how to improve it

Prove outcomes with confidence, generating board-ready reports that show measurable risk reduction

For example, if a user disables MFA, downloads sensitive data, and reuses credentials, Livvy correlates these signals into a coherent risk pattern - predicting escalation, explaining why it matters, and recommending the next best step. What once took hours of manual analysis now takes seconds

Built for Today's Risk - and What's Next

The AI-native architecture of the Living Security platform, with Livvy at its core, is designed to adapt in real time to evolving threats across both humans and AI agents - offering faster, smarter, and more scalable protection.

"Livvy doesn't just surface data, she delivers context, clarity, and outcomes," added Rose. "She tells you what happened, why it matters, and what to do next. That's what modern security teams need: less noise, more intelligence, and a clear path to risk reduction."

Why It Matters: A Leap Beyond Legacy Tools

Livvy's launch signals a new chapter in HRM and a leap forward from legacy security awareness or bolt-on AI tools. By embedding AI-native intelligence directly into the core of the platform, Living Security enables faster decision-making, increased automation, and measurable business value.

Already, the platform is delivering proven impact :

50% fewer risky users

60% faster remediation

98% reduction in exposure

Availability

Livvy is available today in beta as part of Living Security's AI-native HRM platform. To request access or learn more, visit https://www.livingsecurity.com/request-demo

About Living Security

Living Security is the leader in Human Risk Management (HRM), helping global enterprises address workforce risk with proven, data-driven solutions - and now, redefining the category with its AI-native platform built to reduce threats from both humans and AI agents proactively.

Trusted by global brands like Unilever, Mastercard, Merck, and Abbott, and recognized by Forrester, Living Security is setting the standard for securing the workforce in the AI era, where risk is predicted and prevented, and a culture of positive security is reinforced at every level.

For more information, find us online or follow us on LinkedIn.

