Pharmacy Podcast Network: Who Are the 50 Most Influential People in Pharmacy for 2025?

The Pharmacy Podcast Network (PPN) will stage the "Pharmacy 50 Awards" LIVE Stream on Friday, January 16, 2026, at 2:00 PM ET, announcing the winners of the pharmacy industry's most prestigious peer-recognized honor. The Pharmacy 50 Awards celebrate the profession's leading innovators, visionaries, and change-makers as voted on by peers across the global pharmacy community.
PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / Pharmacy Podcast Network today proudly announces the 50 winners of the 4th Annual 2025 "Pharmacy 50 Awards," recognizing the individuals most influential in shaping the future of pharmacy. This year's honorees represent a dynamic and unified profession, spanning community pharmacy, health systems, specialty pharmacy, technology and digital health, academia, policy, business development, philanthropy, medical science liaisons, and social media influence.
"This is our fourth year honoring the insiders of our pharmacy profession, and we saw a 100% increase in voting participation over the 2024 season," said Todd Eury, Editor-in-Chief of the Pharmacy Podcast Network. "These are the innovators - the people transforming pharmacy at a time when our profession is at a historic inflection point. We rely on these influencers to accelerate progress and improve pharmacy care."
As the pharmacy industry undergoes unprecedented transformation - driven by evolving reimbursement models, workforce challenges, digital health adoption, and new care delivery models - the Pharmacy 50 Awards serve as a platform to amplify leadership, innovation, and collaboration across all sectors of pharmacy. With nominations and voting open to the entire pharmacy community, the awards reflect a true peer-driven recognition of impact and influence.
"Value Drug Company congratulates all pharmacies recognized in the 2025 PPN Pharmacy 50 Awards. This honor reflects the dedication, innovation, and commitment to excellence that independent pharmacies demonstrate every day. We are especially proud to see several Value Drug members included among this year's award recipients. As a trusted partner to independent pharmacies nationwide, Value Drug is committed to providing the programs, support, and resources that help pharmacies grow, adapt, and continue delivering exceptional patient care within their communities!" - stated Rick Seipp, President of Value Drug Co., sponsors of the awards.
The 2025 honorees will be featured across Pharmacy Podcast Network's multi-platform ecosystem, including podcasts, livestreams, social media, and industry publications - providing meaningful exposure for award recipients while offering sponsors and partners access to a highly engaged audience of pharmacists, executives, and healthcare innovators.
"At YARAL Pharma, we believe pharmacists are essential to the strength and resilience of our healthcare system. We're proud to support the Pharmacy 50 Awards in recognizing the leaders across every sector of pharmacy who are advancing patient care, driving innovation, and elevating outcomes for the communities they serve."
- Stephen Beckman, CEO, YARAL Pharma
"RXinsider is proud to support the Pharmacy Podcast Network's Pharmacy 50 Awards and celebrate the exceptional leaders and innovators shaping the future of pharmacy. As an organization dedicated to advancing the profession through education, insight, and innovation, we're honored to stand behind this prestigious recognition and help spotlight those driving meaningful progress across our industry."
- Gregory Cianfarani, RPh, CEO, RXinsider
The Pharmacy 50 Award winners will be officially announced live on "This Week in Pharmacy" on Friday, January 16, 2026, at 2:00 PM ET.
Here's the 2025 Award Winners:
Grant Harting, PharmD - Social Media Influencer
Jay Phippps, PharmD - Independent Pharmacy
Alec Ginsberg, PharmD - Independent Pharmacy
Niveditha Pallerla, BS Pharm - Health System Hospital Pharmacy
Brandon Corpening, PharmD - Specialty Pharmacy
Shahida (Amar) Choudhry, PharmD - Independent Pharmacy
Shane Jerominski, PharmD - Social Media Influencer
Nicolette Mathey, PharmD - Technology & Digital Health
Ethan Melillo, PharmD - Social Media Influencer
Ritesh Shah, BS Pharm - Philanthropy | Charitable Pharmacy
Lawrence King, PharmD - Technology & Digital Health
Fiona Sartoretto Verna - Independent Pharmacy
Maurice Shaw, PharmD - Social Media Influencer
Katarina (Kati) Forbes, PharmD - Social Media Influencer
April Nguyen, PharmD - Technology & Digital Health
Mike Johnston, CPhT - Pharmacy Technician
Paul Shelton - Long term Care Pharmacy
Pat Lavella, BS Pharm - Independent Pharmacy
Mark Cuban - Advocacy, Policy, Regulation or Government
Sue Ojageer, PharmD - Social Media Influencer
Sammy Yafai, PharmD - Health System Hospital Pharmacy
Saam Ali, MR Pharm - Technology & Digital Health
Richard Dang, PharmD - Academia & Pharmacy Educator
Trent Twomey, BPharm - Advocacy, Policy, or Government
Walter Oronsaye PharmD - Social Media Influencer
Emily Durham, MS, CPhT - Compounding
Christopher Bowens, PharmD - Health System Hospital Pharmacy
Mark Duman, MRPharmS - Technology & Digital Health
Greg Reybold - Advocacy, Policy, or Government
Dave Randolph, PharmD - Independent Pharmacy
Kelley D. Carlstrom, PharmD - Social Media Influencer
Andy Crawford - Independent Pharmacy
Brandi Chane, PharmD - Independent Pharmacy
Mayank Amin, PharmD - Independent Pharmacy
Chris Antypas, PharmD - Specialty Pharmacy
Tarah Slusher Davis, PharmD - Independent Pharmacy
Yalda Olcott, PharmD - Technology & Digital Health
Josh Pirestani - Independent Pharmacy
Ultan McGlone, PharmD - Health System Hospital Pharmacy
Amina Abubakar, PharmD - Independent Pharmacy
C. Daniel Mullins, PhD - Academia & Pharmacy Educator
Alex C. Varkey, PharmD - Health System Hospital Pharmacy
Jordyn Nordé, PharmD - Philanthropy | Charitable Pharmacy
Laly Havern, PharmD - Specialty Pharmacy
Ellaine Sisomphou-Ramos, CPhT - Pharmacy Technician
Shawn Nairn, RPh - Independent Pharmacy
Brandon Shank, PharmD - Medical Science Liaison
Autumn-Kyoko Cushman - Technology & Digital Health
Brianna Latta, PharmD - Health System Hospital Pharmacy
Laura Dowling, Bpharm - Social Media Influencer
