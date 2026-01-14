Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
14.01.2026 15:02 Uhr
Pharmacy Podcast Network: Who Are the 50 Most Influential People in Pharmacy for 2025?

The Pharmacy Podcast Network (PPN) will stage the "Pharmacy 50 Awards" LIVE Stream on Friday, January 16, 2026, at 2:00 PM ET, announcing the winners of the pharmacy industry's most prestigious peer-recognized honor. The Pharmacy 50 Awards celebrate the profession's leading innovators, visionaries, and change-makers as voted on by peers across the global pharmacy community.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / Pharmacy Podcast Network today proudly announces the 50 winners of the 4th Annual 2025 "Pharmacy 50 Awards," recognizing the individuals most influential in shaping the future of pharmacy. This year's honorees represent a dynamic and unified profession, spanning community pharmacy, health systems, specialty pharmacy, technology and digital health, academia, policy, business development, philanthropy, medical science liaisons, and social media influence.

"This is our fourth year honoring the insiders of our pharmacy profession, and we saw a 100% increase in voting participation over the 2024 season," said Todd Eury, Editor-in-Chief of the Pharmacy Podcast Network. "These are the innovators - the people transforming pharmacy at a time when our profession is at a historic inflection point. We rely on these influencers to accelerate progress and improve pharmacy care."

As the pharmacy industry undergoes unprecedented transformation - driven by evolving reimbursement models, workforce challenges, digital health adoption, and new care delivery models - the Pharmacy 50 Awards serve as a platform to amplify leadership, innovation, and collaboration across all sectors of pharmacy. With nominations and voting open to the entire pharmacy community, the awards reflect a true peer-driven recognition of impact and influence.

"Value Drug Company congratulates all pharmacies recognized in the 2025 PPN Pharmacy 50 Awards. This honor reflects the dedication, innovation, and commitment to excellence that independent pharmacies demonstrate every day. We are especially proud to see several Value Drug members included among this year's award recipients. As a trusted partner to independent pharmacies nationwide, Value Drug is committed to providing the programs, support, and resources that help pharmacies grow, adapt, and continue delivering exceptional patient care within their communities!" - stated Rick Seipp, President of Value Drug Co., sponsors of the awards.

The 2025 honorees will be featured across Pharmacy Podcast Network's multi-platform ecosystem, including podcasts, livestreams, social media, and industry publications - providing meaningful exposure for award recipients while offering sponsors and partners access to a highly engaged audience of pharmacists, executives, and healthcare innovators.

"At YARAL Pharma, we believe pharmacists are essential to the strength and resilience of our healthcare system. We're proud to support the Pharmacy 50 Awards in recognizing the leaders across every sector of pharmacy who are advancing patient care, driving innovation, and elevating outcomes for the communities they serve."
- Stephen Beckman, CEO, YARAL Pharma

"RXinsider is proud to support the Pharmacy Podcast Network's Pharmacy 50 Awards and celebrate the exceptional leaders and innovators shaping the future of pharmacy. As an organization dedicated to advancing the profession through education, insight, and innovation, we're honored to stand behind this prestigious recognition and help spotlight those driving meaningful progress across our industry."
- Gregory Cianfarani, RPh, CEO, RXinsider

The Pharmacy 50 Award winners will be officially announced live on "This Week in Pharmacy" on Friday, January 16, 2026, at 2:00 PM ET.

Here's the 2025 Award Winners:

  1. Grant Harting, PharmD - Social Media Influencer

  2. Jay Phippps, PharmD - Independent Pharmacy

  3. Alec Ginsberg, PharmD - Independent Pharmacy

  4. Niveditha Pallerla, BS Pharm - Health System Hospital Pharmacy

  5. Brandon Corpening, PharmD - Specialty Pharmacy

  6. Shahida (Amar) Choudhry, PharmD - Independent Pharmacy

  7. Shane Jerominski, PharmD - Social Media Influencer

  8. Nicolette Mathey, PharmD - Technology & Digital Health

  9. Ethan Melillo, PharmD - Social Media Influencer

  10. Ritesh Shah, BS Pharm - Philanthropy | Charitable Pharmacy

  11. Lawrence King, PharmD - Technology & Digital Health

  12. Fiona Sartoretto Verna - Independent Pharmacy

  13. Maurice Shaw, PharmD - Social Media Influencer

  14. Katarina (Kati) Forbes, PharmD - Social Media Influencer

  15. April Nguyen, PharmD - Technology & Digital Health

  16. Mike Johnston, CPhT - Pharmacy Technician

  17. Paul Shelton - Long term Care Pharmacy

  18. Pat Lavella, BS Pharm - Independent Pharmacy

  19. Mark Cuban - Advocacy, Policy, Regulation or Government

  20. Sue Ojageer, PharmD - Social Media Influencer

  21. Sammy Yafai, PharmD - Health System Hospital Pharmacy

  22. Saam Ali, MR Pharm - Technology & Digital Health

  23. Richard Dang, PharmD - Academia & Pharmacy Educator

  24. Trent Twomey, BPharm - Advocacy, Policy, or Government

  25. Walter Oronsaye PharmD - Social Media Influencer

  26. Emily Durham, MS, CPhT - Compounding

  27. Christopher Bowens, PharmD - Health System Hospital Pharmacy

  28. Mark Duman, MRPharmS - Technology & Digital Health

  29. Greg Reybold - Advocacy, Policy, or Government

  30. Dave Randolph, PharmD - Independent Pharmacy

  31. Kelley D. Carlstrom, PharmD - Social Media Influencer

  32. Andy Crawford - Independent Pharmacy

  33. Brandi Chane, PharmD - Independent Pharmacy

  34. Mayank Amin, PharmD - Independent Pharmacy

  35. Chris Antypas, PharmD - Specialty Pharmacy

  36. Tarah Slusher Davis, PharmD - Independent Pharmacy

  37. Yalda Olcott, PharmD - Technology & Digital Health

  38. Josh Pirestani - Independent Pharmacy

  39. Ultan McGlone, PharmD - Health System Hospital Pharmacy

  40. Amina Abubakar, PharmD - Independent Pharmacy

  41. C. Daniel Mullins, PhD - Academia & Pharmacy Educator

  42. Alex C. Varkey, PharmD - Health System Hospital Pharmacy

  43. Jordyn Nordé, PharmD - Philanthropy | Charitable Pharmacy

  44. Laly Havern, PharmD - Specialty Pharmacy

  45. Ellaine Sisomphou-Ramos, CPhT - Pharmacy Technician

  46. Shawn Nairn, RPh - Independent Pharmacy

  47. Brandon Shank, PharmD - Medical Science Liaison

  48. Autumn-Kyoko Cushman - Technology & Digital Health

  49. Brianna Latta, PharmD - Health System Hospital Pharmacy

  50. Laura Dowling, Bpharm - Social Media Influencer

For full details on the 2025 Pharmacy 50 Awards, livestream access, and future sponsorship opportunities, visit:
http://www.Pharmacy50.us

Media Contact

Todd Eury
CEO at RxPR, LLC.
eury@PharmacyPodcast.com
(412) 585-4001

About the Pharmacy Podcast Network

Founded in 2009 by pharmacist and media pioneer Todd Eury, the Pharmacy Podcast Network (PPN) is the world's leading podcast platform dedicated to the pharmacy profession. PPN produces and distributes more than 40 podcasts through a single RSS feed, reaching 80,000+ monthly listeners across community, specialty, health-system, and industry pharmacy sectors. Through podcasts, livestreams, event coverage, and digital media, PPN amplifies the voices of pharmacists, healthcare leaders, and innovators advancing patient care, business growth, education, and policy reform.

About the Pharmacy 50 Awards

Now in its fourth year, the Pharmacy 50 Awards provide a peer-driven, inclusive recognition of the top 50 individuals influencing pharmacy's present and future. By highlighting leaders across clinical practice, business development, education, advocacy, technology, philanthropy, and policy, the program celebrates excellence, innovation, and measurable impact across every corner of the profession.

SOURCE: Pharmacy Podcast Network



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/who-are-the-50-most-influential-people-in-pharmacy-for-2025-1126951

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
