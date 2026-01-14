Pharmacy Podcast Network: Who Are the 50 Most Influential People in Pharmacy for 2025?

The Pharmacy Podcast Network (PPN) will stage the "Pharmacy 50 Awards" LIVE Stream on Friday, January 16, 2026, at 2:00 PM ET, announcing the winners of the pharmacy industry's most prestigious peer-recognized honor. The Pharmacy 50 Awards celebrate the profession's leading innovators, visionaries, and change-makers as voted on by peers across the global pharmacy community.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / Pharmacy Podcast Network today proudly announces the 50 winners of the 4th Annual 2025 "Pharmacy 50 Awards," recognizing the individuals most influential in shaping the future of pharmacy. This year's honorees represent a dynamic and unified profession, spanning community pharmacy, health systems, specialty pharmacy, technology and digital health, academia, policy, business development, philanthropy, medical science liaisons, and social media influence.

"This is our fourth year honoring the insiders of our pharmacy profession, and we saw a 100% increase in voting participation over the 2024 season," said Todd Eury, Editor-in-Chief of the Pharmacy Podcast Network. "These are the innovators - the people transforming pharmacy at a time when our profession is at a historic inflection point. We rely on these influencers to accelerate progress and improve pharmacy care."

As the pharmacy industry undergoes unprecedented transformation - driven by evolving reimbursement models, workforce challenges, digital health adoption, and new care delivery models - the Pharmacy 50 Awards serve as a platform to amplify leadership, innovation, and collaboration across all sectors of pharmacy. With nominations and voting open to the entire pharmacy community, the awards reflect a true peer-driven recognition of impact and influence.



"Value Drug Company congratulates all pharmacies recognized in the 2025 PPN Pharmacy 50 Awards. This honor reflects the dedication, innovation, and commitment to excellence that independent pharmacies demonstrate every day. We are especially proud to see several Value Drug members included among this year's award recipients. As a trusted partner to independent pharmacies nationwide, Value Drug is committed to providing the programs, support, and resources that help pharmacies grow, adapt, and continue delivering exceptional patient care within their communities!" - stated Rick Seipp, President of Value Drug Co., sponsors of the awards.

The 2025 honorees will be featured across Pharmacy Podcast Network's multi-platform ecosystem, including podcasts, livestreams, social media, and industry publications - providing meaningful exposure for award recipients while offering sponsors and partners access to a highly engaged audience of pharmacists, executives, and healthcare innovators.

"At YARAL Pharma, we believe pharmacists are essential to the strength and resilience of our healthcare system. We're proud to support the Pharmacy 50 Awards in recognizing the leaders across every sector of pharmacy who are advancing patient care, driving innovation, and elevating outcomes for the communities they serve."

- Stephen Beckman, CEO, YARAL Pharma

"RXinsider is proud to support the Pharmacy Podcast Network's Pharmacy 50 Awards and celebrate the exceptional leaders and innovators shaping the future of pharmacy. As an organization dedicated to advancing the profession through education, insight, and innovation, we're honored to stand behind this prestigious recognition and help spotlight those driving meaningful progress across our industry."

- Gregory Cianfarani, RPh, CEO, RXinsider

The Pharmacy 50 Award winners will be officially announced live on "This Week in Pharmacy" on Friday, January 16, 2026, at 2:00 PM ET.

Here's the 2025 Award Winners:

Grant Harting, PharmD - Social Media Influencer Jay Phippps, PharmD - Independent Pharmacy Alec Ginsberg, PharmD - Independent Pharmacy Niveditha Pallerla, BS Pharm - Health System Hospital Pharmacy Brandon Corpening, PharmD - Specialty Pharmacy Shahida (Amar) Choudhry, PharmD - Independent Pharmacy Shane Jerominski, PharmD - Social Media Influencer Nicolette Mathey, PharmD - Technology & Digital Health Ethan Melillo, PharmD - Social Media Influencer Ritesh Shah, BS Pharm - Philanthropy | Charitable Pharmacy Lawrence King, PharmD - Technology & Digital Health Fiona Sartoretto Verna - Independent Pharmacy Maurice Shaw, PharmD - Social Media Influencer Katarina (Kati) Forbes, PharmD - Social Media Influencer April Nguyen, PharmD - Technology & Digital Health Mike Johnston, CPhT - Pharmacy Technician Paul Shelton - Long term Care Pharmacy Pat Lavella, BS Pharm - Independent Pharmacy Mark Cuban - Advocacy, Policy, Regulation or Government Sue Ojageer, PharmD - Social Media Influencer Sammy Yafai, PharmD - Health System Hospital Pharmacy Saam Ali, MR Pharm - Technology & Digital Health Richard Dang, PharmD - Academia & Pharmacy Educator Trent Twomey, BPharm - Advocacy, Policy, or Government Walter Oronsaye PharmD - Social Media Influencer Emily Durham, MS, CPhT - Compounding Christopher Bowens, PharmD - Health System Hospital Pharmacy Mark Duman, MRPharmS - Technology & Digital Health Greg Reybold - Advocacy, Policy, or Government Dave Randolph, PharmD - Independent Pharmacy Kelley D. Carlstrom, PharmD - Social Media Influencer Andy Crawford - Independent Pharmacy Brandi Chane, PharmD - Independent Pharmacy Mayank Amin, PharmD - Independent Pharmacy Chris Antypas, PharmD - Specialty Pharmacy Tarah Slusher Davis, PharmD - Independent Pharmacy Yalda Olcott, PharmD - Technology & Digital Health Josh Pirestani - Independent Pharmacy Ultan McGlone, PharmD - Health System Hospital Pharmacy Amina Abubakar, PharmD - Independent Pharmacy C. Daniel Mullins, PhD - Academia & Pharmacy Educator Alex C. Varkey, PharmD - Health System Hospital Pharmacy Jordyn Nordé, PharmD - Philanthropy | Charitable Pharmacy Laly Havern, PharmD - Specialty Pharmacy Ellaine Sisomphou-Ramos, CPhT - Pharmacy Technician Shawn Nairn, RPh - Independent Pharmacy Brandon Shank, PharmD - Medical Science Liaison Autumn-Kyoko Cushman - Technology & Digital Health Brianna Latta, PharmD - Health System Hospital Pharmacy Laura Dowling, Bpharm - Social Media Influencer

For full details on the 2025 Pharmacy 50 Awards, livestream access, and future sponsorship opportunities, visit:

http://www.Pharmacy50.us

Media Contact

Todd Eury

CEO at RxPR, LLC.

eury@PharmacyPodcast.com

(412) 585-4001

About the Pharmacy Podcast Network

Founded in 2009 by pharmacist and media pioneer Todd Eury, the Pharmacy Podcast Network (PPN) is the world's leading podcast platform dedicated to the pharmacy profession. PPN produces and distributes more than 40 podcasts through a single RSS feed, reaching 80,000+ monthly listeners across community, specialty, health-system, and industry pharmacy sectors. Through podcasts, livestreams, event coverage, and digital media, PPN amplifies the voices of pharmacists, healthcare leaders, and innovators advancing patient care, business growth, education, and policy reform.

About the Pharmacy 50 Awards

Now in its fourth year, the Pharmacy 50 Awards provide a peer-driven, inclusive recognition of the top 50 individuals influencing pharmacy's present and future. By highlighting leaders across clinical practice, business development, education, advocacy, technology, philanthropy, and policy, the program celebrates excellence, innovation, and measurable impact across every corner of the profession.

SOURCE: Pharmacy Podcast Network

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/who-are-the-50-most-influential-people-in-pharmacy-for-2025-1126951