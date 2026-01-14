Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.01.2026
14.01.2026 15:02 Uhr
SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. To Participate in Photonics West 2026 Exposition

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. ("SCI") (OTCQB:SCIA), today announced it will be participating in the SPIE Photonics West 2026 Exposition from January 20-22, 2026, in San Francisco, California. It is the largest international industry tradeshow of the year, which includes top suppliers and leading companies engaged in light-based technologies within the global photonics and laser markets.

Members of SCI's Marketing & Sales team will be meeting with customers and displaying key products at Booth #4733. Further details concerning SCI's participation can be viewed at https://sciengineeredmaterials.com/3564-2/.

About SCI Engineered Materials, Inc.

SCI Engineered Materials is a global supplier and manufacturer of advanced materials for PVD thin film applications who works closely with end users and OEMs to develop innovative, customized solutions. Additional information is available at www.sciengineeredmaterials.com or follow SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. at:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/sci-engineered-materials.-inc

https://www.facebook.com/sciengineeredmaterials/

https:/twitter.com/SciMaterials

Contact: Robert Lentz
614-439-6006

SOURCE: SCI Engineered Materials, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/sci-engineered-materials-inc.-to-participate-in-photonics-west-2026-exp-1126971

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
