Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE, a cloud-based SaaS solution for digital asset management in the music industry, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2026 first quarter ended November 30, 2025.
"The quarter marked an important inflection point as we introduced a new product, strengthened our marketing and sales efforts, and implemented targeted pricing adjustments that started to take effect late in the period. Together, these initiatives are generating significant momentum heading into the next quarter", said Fred Vandenberg, CEO. "Shortly following the quarter, we finalized a multi-year agreement with Universal Music Group that secures foundational platform activity for years to come, creating a base to drive future revenue and expand our commercial relationships."
Financial Highlights
Q1 FY2026 vs Q1 FY2025
- Growth in total customers of 7.3%
- Revenue of $1.2M, an increase of 1.3% (FX impact immaterial)
- Net income of $0.08M
- Adjusted EBITDA of $0.25M (FY25 - $0.29M) along with lower capitalization requirements
- Cash growth of $0.24M
- Price adjustments impacted later in the quarter
- Implementation of Caster / Caster +
- Cost reductions implemented later in the quarter will meaningfully impact future quarters
Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Earnings Webinar
Destiny Media Technologies will hold a live webinar on Thursday, January 15, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) to discuss financial results for its fiscal 2026 first quarter ended November 30, 2025.
Date: Thursday, January 15, 2026
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time)
Attendees are encouraged to register prior to the scheduled time at the following: DSNY Financials or by clicking on the Webinar Registration Form.
Attendees of the webinar can submit questions voluntarily during the live presentation. Cameras will remain off for all attendees throughout the session. Microphones will also remain muted unless an attendee chooses to engage in verbal questions, similar to the format used in traditional conference calls.
The webinar format will provide the Company an opportunity to present visual information.
For those without internet access, the webinar can be accessed via the following dial in details:
Direct dial in US: +1 253 205 0468 or +1 253 215 8782 or More International numbers
Webinar ID: 842 5632 8336
Attendees participating via dial-in will not have access to the webinar video stream or the question and answer functions.
A recording of the webinar will be available after the event at DSNY Financials.
About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.
Destiny Media Technologies ("Destiny") provides software as service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE, provides promotional music marketing to engaged networks of decision makers in radio, film, TV, and beyond. More information can be found on the DSNY website.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect current views with respect to future events and operating performance. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Destiny Media Technologies is not obligated to update these statements in the future. For more information on the Company's risks and uncertainties relating to those forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our Annual Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2025, which is available on www.sedarplus.ca or www.sec.gov.
Contact:
Fred Vandenberg
CEO, Destiny Media Technologies, Inc.
604 609 7736 x236
DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited)
|For the three months ended November 30,
|Notes
|2025
|2024
|Service revenue
|8
|$
|1,243,139
|$
|1,226,757
|Cost of revenue
|Hosting costs
|73,331
|46,941
|Internal engineering support
|14,632
|13,365
|Customer support
|82,914
|75,733
|Third-party and transactions costs
|10,187
|20,076
|181,064
|156,115
|Gross margin
|1,062,075
|1,070,642
|85.4%
|87.3%
|Operating expenses
|General and administrative
|168,325
|151,329
|Sales and marketing
|187,591
|230,558
|Product development
|454,948
|412,044
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,5
|172,485
|166,979
|983,349
|960,910
|Income from operations
|78,726
|109,732
|Other income
|Interest and other income
|4,926
|8,408
|Net income before income tax
|$
|83,652
|$
|118,140
|Current income tax expense
|-
|-
|Net income
|$
|83,652
|$
|118,140
|Foreign currency translation adjustments
|(39,193
|)
|(112,669
|)
|Total comprehensive income
|$
|44,459
|$
|5,471
|Net income per common share
|Basic and diluted
|6(d)
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.01
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|6(d)
|9,637,410
|9,637,410
|Diluted
|6(d)
|9,637,410
|9,824,120
DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
|Notes
|November 30, 2025
|August 31,
2025
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|3
|$
|1,362,500
|$
|1,117,889
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $82,205
(August 31, 2025 - $82,184)
|8
|890,085
|863,422
|Other receivables
|21,285
|127,698
|Prepaid expenses
|23,419
|38,252
|Deposits
|31,214
|31,581
|Total current assets
|2,328,503
|2,178,842
|Property and equipment, net
|4
|579,392
|752,719
|Intangible assets, net
|5
|57,341
|35,282
|Total assets
|$
|2,965,236
|$
|2,966,843
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current
|Accounts payable
|$
|106,296
|$
|70,255
|Accrued liabilities
|360,257
|432,959
|Deferred revenue
|30,303
|41,041
|Total current liabilities
|496,856
|544,255
|Total liabilities
|496,856
|544,255
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock, par value $0.001, authorized 20,000,000 shares.
Issued and outstanding - 9,637,410 shares (August 31, 2025 - 9,637,410 shares)
|6
|9,637
|9,637
|Additional paid-in capital
|8,852,846
|8,851,513
|Accumulated deficit
|(5,746,834
|)
|(5,830,486
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(647,269
|)
|(608,076
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|2,468,380
|2,422,588
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|2,965,236
|$
|2,966,843
