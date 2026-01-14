Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE, a cloud-based SaaS solution for digital asset management in the music industry, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2026 first quarter ended November 30, 2025.

"The quarter marked an important inflection point as we introduced a new product, strengthened our marketing and sales efforts, and implemented targeted pricing adjustments that started to take effect late in the period. Together, these initiatives are generating significant momentum heading into the next quarter", said Fred Vandenberg, CEO. "Shortly following the quarter, we finalized a multi-year agreement with Universal Music Group that secures foundational platform activity for years to come, creating a base to drive future revenue and expand our commercial relationships."

Financial Highlights

Q1 FY2026 vs Q1 FY2025

Growth in total customers of 7.3%

Revenue of $1.2M, an increase of 1.3% (FX impact immaterial)

Net income of $0.08M

Adjusted EBITDA of $0.25M (FY25 - $0.29M) along with lower capitalization requirements

Cash growth of $0.24M

Price adjustments impacted later in the quarter

Implementation of Caster / Caster +

Cost reductions implemented later in the quarter will meaningfully impact future quarters

Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Earnings Webinar

Destiny Media Technologies will hold a live webinar on Thursday, January 15, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) to discuss financial results for its fiscal 2026 first quarter ended November 30, 2025.

Date: Thursday, January 15, 2026

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time)

Attendees are encouraged to register prior to the scheduled time at the following: DSNY Financials or by clicking on the Webinar Registration Form.

Attendees of the webinar can submit questions voluntarily during the live presentation. Cameras will remain off for all attendees throughout the session. Microphones will also remain muted unless an attendee chooses to engage in verbal questions, similar to the format used in traditional conference calls.

The webinar format will provide the Company an opportunity to present visual information.

For those without internet access, the webinar can be accessed via the following dial in details:

Direct dial in US: +1 253 205 0468 or +1 253 215 8782 or More International numbers

Webinar ID: 842 5632 8336

Attendees participating via dial-in will not have access to the webinar video stream or the question and answer functions.

A recording of the webinar will be available after the event at DSNY Financials.

About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies ("Destiny") provides software as service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE, provides promotional music marketing to engaged networks of decision makers in radio, film, TV, and beyond. More information can be found on the DSNY website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect current views with respect to future events and operating performance. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Destiny Media Technologies is not obligated to update these statements in the future. For more information on the Company's risks and uncertainties relating to those forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our Annual Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2025, which is available on www.sedarplus.ca or www.sec.gov.

DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended November 30,

Notes

2025



2024

















Service revenue 8 $ 1,243,139

$ 1,226,757













Cost of revenue









Hosting costs



73,331



46,941

Internal engineering support



14,632



13,365

Customer support



82,914



75,733

Third-party and transactions costs



10,187



20,076







181,064



156,115

Gross margin



1,062,075



1,070,642







85.4%



87.3%

Operating expenses









General and administrative



168,325



151,329

Sales and marketing



187,591



230,558

Product development



454,948



412,044

Depreciation and amortization 4,5

172,485



166,979







983,349



960,910

Income from operations



78,726



109,732













Other income









Interest and other income



4,926



8,408

Net income before income tax

$ 83,652

$ 118,140

Current income tax expense



-



-

Net income

$ 83,652

$ 118,140

Foreign currency translation adjustments



(39,193 )

(112,669 ) Total comprehensive income

$ 44,459

$ 5,471













Net income per common share









Basic and diluted 6(d) $ 0.01

$ 0.01













Weighted average common shares outstanding:







Basic 6(d)

9,637,410



9,637,410

Diluted 6(d)

9,637,410



9,824,120



DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)



Notes

November 30, 2025



August 31,

2025

















ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents 3 $ 1,362,500

$ 1,117,889

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $82,205

(August 31, 2025 - $82,184) 8

890,085



863,422

Other receivables



21,285



127,698

Prepaid expenses



23,419



38,252

Deposits



31,214



31,581

Total current assets



2,328,503



2,178,842













Property and equipment, net 4

579,392



752,719

Intangible assets, net 5

57,341



35,282

Total assets

$ 2,965,236

$ 2,966,843













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current









Accounts payable

$ 106,296

$ 70,255

Accrued liabilities



360,257



432,959

Deferred revenue



30,303



41,041

Total current liabilities



496,856



544,255

Total liabilities



496,856



544,255













Stockholders' equity









Common stock, par value $0.001, authorized 20,000,000 shares.

Issued and outstanding - 9,637,410 shares (August 31, 2025 - 9,637,410 shares) 6

9,637



9,637

Additional paid-in capital



8,852,846



8,851,513

Accumulated deficit



(5,746,834 )

(5,830,486 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(647,269 )

(608,076 ) Total stockholders' equity



2,468,380



2,422,588

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,965,236

$ 2,966,843



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280335

Source: Destiny Media Technologies, Inc.