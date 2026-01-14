The SLDBatt project brings together TRL 7 battery technologies - including molten sodium-salt, saltwater acid-base flow, and hydrogen-iron flow batteries - to deliver an innovative and cost-effective long-duration energy storage solution.From ESS News A Dutch consortium, ranging from innovative start-ups to internationally operating energy companies, is developing a new type of long-duration energy storage (LDES) solution capable of storing renewable energy for 8 to 100 hours. Backed by over €30?million in funding from the Nationaal Groeifonds and the Rijksdienst voor Ondernemend Nederland (RvO), ...

