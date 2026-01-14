Greg Dukat appointed CEO as Accertify builds leadership depth to accelerate go-to-market execution

Accertify, Inc., a leading unified risk decisioning platform provider, today announced the appointment of Greg Dukat as CEO of the company, along with several key additions to its leadership team. This leadership expansion supports the company's strategic vision to accelerate growth, deepen market impact, and enhance customer value as an independent company following its 2024 acquisition and carve-out from American Express by Accel-KKR.

Greg Dukat joins Accertify as Chief Executive Officer, bringing more than 30 years of experience leading technology companies through growth, expansion, and market transformation. He will drive strategic go-to-market initiatives and strengthen alignment across sales, marketing, product, and client engagement. Dukat most recently served as CEO of Revel Systems and has also led organizations including Comverge, Campus Management Corp., StarCite, and Indus International (Ventyx).

In his role as CEO, Dukat will lead Accertify's commercial strategy and growth initiatives, working alongside President Mark Michelon, who will continue to focus on client relationships and product innovation.

"Accertify has spent the past several years building a strong foundation for innovation, and long-term growth," said Mark Michelon, President of Accertify. "As we move into our next phase, expanding our leadership was a deliberate decision to increase focus and execution. Greg's experience scaling technology businesses and leading high-performing go-to-market organizations strengthens our executive team and positions us to continue delivering value to our clients while investing in the future of the platform."

"Accertify has a strong team, a world-class platform, and long-standing relationships built on deep trust with its clients, many of whom are globally recognized brands," said Dukat. "I'm looking forward to working closely with Mark and the leadership team to build on that foundation and accelerate growth while amplifying our impact across the industry."

To support its next phase of growth and execution, Accertify has expanded its executive leadership team with new appointments across sales, marketing, partnerships, and human resources.

Expanded Executive Leadership Team

Trey McCall, Chief Sales Officer

Trey McCall joins Accertify as Chief Sales Officer, where he will lead global enterprise sales and revenue growth. He brings decades of experience building and scaling enterprise sales organizations across identity, security, and enterprise technology, with prior leadership roles at Sectigo, Ping Identity, MobileIron, and Dell.

Maryling "Mare" Yu, Chief Marketing Officer

Maryling Yu has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer, responsible for leading Accertify's global marketing strategy across the customer lifecycle. She brings more than 20 years of B2B SaaS marketing experience, including senior leadership roles at CCC Intelligent Solutions, Backstop Solutions, Lotlinx, and Adeptia.

Emma Lindley, Managing Director, EMEA and Chief Development Officer

Emma Lindley joins Accertify as Chief Development Officer, driving global growth through corporate development and partnerships alongside responsibility for the EMEA region. She brings more than 20 years of leadership in fraud, payments and digital identity with senior roles at GBG and Visa and is internationally recognized for technology innovation.

Sara Schroeder, Global Head of Human Resources

Sara Schroeder has been named Global Head of Human Resources, where she will lead people strategy to support Accertify's growth and culture. She brings deep experience leading HR teams across global SaaS organizations, including TalentNeuron, Backstop Solutions, Maropost, and Signal.

About Accertify

Accertify, Inc., is a leading unified risk decisioning platform provider, spanning fraud prevention, chargeback management, account protection, abuse prevention, and payment gateway solutions to clients spanning diverse industries worldwide. Accertify's suite of products and services protects digital commerce, helping clients grow their business by driving down fraud-related losses, simplifying business processes, all while upholding the consumer experience. To learn more about Accertify, visit www.accertify.com.

