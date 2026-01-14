Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Strategischer Schachzug: Germanium Mining sichert sich massives Flächenpotenzial im Kampf um die High-Tech-Vorherrschaft
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.01.2026 15:06 Uhr
152 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KVP International: KVP SafePath Announces Strategic Agreement with Bioguard Corporation to Accelerate Veterinary Diagnostics Development

MCKINNEY, Texas, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KVP SafePath, a KVP company, today announced a strategic agreement with Bioguard Corporation, headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan, aimed at accelerating the development and regulatory approval of veterinary diagnostic assays for the North American market. Under the agreement, KVP SafePath will leverage Bioguard's extensive library of reagents and intellectual property to support the development and commercialization of both USDA-licensed and USDA-exempt veterinary diagnostic assays. The collaboration is expected to significantly shorten development timelines and expand KVP SafePath's diagnostic portfolio.

KVP Logo in Yellow

As part of the agreement, KVP SafePath intends to pursue USDA licensing for Canine and Feline 4DX and 3DX testing panels, addressing a diagnostic category with an estimated annual market size exceeding $500 million in North America. The partnership builds upon an established working relationship between KVP SafePath and Bioguard and provides Bioguard with direct access to the North American veterinary diagnostics market through KVP SafePath's commercial and distribution capabilities.

"This agreement significantly accelerates our ability to bring high-quality diagnostic assays to market. By combining Bioguard's deep scientific capabilities with KVP SafePath's regulatory, manufacturing, and commercial expertise, we are strengthening our diagnostic platform and advancing our long-term growth strategy."
- Ken Bowman, Chief Executive Officer, KVP International

"We view this agreement as a strong alignment between two organizations with shared ambitions. North America is the largest veterinary diagnostics market globally and continues to expand in both scale and sophistication. Together with KVP SafePath, this agreement represents a deliberate step for Bioguard toward establishing a presence in the world's largest veterinary diagnostics market."
- Edward Lai, President, Bioguard Corporation

This agreement represents a key step in KVP SafePath's long-term strategy to expand its diagnostic offerings and deliver innovative, reliable testing solutions to veterinary professionals.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2794963/KVP_Logo_PNG_Yellow_01_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kvp-safepath-announces-strategic-agreement-with-bioguard-corporation-to-accelerate-veterinary-diagnostics-development-302660543.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.