IP Fabric Expands Unified Cloud Visibility

New release strengthens multi-cloud assurance, enhances hybrid pathing accuracy, and introduces usability improvements that accelerate digital transformation and day-to-day operations.

BOSTON, Jan. 14, 2026, the automated network assurance platform, today announced new capabilities that unify cloud, on-premises and hybrid network assurance, and simplify operations for network, cloud and security teams. This release enhances native visibility across Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP), improves IPv6 support across major vendors, and introduces workflow improvements that empower enterprises to operate hybrid environments with greater accuracy and confidence.

Enterprises increasingly run critical workloads across hybrid environments as application architectures become more distributed by design. Rather than replacing on-prem infrastructure, organizations are layering cloud services alongside existing systems to meet performance, cost, regulatory, and security requirements. This shift has dramatically increased the use of cloud networking constructs, such as private endpoints, interconnects, and cloud firewalls, which are often managed in isolation from traditional network tools. As a result, visibility remains fragmented, making it difficult to validate changes, troubleshoot issues, ensure compliance, or maintain a reliable source of truth. These gaps slow engineering teams and elevate operational risk, especially in large, complex, and heavily regulated environments where end-to-end visibility and control are more important than ever.

IP Fabric's new capabilities provide enterprises with clear, on-demand insight into how their cloud and on-prem environments truly operate to strengthen security and compliance validation, accelerate cloud and network projects, and reduce troubleshooting time. By integrating richer Azure and GCP context directly into the end-to-end model and simplifying everyday workflows, IP Fabric gives teams the data they need to make decisions based on their actual network state.

"As compliance and operational risks escalate, enterprises cannot afford blind spots," said Pavel Bykov, CEO and Co-Founder of IP Fabric. "To solve this, we've expanded cloud visibility while simplifying day-to-day operations for cloud, network and security teams."

Unlike solutions that rely on theoretical modeling, basic SNMP scanning, or scripting-heavy query engines, IP Fabric provides practical, immediately actionable insights out of the box. This reflects the actual state of the environment, which teams can use to fuel more effective decision-making and digital transformation.

A Single Source of Truth for Modern Networks

The latest updates deliver deep cloud intelligence, clear hybrid pathing, and streamlined workflows that help teams execute digital transformation projects (e.g., mergers and acquisitions, SD-WAN rollouts, network automation) with greater confidence. Key enhancements include:

Expanded Azure and GCP visibility, including Azure Firewall, Private Link, Private Endpoints, and multi-project GCP discovery.

Accurate hybrid pathing through enriched cloud metadata and support for GCP Interconnect.

Detailed, user-friendly diagrams and path interpretation.

CSV-based attribute import/export and simplified filter management.

To learn more about IP Fabric's new capabilities, visit the blog or schedule a demo today.

About IP Fabric

IP Fabric is the leading automated network assurance platform, offering a continuously validated view of cloud, network and security systems to improve stability, security and spend. Within minutes, the platform creates a unified view of devices, state, configurations and interdependencies, normalizing multi-vendor data and revealing operational truth through automated intent checks. By uncovering risks and providing actionable insights, IP Fabric empowers enterprises to accelerate IT and business transformation while reducing costs.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/44b501bd-d45b-4d69-89b7-c024010531d9