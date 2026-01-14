Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.01.2026
Strategischer Schachzug: Germanium Mining sichert sich massives Flächenpotenzial im Kampf um die High-Tech-Vorherrschaft
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.01.2026 15:10 Uhr
Alira Health Announces Bill Achtmeyer and George G. Montgomery as Members of Board of Directors

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alira Health, a global healthcare consultancy partnering with life sciences companies and patients to deliver evidence-based solutions, announced that Bill Achtmeyer and George G. Montgomery, MBA are serving as members of its Board of Directors. Mr. Montgomery was also elected Chairman of the Board.

Their service supports Alira Health's continued focus on advancing a differentiated, patient-centered model that integrates perspectives from those affected by disease into evidence generation, development strategy, access planning, and commercialization across the product lifecycle. Central to this approach are Alira Health's Patient-Enabled Solutions, which bring real-world insight into decision-making in a structured and scalable way.

Mr. Achtmeyer is the Chairman and Managing Partner of Acropolis Advisors, which he co-founded with Professor Michael Porter of Harvard Business School, and the former CEO and founder of The Parthenon Group, the global strategy consultancy that later merged with EY to form EY-Parthenon. He brings deep experience in strategy, governance, and the scaling of professional services organizations.

In his role on the Board, Mr. Achtmeyer supports Alira Health's emphasis on patient centricity and the structured involvement of patients in generating real-world evidence that informs regulatory strategy, market access, and commercial decision-making.

"I believe Gab is a trailblazer in this industry and has the passion and smarts to make Alira Health's value proposition into a sustainable competitive advantage," said Bill Achtmeyer.

Mr. Montgomery brings extensive experience across investment banking, operating leadership, and healthcare investing. He previously served as a Managing Director at JPMorgan H&Q and Cowen, held Board and Chief Financial Officer roles as a startup entrepreneur, and worked in private equity and venture capital investing at Gurnet Point Capital and WestRiver Group. As Chairman of the Board, Mr. Montgomery contributes strategic perspective focused on the quality, integration, and continuity of Alira Health's services across consulting, evidence generation, and CRO capabilities.

"Alira Health has built a platform that delivers consistently high-quality services across multiple disciplines," said George G. Montgomery. "The company's integrated model and focus on execution position it well to support clients across increasingly complex development and commercialization environments."

"We are pleased to have Bill and George serving on our Board," said Gabriele Brambilla, Chief Executive Officer of Alira Health. "Their perspectives align closely with our mission and are particularly valuable as we continue to scale our Patient-Enabled Solutions, integrating real-world insight into evidence generation, development strategy, access planning, and commercialization to better support our clients and the communities they serve."

Their participation further strengthens Alira Health's governance as the company continues to support life sciences organizations from early development through launch and commercialization.

About Alira Health

Alira Health is a global healthcare consultancy redefining evidence generation through patient partnership. By uniting strategic consulting, CRO services, and technology, the company supports life sciences organizations in accelerating development, improving access, and delivering measurable outcomes across the product lifecycle. To learn more about Alira Health, please visit alirahealth.com (https://alirahealth.com/).



Alira Health: Susan Irving - susan.irving@alirahealth.com

