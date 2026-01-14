Todd Buchanan Named President of AmeriLife Wealth

Industry veteran brings nearly three decades of experience to lead AmeriLife's expanding Wealth Distribution platform

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / AmeriLife Group, LLC ("AmeriLife"), a national leader in developing, marketing, and distributing life and health insurance, annuities, and retirement planning solutions, today announced the appointment of Todd Buchanan as President, AmeriLife Wealth. Buchanan will lead AmeriLife's Wealth Distribution organization, driving strategy and growth across its expanding network of affiliates and advisors.

As part of this transition, Mike Vietri, most recently Chief Distribution Officer for AmeriLife Wealth, will assume a new role as Executive Vice President, Distribution, and Senior Advisor to the Office of the CEO, where he will continue to support AmeriLife's distribution strategy and its affiliate partners.

"Todd's leadership and vision will be instrumental as we continue to expand our Wealth Distribution platform and redefine the agent and advisor experience, while his deep industry knowledge and commitment to innovation align perfectly with AmeriLife's mission to provide comprehensive, client-centric solutions," said Scott Perry, Chairman and CEO of AmeriLife. "I am likewise deeply grateful for Mike's leadership in building and scaling our Wealth Distribution organization. His continued partnership and counsel will remain critical to our success."

Buchanan joins AmeriLife from Transamerica, where he served on the Transamerica Management Board and as President of World Financial Group (WFG). Under his leadership, WFG became one of the largest financial services distribution networks in North America, delivering innovative solutions to help families achieve financial security and independence. Prior to Transamerica, Buchanan held senior leadership roles at AIG Life and Retirement and served as CEO of Coherent Global, a Hong Kong-based insurance technology firm. He began his career as a U.S. Army officer, achieving the rank of Captain.

With nearly 30 years of experience in financial services, Buchanan brings a proven track record of driving growth, building high-performing teams, and leading large-scale transformation initiatives. His expertise spans traditional and tech-enabled distribution models, positioning AmeriLife to accelerate its holistic wealth strategy and deliver best-in-class solutions to agents, advisors, and clients.

"I'm thrilled to join AmeriLife at such an exciting time in its evolution," said Buchanan. "The company has assembled an all-star network of wealth distribution affiliates that is truly unmatched in the industry. I look forward to working with this incredible team to accelerate our ambitions, expand our reach, and deliver even greater value to our advisors and the clients they serve."

Buchanan is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi, where he was inducted into the Alumni Hall of Fame in 2015. He actively serves on boards for Finseca, Cogent Bank, and Vineyard Capital Partners, LLC, and is passionate about advancing financial literacy and empowering families to achieve long-term security.

About AmeriLife

AmeriLife's strength is its mission: to provide insurance and retirement solutions to help people live longer, healthier lives. AmeriLife develops, markets, and distributes life and health insurance, annuities, and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees across the United States. For over 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with top insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers through a national distribution network of over 300,000 agents, financial professionals, and more than 160 marketing organizations and insurance agencies. For more information, visit AmeriLife.com and follow AmeriLife on Facebook and LinkedIn.

