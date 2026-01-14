Advanced Health Selects 1upHealth to Lead Interoperability Initiatives

Oregon Coordinated Care Organization to Leverage 1upHealth's Comprehensive Interoperability Suite to Drive CMS Compliance and Support Critical Mission

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / 1upHealth, a leader in health data interoperability, today announced that Advanced Health, a Coordinated Care Organization in Oregon, will leverage the company's comprehensive solution suite to achieve CMS-0057 compliance while also supporting broader programs like care coordination that require easy access to comprehensive and timely health data.

Advanced Health is a local health plan within Oregon's Medicaid program, Oregon Health Plan, serving residents of Curry and Coos Counties. Facing the complex challenges of delivering high-quality care in rural and underserved communities, the organization chose 1upHealth to meet CMS Access API and electronic Prior Authorization regulations and, in turn, help achieve better outcomes for its diverse member population.

The health plan will deploy the 1up Platform along with 1up Patient Access, 1up Provider Directory, 1up Provider Access, 1up Payer-to-Payer Data Exchange, and 1up Prior Authorization.

"With the interoperability rule deadline quickly approaching, we needed a strategic partner who could help us navigate this new era of data sharing so we could stay focused on our core mission - to advance and ensure quality healthcare is available in our communities in a transformative manner that respects each individual's needs," said Samyukta Vendrathi, Chief Operating Officer. "With 1upHealth's unmatched expertise and robust solution suite, we are eager to embark on this next phase and unlock new opportunities."

This new partnership comes on the heels of a series of recent milestones for 1upHealth, underscoring the company's leadership in the interoperability space. In the latest CMS Payer Interoperability 2025 Report, KLAS Research recognized 1upHealth as a long-term, trusted partner for payers - citing its deep FHIR expertise, transparent communication, and strong relationships that help customers stay ahead of CMS mandates. 1upHealth was also recently selected by CommunityCare, Oklahoma's largest locally owned health plan, to simplify CMS compliance while positioning the health plan for long-term innovation and value creation.

"As we look across our customer base, we're seeing a common theme," said 1upHealth CEO Andrew Boyd. "Payers are moving from mandate to mission; finding ways to use required interoperability investments to support their broader organizational purpose. We are proud to partner with Advanced Health as they work to make a difference in the health and well-being of their members and the communities they serve."

About Advanced Health

Advanced Health, a subcontractor of the Oregon Health Plan, coordinates and delivers integrated medical, dental, behavioral health, and substance use treatment services for residents of rural southwestern Oregon. The organization works closely with regional providers to ensure access to high-quality care, while investing in programs that focus on preventive health, chronic disease management, and social determinants of health.

About 1upHealth

Driven by a purpose of better healthcare for all through better data, 1upHealth is the national leader in health data interoperability and one of the fastest-growing health IT companies in the United States. Our modern data platform is built on a standards-based cloud architecture specifically designed for the healthcare industry, making it easy to acquire, manage, and use data. Payers large and small - commercial or government-sponsored - rely on 1upHealth to seamlessly exchange data across the healthcare ecosystem to reduce risk, lower costs, and improve patient outcomes. Visit our website.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Grich

Aria Marketing for 1upHealth

egrich@ariamarketing.com

SOURCE: 1upHealth

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/advanced-health-selects-1uphealth-to-lead-interoperability-initiative-1126934