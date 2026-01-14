Sea Mountain Vacations Recognized by The 100 Collection Highlighting Commitment to Quality in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / Sea Mountain Vacations, a leading boutique property management firm based in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, has been officially inducted into The 100 Collection, a prestigious network that independently verifies and endorses top vacation rental companies throughout North America. This distinction marks Sea Mountain Vacations as the first company in North Myrtle Beach to carry The 100 Collection seal, underscoring its commitment to exceptional service, property standards, and guest satisfaction.

Setting a New Standard for Vacation Rentals in North Myrtle Beach

The inclusion of Sea Mountain Vacations into The 100 Collection reflects a comprehensive evaluation of the company's operational excellence and guest experience. Each member of this exclusive network undergoes stringent, in-person inspections and ongoing audits to uphold standards similar to those employed by the Michelin Guide in the restaurant industry.

Travis Wilburn, Founder of The 100 Collection, noted, "Sea Mountain Vacations exemplifies the blend of local insight and high-quality hospitality we prioritize. Their inclusion enriches our carefully curated network and spotlights the Grand Strand region."

Rising Demand Amplifies Growth Potential

As Myrtle Beach remains a top domestic summer destination in 2025, the demand for quality vacation rentals continues to grow. Sea Mountain Vacations' membership in The 100 Collection offers increased exposure through syndication on prominent platforms such as Business Insider, MSN, Yahoo Finance, and Medium, positioning North Myrtle Beach on a broader national travel stage.

Buck Cumbo, Founder and CEO of Sea Mountain Vacations, said, "Our priority has always been pristine homes paired with outstanding hospitality. Being invited into The 100 Collection recognizes that dedication and opens doors for our property owners and community."

Benefits for Homeowners and Guests

Sea Mountain Vacations will display The 100 Collection badge on listings across both organizations' websites and leading partner channels. Properties bearing this designation typically attract guests booking longer stays at higher rates, thereby enhancing revenue potential for owners.

Furthermore, The 100 Collection's strong search engine presence, trusted by millions of travelers, boosts the visibility of Sea Mountain Vacations' properties in vacation rental searches nationwide.

Recent Achievements Underpin Industry Standing

Recent milestones for Sea Mountain Vacations include:

Named Best Property Management Company in the 2025 Best of Best Awards

Leading market rankings in the Comparent Spring 2025 report

Achieving an 83 percent year-over-year portfolio growth in 2024

These accomplishments highlight the company's expanding influence in the vacation rental market.

About Sea Mountain Vacations

Sea Mountain Vacations combines Southern hospitality with modern technology to maximize homeowner revenue while delivering premium guest experiences. The North Myrtle Beach-based company manages over 60 properties valued at nearly $50 million.

About The 100 Collection

Established in 2022, The 100 Collection is an exclusive network of vacation rental brands across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Each member is vetted for safety, service, and operational excellence to uphold the highest standards in hospitality.

