New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation into Apogee Enterprises, Inc. ("Apogee Enterprises, Inc.") (NASDAQ: APOG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws.

On January 7, 2026, before the market opened, APOG published fiscal third quarter 2026 financial results highlighting the company's performance expectations for the coming years.

APOG disclosed its gross margin decreased to 23.8% from 26.1% and adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 13.2% from 13.4% for third quarter fiscal 2026 compared to third quarter fiscal 2025, reducing the Company's future profitability.



Management attributed it to the impact of lower volume and price and higher aluminum, restructuring and health insurance costs.



As a result, Apogee lowered its fiscal 2026 outlook for net sales from $1.44B down to $1.39B and adjusted EPS from $3.80 - $4.20 to $3.40 - $3.50.



In direct response to this news, APOG's stock price fell by $6.29 (17%) to open at $31.00 per share.

