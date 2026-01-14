Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - Oroco Resource Corp. (TSXV: OCO) (OTCQB: ORRCF) (the "Company" or "Oroco") today announced the closing of its previously announced bought deal public offering of 60,526,340 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$0.38 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$23 million (the "Offering"), including the exercise in full of the over-allotment option granted by the Company. The Offering was led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. ("Canaccord Genuity"), as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, and Red Cloud Securities Inc. (together, the "Underwriters").

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of C$0.53 until January 15, 2029. The Warrants are governed by a warrant indenture dated January 14, 2026, between the Company and Computer Trust Company of Canada as the warrant agent (the "Warrant Indenture"). Subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), the Warrants are expected to begin trading on the TSXV under the ticker symbol "OCO.WT" and CUSIP number 687033134 as at market open on January 15, 2026. Pursuant to the terms of the Warrant Indenture, no fractional Common Shares will be issued on exercise of a Warrant, and Warrant holders who would otherwise be entitled to receive a fraction of a Common Share will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of Common Shares, and no cash consideration will be paid in respect of fractional shares. Warrant holders are encouraged to read the full text of the Warrant Indenture, which is available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid the Underwriters a cash commission equal to 6.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering (including on the exercise of the over-allotment option), subject to a reduced cash commission equal to 3.0% in respect of gross proceeds from the sale of Units to purchasers included on a "President's List" provided by the Company to the Underwriters.

The Offering was completed by way of a prospectus supplement dated January 9, 2026 (the "Prospectus Supplement") to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated April 23, 2025 (the "Base Shelf Prospectus"), filed in all provinces of Canada, other than Québec. The Units were also offered in the United States to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and to accredited investors pursuant to Rule 506 (b) of Regulation D under the 1933 Act, and in certain offshore jurisdictions, in each case in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund commencement of Pre-Feasibility Study drilling at the Santo Tomás copper project, advance baseline environmental and permitting work, and for general corporate working capital.

Copies of the applicable offering documents can be obtained free of charge under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . Delivery of the Base Shelf Prospectus and the Prospectus Supplement and any amendments thereto were satisfied in accordance with the "access equals delivery" provisions of applicable Canadian securities legislation. An electronic or paper copy of the Prospectus Supplement and the Base Shelf Prospectus may be obtained, without charge, from Canaccord Genuity by phone at 416-869-3052 or by e-mail at ecm@cgf.com by providing Canaccord Genuity with an email address or address, as applicable.

ABOUT OROCO

The Company holds a net 87.0% interest in those central concessions that comprise 1,173 hectares "the Core Concessions" of the Santo Tomas Project, located in northwestern Mexico. The Company also holds an 80% interest in an additional 7,861 hectares of mineral concessions surrounding and adjacent to the Core Concessions (for a total Project area of 9,034 hectares, or 22,324 acres). Following an assessment of one of the non-Core Concession, the Company filed an application to reduce the area of that concession, with the result that the additional concessions will total 4,948.24 hectares, for a total Project area of 6,121.11 hectares or 15,124.47 acres. The Project is situated within the Santo Tomas District, which extends up to the Jinchuan Group's Bahuerachi Project, approximately 14 km to the northeast. The Santo Tomas Project hosts significant copper porphyry mineralization initially defined by prior exploration spanning the period from 1968 to 1994. During that time, the Santo Tomas Project area was tested by over 100 diamond and reverse circulation drill holes, totaling approximately 30,000 meters. Commencing in 2021, Oroco conducted a drill program (Phase 1) at Santo Tomas, with a resulting total of 48,481 meters drilled in 76 diamond drill holes.

The drilling and subsequent resource estimates and engineering studies led to a revised MRE and an updated PEA being published and filed in August of 2024, which studies are available at the Company's website www.orocoresourcecorp.com and by reviewing the Company profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Santo Tomas Project is located within 170 km of the Pacific deep-water port at Topolobampo and is serviced via highway and proximal rail (and parallel corridors of trunk grid power lines and natural gas) through the city of Los Mochis to the northern city of Choix. The property is reached, in part, by a 32 km access road originally built to service Goldcorp's El Sauzal Mine in Chihuahua State.

Additional information about Oroco can be found on its website and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

