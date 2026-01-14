Anzeige
WKN: 870737 | ISIN: FI0009000681
14.01.26
5,650 Euro
+0,82 % +0,046
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.01.2026
Nokia Oyj: Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
14 January 2026 at 16:30 EET

Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares

Espoo, Finland - A total of 6 332 357 Nokia shares (NOKIA) held by the company were transferred today without consideration to participants of Nokia's equity-based incentive plans in accordance with the rules of the plans. The transfer is based on the resolution of the Board of Directors to issue shares held by the company to settle its commitments to participants of the incentive plans as announced on 2 October 2025.

The number of own shares held by Nokia Corporation following the transfer is 141 914 507.

About Nokia
Nokia is a global leader in connectivity for the AI era. With expertise across fixed, mobile, and transport networks, we're advancing connectivity to secure a brighter world.

Inquiries:

Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Maria Vaismaa, Vice President, Global Media Relations

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 931 580?507
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com


