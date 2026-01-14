Romania enjoyed another record year for solar deployment in 2025, taking cumulative capacity past the 7 GW threshold. Utility-scale installations almost doubled year-on-year, buoyed by a favourable regulatory framework.Romania added 2.2 GW of solar in 2025, according to figures from the Romanian Photovoltaic Industry Association (RPIA). The result marks a third consecutive year of growth in Romania's solar sector, improving on last year's 1.7 GW, and takes total installed capacity past 7 GW. RPIA says the residential and C&I market segments each stand close to 1.8 GW in terms of cumulative capacity, ...

