New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation into Rezolute, Inc. ("Rezolute, Inc.") (NASDAQ: RZLT) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws.

On December 11, 2025, before the market opened, Rezolute announced topline results from its Phase 3 sunRIZE study evaluating ersodetug in patients with congenital hyperinsulinism.



The company reported that the study did not meet its primary endpoint, as it "was not statistically significant to the placebo group, which experienced a 40% improvement." Further, the study did not meet its key secondary endpoint which was also "not statistically significant to the placebo."



Management expressed disappointment noting "we are conducting a thorough evaluation to gain a better understanding of the study outcomes."



Following this news, RZLT's stock price fell over 89% to open at $1.21 per share.

If you suffered a loss on your Rezolute, Inc. securities and would like to explore a potential recovery under the federal securities laws

