Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - Game District, a MENAP-based mobile gaming company announced that its portfolio exceeded 2.2 billion downloads in 2025, placing the company among a limited number of publishers globally to reach that scale within a single calendar year. The milestone highlights the emergence of MENAP as a credible source of globally competitive mobile gaming companies.

"We attribute this performance to a high-frequency production engine supported by centralized data, monetization, and user acquisition capabilities," said Saad Hameed Khan, CEO and Co-founder of Game District. "It's a system built to test quickly, learn efficiently, and scale winning products worldwide."

Saad Hameed Khan, CEO and Co-founder of Game District.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8552/280336_b3aeb987c495a8f3_001full.jpg

Reporting 22 million daily active users

In 2025, Game District reached 22 million daily active users (DAU) at peak, with multiple titles ranking across app store charts in major international markets. The company's expansion reflects an execution-driven operating model focused on rapid iteration, rigorous measurement, and scalable growth.

"At a time when the mobile gaming market is facing acquisition costs, platform shifts, and consolidation, our momentum is notable," Khan said.

"Global mobile game downloads have largely plateaued, which puts a premium on operational efficiency rather than the volume alone. This milestone demonstrates that a MENAP-built publisher can compete globally with discipline and consistency."

Mobile games by Game District

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8552/280336_b3aeb987c495a8f3_002full.jpg

Capital-efficient growth in a capital-heavy industry

Unlike many fast-scaling gaming companies, Game District has remained largely bootstrapped, funding growth primarily through operating cash flows. This approach has enabled sustained scaling while preserving strategic control.

In 2025, revenue increased 55% year-over-year, while total downloads grew 35%. As many publishers slow investment or restructure, Game District has continued to expand without overextending capital.

Built across Lahore, Istanbul, and Dubai

Game District operates studios across Lahore, Istanbul, and Dubai, combining local creative autonomy with centralized product, analytics, monetization, and user acquisition.

While hyper-casual games fueled early growth, the company is now focused on hybrid casual and hybrid simulation formats. Initial launches achieved 16% Day-30 retention, nearly double category benchmarks.

"We've shown we can compete globally," Khan concluded. "Now we're building durable products that mobile game players return to for years, while scaling sustainably from MENAP to the world."

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280336

Source: B2Press BV