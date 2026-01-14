EQS-News: ORUN, part of African Currency Network (ACN) / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

CASABLANCA, Morocco, January 14, 2026/APO Group/ - ORUN, a subsidiary of African Currency Network ( https://ORUN.Africa ), announces the launch of the first edition of Heirs of Greatness Day, a foundational initiative that brought together key players from the cultural and creative industries (CCI) in Casablanca. Conceived as a structuring activation, Heirs of Greatness Day is part of the deployment of a strategic platform combining vision, method, and action. The initiative aims to position CCIs as levers for sustainable development, cultural sovereignty, and African soft power. Held in a continental context marked by the Africa Cup of Nations and heightened international attention on the continent, the event affirms Casablanca as a symbolic crossroads where creation, transmission, and global projection converge. At the heart of this activation is The Sovereign Code, the foundational methodology developed by ORUN, structured around three complementary pillars: Memory, Structure, and Transmission. Serving as a true reference framework, The Sovereign Code informs all ORUN programs and seeks to transform African cultural heritage into sustainable value-creation systems that are measurable and enduring. Heirs of Greatness Day gives concrete expression to this methodology by highlighting the seven Houses of Art: Weaving, Foundry, Crochet, Tannery, Dyeing, Ceramics, and Tailoring. Designed as spaces for transmission, experimentation, and structuring, these Houses bring together master artisans, designers, and partners around a shared ambition: to create a dialogue between ancestral know-how and contemporary standards of creativity, quality, and responsibility. On this occasion, Roméo Moukagny (Gabon, Senegal), Kader Diaby (Ivory Coast), Anil Padia (Kenya), Jennifer Mulli (Kenya), Henri Philippe Maidou (Central African Republic), Sonia Ahmimou (Morocco, France), and Lucette Holland (Senegal, France) presented works and approaches embodying a rigorous vision of African creation, deeply rooted in local territories while fully oriented toward the international stage. The day's program was designed as an immersive and narrative experience, blending institutional sequences, artistic installations, editorial exchanges, and symbolic moments. The evening featured the presence of Her Majesty Queen Temitope Morenike Enitan-Ogunwusi, Queen of the Yoruba People in Nigeria; Olivia Yacé, Miss Ivory Coast, Miss World Africa 2022, 2nd Runner-up Miss World 2022 and Miss Universe nominee; as well as singer Singuila, all coming together to celebrate greatness and exemplify the dialogue between cultural heritage, contemporary creation, and international influence.. The Sovereign Code - Build to outlast time This cultural showcase reflects ORUN's commitment to anchoring Heirs of Greatness Day in a continuity that goes beyond a single event. It was also the occasion for ORUN to receive ISO 20121 certification, attesting to its commitment to responsible and sustainable event management aligned with international standards. This sustainability policy aligns with ORUN's mission, The Sovereign Code (Memory, Structure, Transmission), and the core values guiding its action: Transmission, Responsibility, Inclusion and Equity, Excellence and Rigor, Local Anchoring and Lasting Impact, Integrity and Transparency. These principles structure all of ORUN's commitments and its relationships with partners and stakeholders. The initiative also benefited from significant diplomatic and institutional support, highlighting the growing recognition of cultural and creative industries as strategic sectors in Africa's development trajectories. The presence of personalities from cultural, institutional, and international spheres reinforces the symbolic reach and credibility of this first edition. Finally, Heirs of Greatness Day is part of an ambitious trajectory led by ORUN toward 2025-2030: structuring cultural sectors, building the capacities of designers and artisans, creating skilled employment, developing local value chains, and promoting African talent on the global stage. This first edition thus marks the starting point of a movement set to establish a lasting presence in the continent's cultural and economic ecosystem. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of ORUN, part of African Currency Network (ACN). Image (1): https://apo-opa.co/3YHa1Gb

Backed by African Currency Network (ACN) and a member of the Kigali International Financial Centre, ORUN is a Pan-African organization dedicated to structuring cultural and creative industries (CCI) as levers for sustainable development, cultural sovereignty, and soft power for the African continent. As a true strategic tool serving African economies, ORUN is engaged in transforming territories by showcasing the continent's talent and know-how. At the crossroads of creation, design, craftsmanship, and transmission, ORUN converts African professions, stories, and talents into sustainable cultural, economic, and symbolic assets capable of generating local value while engaging with strategic partners and international platforms.



