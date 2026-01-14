AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a-" (Excellent) to Bridgehaven Europe Specialty DAC (BES) (Ireland). BES is a newly acquired wholly owned subsidiary of Bridgehaven Europe Holdings Ltd (Bridgehaven) (United Kingdom), the non-operating company of the Bridgehaven group. The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Bridgehaven's consolidated balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The ratings of BES reflect its role in and strategic importance to Bridgehaven as its only licensed and capitalised risk carrier within the European Union (EU) and how its addition to the group is essential to Bridgehaven's recently announced plan to enter the EU market. BES benefits from integration into the group's operations and is considered complementary to Bridgehaven's existing business as a hybrid fronter in the United Kingdom, delegating its underwriting authority to partner managing general agents, whilst retaining a small amount of risk. BES will offer commercial and specialty lines insurance in the EU.

On 2 December 2025, Bridgehaven completed the acquisition and capitalisation of BES (formerly known as SureStone Insurance DAC), following the receipt of all required regulatory approvals.

