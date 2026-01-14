New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation into Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. ("Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.") (NASDAQ: RARE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws.

What Happened?



On December 29, 2025, Ultragenyx announced the results from both its Phase III Orbit and Cosmic studies, both focused on the effectiveness of setrusumab (UX143) in Osteogenesis Imperfecta.

Both studies failed to achieve their primary endpoint of a reduction in annualized clinical fracture rate compared to placebo (in the Orbit study) and biophosphonates (in the Cosmic).

While both studies achieved improvements in their secondary endpoints of improving patients' bone material density, that secondary result failed to correlate to a statistically significant reduction in fractures in either study.

Ultragenyx further disclosed that it "will promptly define and implement significant expense reductions."



Why it Matters:



Today, in direct response to this news, Ultragenyx's stock price fell by $14.87 (43.49%) per share to open at $19.32 per share on December 29, 2025.

Ultragenyx's decline has dropped the stock to its new 52-week low, significantly below the prior low of $25.81

If you suffered a loss on your Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. securities and would like to explore a potential recovery under the federal securities laws, Learn More About the Investigation or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or call (212)363-7500 to speak to our team of experienced shareholder advocates.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280350

Source: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP