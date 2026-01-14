New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation into AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ("AST SpaceMobile, Inc.") (NASDAQ: ASTS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws.

On December 15, 2025, it was revealed that AST's launch of its BlueBird 6 was delayed. The launch, which was scheduled for December 15, 2025, was tentatively pushed back to December 21, 2025.



AST's BlueBird 6, the Company's next-generation satellite, was scheduled to launch at the Satish Dhawan Space Center in India on December 15, 2025. The launch was reportedly delayed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) due to necessary, prolonged pre-launch integration and testing. AST has yet to release a detailed public statement pertaining to the delay.



Following this news, AST's stock price fell by $6.51 (9.52%) per share to close at $61.86 per share on December 17, 2025.

If you suffered a loss on your AST SpaceMobile, Inc. securities and would like to explore a potential recovery under the federal securities laws, Learn More About the Investigation or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or call (212)363-7500 to speak to our team of experienced shareholder advocates.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280349

Source: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP