Mittwoch, 14.01.2026
Strategischer Schachzug: Germanium Mining sichert sich massives Flächenpotenzial im Kampf um die High-Tech-Vorherrschaft
14.01.2026 16:00 Uhr
BankPro Announces Partnership with McLaren Endurance Racing in its World Endurance Championship Entry

NASSAU, Bahamas, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BankPro is proud to announce its partnership with Racing's endurance ambitions, partnering with the McLaren United Autosports WEC Hyper Team, McLaren Racing's official entry in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC).

McLaren WEC Hypercar

This collaboration brings together high performance, innovation, and precision, values that sit at the core of both BankPro and the McLaren Racing ecosystem. As McLaren returns to the pinnacle of endurance motorsport, BankPro is supporting a project that blends heritage with cutting-edge engineering and a bold vision for the future.

A legacy built at Le Mans, a future shaped by endurance

McLaren's history in endurance racing is defined by unforgettable moments, none more iconic than 24 Hours of Le Mans, when McLaren claimed a legendary victory on its debut. Today, McLaren is building towards its next defining chapter.

Set to challenge in the FIA World Endurance Championship from 2027, the Hypercar represents McLaren's return to global endurance competition with a clear performance-first philosophy.

Matt Dennington, Co-Chief Commercial Officer, McLaren Racing, commented, "As we build momentum ahead of our WEC debut next year, it's fantastic to welcome BankPro as an Official Partner alongside a group of industry-leading partners."

"This partnership reflects everything BankPro stands for," said Paolo Broccardo, CEO of BankPro. "Endurance racing is about precision, resilience, and performing at the highest level over time. These are the same principles that guide how we build our digital banking solutions. Supporting McLaren's return to the pinnacle of endurance motorsport is not just about performance on the track, but about backing a long-term vision driven by innovation, discipline, and excellence.'

About BankPro

BankPro is a private digital banking brand offering secure and flexible financial solutions for both individuals and businesses. The platform provides multi-currency accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, seamless internal transfers, and tailored banking services, complemented by premium Credit and/or Debit cards for convenient global spending. Built on advanced technology and a client-focused approach, BankPro delivers efficient, modern banking without borders.

BankPro - Official Website

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966. McLaren has since won 23 Formula 1 world championships, over 200 Formula 1 Grands Prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.

McLaren Racing competes across four racing series. The team competes in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with McLaren Mastercard F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O'Ward, Nolan Siegel and Christian Lundgaard, and F1 Academy with Driver Development Programme members Ella Lloyd and Ella Stevens. The team also competes in the F1 Sim Racing Championship as McLaren Shadow.

McLaren is a champion for sustainability in the sport and a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment. It is committed to achieving net zero by 2040 and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture in the motorsport industry.

McLaren Racing - Official Website

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2861533/BankPro_McLaren.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bankpro-announces-partnership-with-mclaren-endurance-racing-in-its-world-endurance-championship-entry-302661254.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
