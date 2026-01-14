Epomaker Inc.: Introducing the Epomaker G84 Pro: A Perfect Blend of Functionality, Design, and Smart Interaction

The Epomaker G84 Pro is an upgraded version of the G84, maintaining its compact 75% layout while introducing an innovative LCD screen and a multifunctional knob.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / Recently, Epomaker officially launched the Epomaker G84 Pro, featuring an optimized 81-key layout, it retains all essential functions while significantly saving desktop space. The key highlight of the G84 Pro is its integration of a multifunctional knob and a customizable LCD screen, creating an intuitive interaction system. The keyboard is also equipped with ambient lighting strips along the bottom and boasts stable tri-mode wireless connectivity along with an impressive 8000mAh battery, offering long-lasting performance and seamless switching between devices. This makes it the perfect choice for modern users seeking both high productivity and desktop aesthetics.

User-Friendly Keycaps with a Soft Touch

The G84 Pro features keycaps made of high-elasticity silicone, a significant departure from the commonly used ABS or PBT plastic keycaps. The unique soft texture of the silicone provides an exceptionally soft touch, with each press offering a unique, bouncy feedback that feels like touching a delicate, soft candy. This makes for a comfortable typing experience, even over extended periods. Internally, the keyboard uses the Creamy Jade switches, pre-lubed for smoother keystrokes. Coupled with five layers of acoustic foam and a Gasket-Mount structure, the keyboard effectively absorbs and softens the impact noise from key presses and rebounds. The result is a soft, full-bodied, creamy sound profile, offering an immersive auditory and tactile experience.

Smart Interaction with Knob and Screen

The G84 Pro redefines intelligent interaction. The compact yet powerful LCD screen clearly displays time, date, real-time battery status, connection system, wireless mode, and key statuses such as Win/CapsLock/NumLock, allowing users to quickly grasp essential information. The side knob not only adjusts volume, screen brightness, and lighting effects but can also be used to switch to screen control mode with a simple shortcut, enabling smooth navigation through the screen menu. This intuitive and efficient design greatly enhances productivity for multimedia creation, office work, and other everyday tasks.

Thoughtful Details for Practical Use

The G84 Pro embodies a user-centric design philosophy. It comes with a driver support, allowing users to quickly set up the keyboard using Epomaker's official driver or directly access the online version of the Upgear driver. No installation is required, and users can easily customize key mappings, macros, and lighting effects via a web browser. In terms of ergonomics, the keyboard features an adjustable two-stage kickstand with three tilt angles, along with high-friction anti-slip pads in the same color scheme. These details ensure both comfort and stability during long typing sessions, while maintaining the overall design integrity and a steady desktop setup.

Price and Availability

The EpomakerG84 Pro is now available on the Epomaker official website, Amazon store, and AliExpress store. The keyboard is available for just $89.99 on the official website.

For more information, please visit

Epomaker Official Website

Epomaker Amazon Store

Epomaker AliExpress Store

Contact us

agnes@epomaker.com

About us

Epomaker is short for Epoch of Makers. Our goals for our keyboards are three things: customizability, affordability, and high standards. We are a team composed of gamers, software engineers, product designers, and mechanical keyboard enthusiasts.

SOURCE: Epomaker Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/introducing-the-epomaker-g84-pro-a-perfect-blend-of-functionality-1126645