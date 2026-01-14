Anzeige
14.01.2026 16:02 Uhr
Quick 5-Minute Guide from A.D. Banker Reduces Confusion of Term Vs. Whole Life Insurance

Learn key differences and how to confidently recommend the right policy to every unique client

OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / It's the critical role with every insurance agent or broker to put the customer needs first. Explaining the differences and benefits of various insurance policies is a clear path to building trust and confidence, not just in the decision, but between agent and applicant.

This blog from A.D. Banker gets right to the heart of the differences between Term Life and Whole Life insurance from basic to more complex considerations. Additionally, the blog contains additional information to use as an ongoing resource tool.

Pam Reihs, National Insurance Expert at A.D. Banker, added, "Some life insurance decisions are made based on what an applicant can afford upfront. A client's best interests may be better served by discussing available opportunities to create financial stability now, and while addressing longer-term needs for monetary flexibility at certain stages of life. As long as you identify each client's individual short-term needs with an expert eye on their future goals, you're on the right path to success."

For agents and brokers learning the fundamentals of life insurance coverage or maintaining licensure, check out engaging continuing education from A.D. Banker today.

About A.D. Banker
For over 46 years, students have turned to A.D. Banker & Company for the knowledge they need to pass insurance and FINRA licensing exams and continue their insurance education. The high-quality learning design produces outstanding results, and our knowledgeable customer care team provides friendly, responsive support to make the roads to licensing and career advancement easier. Learn more at ADBanker.com. A.D. Banker is part of the Career Certified family of educators. Learn more at CareerCertified.com.

Media Contact:
Career Certified Press
Press@CareerCertified.com
720.822.5314

SOURCE: A.D. Banker



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/quick-5-minute-guide-from-a.d.-banker-reduces-confusion-of-term-vs.-whole-life-insurance-1126995

