Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market worth $125.9 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market is projected to reach USD 125.9 billion by 2032 from USD 28.4 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 23.7% from 2025 to 2032.

Browse 195 market data Tables and 75 Figures spread through 243 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2032

2021-2032 2025 Market Size: USD 28.4 billion

USD 28.4 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 125.9 billion

USD 125.9 billion CAGR (2025-2032): 23.7%

Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market Trends & Insights:

Growth in digitalization, technological advancements across industries, and an increase in the use of touchless sensing in the automotive and healthcare industries are major factors driving market growth. Further, increasing use of gesture recognition in VR and video games is likely to create new growth opportunities during the forecast period.

By technology, the touch-less technology segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

By gesture recognition type, the online segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By touchless sensing industry, the automotive segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By region, North America is expected to dominate the market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=369

The gesture recognition and touchless sensing market is growing due to rising demand for intuitive hands-free human-machine interaction across applications. Adoption of smart consumer electronics is increasing. Devices such as laptops and smartphones are integrating gesture-based controls. Smart TVs and head-mounted displays are also adopting these interfaces. Gesture-based interaction improves convenience and functional efficiency. Users can control devices through natural movements of their hands or bodies. This reduces dependence on physical inputs.

Advances in sensing technologies are improving performance. Computer vision and embedded software enhance accuracy and responsiveness. These improvements support everyday use. Adoption is expanding across the automotive and healthcare industries. Advertising and communication platforms are also increasing in usage. Defense applications benefit from contact-free command systems. Automotive gesture controls reduce driver distraction. Healthcare systems use touchless interfaces for hygiene-critical environments. Ongoing innovation by technology companies supports adoption. Investment in artificial intelligence strengthens interface capability. Smart interface development supports sustained global market growth.

"The touchless technology segment is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period."

Touchless technology is expected to dominate the global gesture recognition and touchless sensing market due to its support for intuitive, hygienic human-machine interaction across applications. Touchless solutions allow users to interact through natural hand, finger, and body movements without physical contact. This improves ease of use and reduces hygiene risks. Adoption is high in consumer electronics, automotive interfaces, healthcare environments, and smart infrastructure. Safety, convenience, and cleanliness remain key priorities in these settings. Advances in computer vision are improving system accuracy. AI-based sensing enhances real-time responsiveness. Embedded software supports stable performance at scale. Integration of touchless controls in smart devices continues to expand. In December 2025, Wearable Devices Ltd. announced updates to enhance gesture control for smart glasses, including customized presets and Mudra Link application compatibility. These updates simplify onboarding and device-level setup. They also support consistent gesture usage across brands. Such developments improve interoperability and adoption. This reinforces the sustained leadership of touchless technology in the overall market.

"The consumer electronics industry dominates the global gesture recognition market in 2025."

The consumer electronics industry is expected to dominate the global gesture recognition market due to the rising demand for intuitive user-friendly interfaces. Smartphones and laptops increasingly integrate gesture recognition to enhance user experience. Smart TVs and gaming consoles are also adopting these controls. Smart wearables further support market demand. Consumers prefer natural interaction methods that enable faster control and better accessibility. Gesture-based interfaces support seamless multitasking. Continuous advances in sensors improve system accuracy. Camera improvements enhance reliability. AI-based vision algorithms support responsive performance. These improvements make gesture recognition suitable for mass market products. Adoption of smart home devices is increasing the demand for touchless control. Connected ecosystems require consistent interaction across devices. Leading manufacturers are investing heavily in innovation. Product differentiation strategies accelerate integration. High production volumes support scale. Frequent technology upgrades sustain momentum. Broad global adoption positions consumer electronics as the main revenue driver.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=369

"The touch-less sanitary equipment segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the global touchless sensing market during the forecast period."

The touchless sanitary equipment segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the global touchless sensing industry due to rising focus on hygiene and infection control. Public health safety has become a key priority across facilities. Demand is increasing in healthcare facilities and airports. Offices, shopping malls, and hotels are also driving adoption. Public restrooms are accelerating deployment. Reducing physical contact remains a core requirement. Touchless faucets and soap dispensers support sanitation. Flush systems, hand dryers, and sanitizer units reduce bacteria spread. Awareness about global health events has increased investment. Governments are upgrading hygiene infrastructure. Private organizations are also investing. Advances in proximity sensors improve reliability. Infrared sensing enhances responsiveness. Low-power electronics reduce operating costs. Smart building initiatives encourage adoption. Green infrastructure projects support water efficiency. Energy-efficient touchless solutions gain preference. These factors support strong market growth during the forecast period.

Key Players

Leading players in the global gesture recognition and touchless sensing companies include Apple Inc. (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Microchip Technology Inc. (US), Google LLC (US), Infineon Technologies (Germany), Sony Depthsensing Solutions (Belgium), OMNIVISION (US), Cognitec Systems GmbH (Germany), GestureTek (Canada), and IrisGuard (UK).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=369

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Semiconductor Reports:

Industrial Control & Factory Automation Market by Component (Industrial Control System, Software, CNC Controller, Industrial Robotics, Industrial 3D Printing, Process Analyzer, Industrial Communication, Field Instrumentation) - Global Forecast to 2030

Wireless Audio Device Market by Product (Headphones, Earphones, Speakers, True Wireless Hearables/Earbuds, Soundbars), Functionality (Smart Devices, Non-smart Devices), Technology (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Radio Frequency), and Application - Forecast to 2032

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/touchless-sensing-gesturing-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/touchless-sensing-gesturing.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gesture-recognition-and-touchless-sensing-market-worth-125-9-billion-by-2032---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302661015.html