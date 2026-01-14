Picton Property Income (PCTN) has announced a comprehensive strategic review to consider a range of options to maximise value for shareholders, under the framework of a sale process. This proactive step will take into account the views of shareholders and other stakeholders. Options may include mergers, corporate transactions and asset sales. The board notes that despite upper quartile property returns since launch in 2005, a strong financial position and recent asset sales to third parties in line with book value, the share price fails to adequately reflect the intrinsic value of the company and its portfolio of assets. Immediately ahead of the announcement, PCTN shares closed at a c 24% discount to the September 2025 EPRA net tangible assets (NTA) of 102p per share. With debt at fair value, the discount to EPRA net disposal value (NDV) of 106p was c 27%

