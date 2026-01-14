The "Belgium Alternative Lending Market Size Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Type of Lending, End-User Segments, Loan Purpose, Finance Models, Distribution Channels, and Payment Instruments Databook Q4 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Alternative lending market in Belgium was expected to grow by 16.6% annually, reaching US$4.26 billion by 2025.
The alternative lending market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 15.2%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2025 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the alternative lending market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$3.65 billion to approximately US$7.01 billion.
This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the alternative lending industry in Belgium, offering comprehensive coverage of both overall and alternative lending markets. It covers more than 100+ KPIs, including loan disbursement value, loan disbursement volume, average loan ticket size, and penetration rate.
The report offers in-depth segmentation across lending dimensions, including type of lending (Bank-based/NBFC and Alternative Lending), end-user segments (Retail Lending and SME/MSME Lending), and loan types. It further categorizes the alternative lending ecosystem by finance models (P2P Marketplace, Balance Sheet, Invoice Trading, Real Estate Crowdfunding, and Other Models), distribution channels (Branch/Physical, Direct Digital, and Agent/Broker), and payment instruments (Credit Transfer, Debit Card, E-Money, and Others).
In addition, the analysis captures borrower demographics by age, income, and gender, alongside delinquency performance indicators. Collectively, these datasets provide a comprehensive and quantifiable view of market size, structure, lending behavior, and risk dynamics within the lending ecosystem.
Reasons to Buy
- Comprehensive Market Intelligence: Gain an integrated view of the overall and alternative lending landscape, combining macroeconomic context with detailed lending performance indicators such as loan disbursement value, volume, and average ticket size.
- Granular Coverage of Alternative Lending: Explore the fast-evolving alternative lending ecosystem, including peer-to-peer (P2P) marketplaces, balance sheet lending, invoice trading, real estate crowdfunding, and hybrid finance models, supported by in-depth segmentation by end-user, loan purpose, and payment instrument.
- Segment-Wise Insights and Cross-Analysis: Evaluate lending trends across consumer and SME/MSME segments, using advanced cross-segmentation to link finance models, loan purposes, and payment methods, offering a comprehensive understanding of credit origination dynamics.
- Borrower-Level Behavioral Analytics: Understand borrower demographics and credit behavior through data on age, income level, gender distribution, and delinquency rates (30-day and 90-day), enabling sharper credit risk assessment and customer targeting.
- Digital Infrastructure and Ecosystem Readiness: Assess the enabling digital ecosystem including smartphone penetration, internet access, digital wallet adoption, and real-time payments infrastructure that underpins the growth of fintech-driven lending models.
- Data-Driven Forecasts and KPI Benchmarking: Access a comprehensive dataset of 100+ key performance indicators (KPIs) with historical and forecast data through 2030, providing visibility into emerging lending trends, growth drivers, and investment opportunities.
- Decision-Ready Databook Format: Delivered in a data-centric, easy-to-analyze format, the Databook supports integration into financial models, strategy decks, and investor presentations, enabling stakeholders, including banks, fintechs, investors, and policymakers, to make informed, evidence-based decisions.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2025 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$4.26 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$7.01 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.2%
|Regions Covered
|Belgium
Report Scope
Macroeconomic Overview: Belgium Economic Indicators
- Belgium by Gross Domestic Product (Current Prices)
- Belgium by Population
- Belgium Unemployment Rate
Operational Enablers and Infrastructure Readiness
- Smartphone Penetration
- Internet Connectivity Broadband Access
- Digital Wallet Adoption Rate
- Real-Time Payments Infrastructure
- E-commerce Penetration
Belgium Lending Market Size and Growth Dynamics
- Loan Disbursement Value
- Loan Disbursement Volume
- Average Loan Ticket Size
Belgium Lending Market Segmentation by Lending Type
- Bank-based NBFC Lending
- Alternative Lending
Belgium Lending Market Segmentation by End-User
- Retail Lending
- SME MSME Lending
Belgium Retail Lending Market Segmentation by Loan Purpose
- Housing Mortgage Loans
- Auto Loans
- Education Loans
- Personal Loans
- Other Retail Loan Types (e.g., BNPL, Travel, Green Loans, Payday)
Belgium SME MSME Lending Market Segmentation by Loan Purpose
- Working Capital Loans
- Expansion Loans
- Equipment Machinery Loans
- Invoice Financing Factoring
- Trade Finance (Import Export)
- Real Estate Commercial Property Loans
- Other SME Lending (e.g., Digital Adoption, Franchise Financing)
Belgium Lending Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Branch Physical
- Direct Digital Lending
- Agent Broker Channel
Belgium Alternative Lending Market Size and Growth Dynamics
- Loan Disbursement Value
- Loan Disbursement Volume
- Average Loan Ticket Size
Belgium Alternative Lending Market Segmentation by End-User
- Consumer Lending
- SME MSME Lending
Belgium Alternative Lending Market Segmentation by Finance Models
- P2P Marketplace
- Balance Sheet Lending
- Invoice Trading
- Real Estate Crowdfunding
- Other Hybrid Models
Combined View: Finance Models by End-User Segments
- P2P Marketplace Consumer Lending SME Lending Property Lending
- Balance Sheet Lending Consumer Lending SME Lending Property Lending
Belgium Alternative Lending by Loan Purpose Consumer Lending
- Personal Loans
- Payroll Advance
- Home Improvement Loans
- Education Student Loans
- Point-of-Sale (POS) Credit
- Auto Loans
- Medical Loans
- Other Consumer Lending Types
Belgium Alternative Lending by Loan Purpose SME MSME Lending
- Lines of Credit
- Merchant Cash Advance
- Invoice Factoring
- Revenue-Based Financing
- Other SME Loan Types
Belgium Alternative Lending Segmentation by Payment Instrument
- Credit Transfer
- Debit Card
- E-Money
- Other Instruments
Cross-Segmentation: Finance Models across Payment Instruments
- P2P Marketplace across Credit Transfer Debit Card E-Money Other
- Balance Sheet Lending by Payment Instrument
- Invoice Trading by Payment Instrument
- Real Estate Crowdfunding by Payment Instrument
- Other Models by Payment Instrument
Belgium Alternative Lending Borrower-Level Insights: Consumer Demographics Behavior
- Borrower Distribution by Age Group
- Borrower Distribution by Income Level
- Borrower Distribution by Gender
Belgium Alternative Lending Credit Risk Quality Metrics
- Delinquency Rate (30 Days 90 Days), 2024
