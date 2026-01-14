SAAB AB: Saab launches second Polish SIGINT ship

On 14 January 2026, the launch of Poland's second SIGINT (Signals Intelligence) ship from Saab, ORP Henryk Zygalski, took place in Gdansk, Poland.

ORP Henryk Zygalski is the second and final SIGINT ship built for Poland within the 'DELFIN' programme. The first ship named ORP Jerzy Rózycki, was launched on 1 July 2025. Before entering service, both ships will be equipped with the necessary reconnaissance systems and will undergo sea trials.

"We are pleased to see the second Polish SIGINT ship successfully launched today. With this important project we are strengthening cooperation between Swedish and Polish industries in support of European security in the Baltic Sea region," said Mats Wicksell, head of Saab's business area Kockums.

Ship-based electronic intelligence systems will enable the acquisition of intelligence data across the entire spectrum of maritime electronic intelligence as part of its SIGINT role.

The vessels within the 'DELFIN' programme are built by Saab as the prime contractor. Remontowa Shipbuilding S.A. is subcontracted to construct the ships, with Polish company MMC supporting Saab with design work. Saab is fully responsible for supplying and integrating the advanced mission systems. Other entities within the Polish defence industry are also involved in the implementation of the project.

Deliveries of the ships, once the next phase of onboard installation work and sea trials are completed, are planned during 2027 and 2028.



