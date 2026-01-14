United Community Banks, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings

GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) (United) today announced net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 of $86.5 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $126.3 million. Diluted earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter represented an increase of $0.09 from the fourth quarter a year ago and was flat to the third quarter. For the year of 2025, net income was $328 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income was $471 million compared with $252 million and $374 million, respectively, for 2024. Diluted earnings per share of $2.62 for 2025 increased $0.58 from $2.04 for 2024, driven by growth in revenue and the absence of a one-time loss on the sale of United's manufactured housing loan portfolio.

On an operating basis, United's diluted earnings per share of $0.71 increased 13% from the year-ago quarter. Strong revenue growth and positive operating leverage drove the year-over-year results. For the full year of 2025, diluted operating earnings per share were $2.71, an increase of $0.41, or 18%, from the $2.30 reported in 2024.

United's return on assets was 1.21%, or 1.22% on an operating basis, up from 1.06% and 1.08%, respectively for the fourth quarter of 2024. Return on common equity was 9.5% and return on tangible common equity on an operating basis was 13.3%. On a pre-tax, pre-provision basis, operating return on assets was 1.78% for the quarter. At year-end, tangible common equity to tangible assets was 9.92%, up 21 basis points from the third quarter.

Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton stated, "The fourth quarter marks a great ending to a rewarding year. Our teams delivered healthy loan growth for all of 2025, leading to improvement in our earning asset mix. That improvement, combined with our focus on deposit pricing, drove a 36 basis points expansion in our net interest margin year over year, with four basis points of improvement coming in the fourth quarter. All our key performance metrics improved significantly when compared to 2024. Believing this performance will continue, we took the opportunity to repurchase one million common shares at an average price of $29.84 per share and redeem $35 million of senior debt in the fourth quarter.

Harton continued, "United is well-positioned for another great year in 2026. Economic conditions in our markets remain strong and our team continues to execute well in all our lines of business. I want to congratulate and thank them for outstanding results."

Net charge-offs were $16.4 million or 0.34% annualized of average loans, compared with 0.21% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 0.16% for the third quarter. Nonperforming assets were 0.33% of total assets, improved slightly from 0.35% for the third quarter. Provision for credit losses was $13.7 million for the fourth quarter, up from $11.4 million a year ago and $7.9 million for the third quarter. As of December 31, the allowance for credit losses represents 1.16% of loans, down slightly from 1.19% at September 30, reflecting the release of the remaining Hurricane Helene reserve.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

EPS of $0.70 was up $0.09 on a GAAP basis compared to fourth quarter 2024, and EPS of $0.71 was up $0.08, or 13%, on an operating basis

Net income of $86.5 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $126.3 million, up $10.7 million and $18.5 million, respectively, from a year ago

Total revenue of $278.4 million improved $27.5 million, or 11%, from a year ago

Net interest margin of 3.62% increased by 36 basis points from a year ago and 4 basis points from the third quarter on a lower cost of funds and improving asset mix

Provision for credit losses was $13.7 million, up $2.3 million from a year ago and up $5.8 million from the third quarter; allowance for credit losses coverage down slightly to 1.16% of total loans; net charge-offs were $16.4 million, or 0.34% of average loans, annualized

Noninterest expenses were up $1.2 million compared to the third quarter on a GAAP basis and up $4.0 million on an operating basis, primarily driven by performance-based incentives

Efficiency ratio of 54.4% on a GAAP basis, or 54.2% on an operating basis, improved from a year ago

Strong loan production led to loan growth of $209 million, up 4.4% annualized, from the third quarter

Mortgage closings of $261 million compared to $246 million in fourth quarter 2024; mortgage rate locks of $319 million compared to $285 million in fourth quarter 2024

Customer deposits were down $242 million from the third quarter

Return on assets of 1.21%, or 1.22% on an operating basis

Return on common equity and return on tangible common equity on an operating basis were 9.5% and 13.3%, respectively

Maintained strong capital ratios with preliminary Common Equity Tier 1 of 13.4%

Quarterly common dividend of $0.25 per share declared during the quarter, up 4% year-over-year

Repurchased 1.0 million shares of common stock in the fourth quarter at an average price of $29.84 per share





2025 Financial Highlights:

Net income of $328 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $471 million

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.62, increased 28% compared to $2.04 for 2024

Operating diluted earnings per share of $2.71, increased 18% compared to $2.30 for 2024

Total revenue of $1.06 billion, increased 12% over $952 million in 2024

Book value per share and tangible book value per share increased 8% and 11% respectively over 2024

Return on assets of 1.17%, or 1.20% on an operating basis

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets of 1.72% on an operating basis

Return on common equity of 9.12% compared with 7.07% for 2024

Return on tangible common equity - operating of 13.3% compared with 11.4% for 2024





Conference Call

United will hold a conference call on Wednesday, January 14, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the contents of this press release and to share business highlights for the quarter. Participants can pre-register for the conference call by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10205112/1008d91b050. Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling 1-844-676-1337. The conference call also will be webcast and can be accessed by selecting "Events and Presentations" under "News and Events" within the Investor Relations section of the company's website, ucbi.com.

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.

Selected Financial Information

(in thousands, except per share data)

2025

2024

Fourth Quarter 2025- 2024 Change

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, YTD 2025- 2024 Change

Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter 2025

2024

INCOME SUMMARY Interest revenue - 346,367 - 353,850 - 347,365 - 335,357 - 344,962 - 1,382,939 - 1,377,741 Interest expense 108,441 120,221 121,834 123,336 134,629 473,832 550,373 Net interest revenue 237,926 233,629 225,531 212,021 210,333 13 - 909,107 827,368 10 - Noninterest income 40,462 43,219 34,708 35,656 40,522 - 154,045 124,756 23 Total revenue 278,388 276,848 260,239 247,677 250,855 11 1,063,152 952,124 12 Provision for credit losses 13,662 7,907 11,818 15,419 11,389 20 48,806 50,951 (4 - Noninterest expenses 152,048 150,868 147,919 141,099 143,056 6 591,934 578,167 2 Income before income tax expense 112,678 118,073 100,502 91,159 96,410 422,412 323,006 Income tax expense 26,223 26,579 21,769 19,746 20,606 94,317 70,609 Net income 86,455 91,494 78,733 71,413 75,804 14 328,095 252,397 30 Non-operating items 606 3,468 4,833 1,297 2,203 10,204 40,268 Income tax benefit of non-operating items (133 - (751 - (1,047 - (281 - (471 - (2,212 - (8,702 - Net income - operating(1) - 86,928 - 94,211 - 82,519 - 72,429 - 77,536 12 - 336,087 - 283,963 18 Pre-tax pre-provision income(5) - 126,340 - 125,980 - 112,320 - 106,578 - 107,799 17 - 471,218 - 373,957 26 PERFORMANCE MEASURES Per common share: Diluted net income - GAAP - 0.70 - 0.70 - 0.63 - 0.58 - 0.61 15 - 2.62 - 2.04 28 Diluted net income - operating(1) 0.71 0.75 0.66 0.59 0.63 13 2.71 2.30 18 Common stock cash dividends declared 0.25 0.25 0.24 0.24 0.24 4 0.98 0.94 4 Book value 30.17 29.44 28.89 28.42 27.87 8 30.17 27.87 8 Tangible book value(3) 22.24 21.59 21.00 20.58 20.00 11 22.24 20.00 11 Key performance ratios: Return on common equity - GAAP(2)(4) 9.48 - 9.20 - 8.45 - 7.89 - 8.40 - 9.12 - 7.07 - Return on common equity - operating(1)(2)(4) 9.53 9.83 8.87 8.01 8.60 9.44 7.97 Return on tangible common equity - operating(1)(2)(3)(4) 13.31 13.56 12.34 11.21 12.12 13.34 11.42 Return on assets - GAAP(4) 1.21 1.29 1.11 1.02 1.06 1.17 0.90 Return on assets - operating(1)(4) 1.22 1.33 1.16 1.04 1.08 1.20 1.02 Return on assets -pre-tax pre-provision, excluding non-operating items(1)(4)(5) 1.78 1.83 1.66 1.55 1.55 1.72 1.49 Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)(4) 3.62 3.58 3.50 3.36 3.26 3.52 3.29 Efficiency ratio - GAAP 54.40 54.30 56.69 56.74 56.05 55.46 60.24 Efficiency ratio - operating(1) 54.19 53.05 54.84 56.22 55.18 54.51 57.15 Equity to total assets 12.99 12.78 12.86 12.56 12.38 12.99 12.38 Tangible common equity to tangible assets(3) 9.92 9.71 9.45 9.18 8.97 9.92 8.97 ASSET QUALITY Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") - 93,498 - 97,916 - 83,959 - 93,290 - 115,635 (19 - - 93,498 - 115,635 (19 - ACL, loans 210,429 215,791 216,500 211,974 206,998 2 210,429 206,998 2 ACL, total 225,520 228,276 228,045 223,201 217,389 4 225,520 217,389 4 Net charge-offs 16,418 7,676 8,225 9,607 9,517 41,926 57,690 ACL, loans to loans 1.09 - 1.13 - 1.14 - 1.15 - 1.14 - 1.09 - 1.14 - ACL, total to loans 1.16 1.19 1.21 1.21 1.20 1.16 1.20 Net charge-offs to average loans(4) 0.34 0.16 0.18 0.21 0.21 0.22 0.32 NPAs to total assets 0.33 0.35 0.30 0.33 0.42 0.33 0.42 AT PERIOD END ($ in millions) Loans - 19,384 - 19,175 - 18,921 - 18,425 - 18,176 7 - 19,384 - 18,176 7 Investment securities 5,988 6,163 6,382 6,661 6,804 (12 - 5,988 6,804 (12 - Total assets 28,003 28,143 28,086 27,874 27,720 1 28,003 27,720 1 Deposits 23,798 24,021 23,963 23,762 23,461 1 23,798 23,461 1 Shareholders' equity 3,639 3,597 3,613 3,501 3,432 6 3,639 3,432 6 Common shares outstanding (thousands) 120,598 121,553 121,431 119,514 119,364 1 120,598 119,364 1

(1) Excludes non-operating items as detailed on Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation. (2) Net income less preferred stock dividends, divided by average common equity. (3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization. (4) Annualized. (5) Excludes income tax expense and provision for credit losses.

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.

Financial Highlights

Loan Portfolio Composition at Period-End

(in millions)

2025

2024

Linked Quarter Change

Year over Year Change

Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter LOANS BY CATEGORY Owner occupied commercial RE - 3,852 - 3,678 - 3,563 - 3,419 - 3,398 - 174 - 454 Income producing commercial RE 4,883 4,534 4,548 4,416 4,361 349 522 Commercial & industrial 2,696 2,593 2,516 2,506 2,428 103 268 Commercial construction and land 1,245 1,734 1,752 1,681 1,656 (489 - (411 - Equipment financing 1,848 1,808 1,778 1,723 1,663 40 185 Total commercial 14,524 14,347 14,157 13,745 13,506 177 1,018 Residential mortgage 3,157 3,198 3,210 3,218 3,232 (41 - (75 - Home equity lines of credit 1,319 1,252 1,180 1,099 1,065 67 254 Residential construction and land 191 178 174 171 178 13 13 Consumer 188 192 191 183 188 (4 - - Other 5 8 9 9 7 (3 - (2 - Total loans - 19,384 - 19,175 - 18,921 - 18,425 - 18,176 - 209 - 1,208 LOANS BY STATE Georgia - 4,635 - 4,584 - 4,551 - 4,484 - 4,447 - 51 - 188 South Carolina 2,971 2,926 2,872 2,821 2,815 45 156 North Carolina 2,712 2,676 2,626 2,666 2,644 36 68 Tennessee 1,913 1,902 1,881 1,880 1,799 11 114 Florida 3,102 3,040 2,966 2,572 2,527 62 575 Alabama 1,050 1,054 1,016 1,009 996 (4 - 54 Commercial Banking Solutions 3,001 2,993 3,009 2,993 2,948 8 53 Total loans - 19,384 - 19,175 - 18,921 - 18,425 - 18,176 - 209 - 1,208

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.

Financial Highlights

Credit Quality

(in thousands)

2025

Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter NONACCRUAL LOANS Owner occupied RE - 10,199 - 10,275 - 8,207 Income producing RE 11,488 10,884 14,624 Commercial & industrial 18,294 25,754 15,422 Commercial construction and land 984 3,198 1,368 Equipment financing 10,383 9,716 11,731 Total commercial 51,348 59,827 51,352 Residential mortgage 32,423 28,978 22,597 Home equity 5,247 5,234 4,093 Residential construction and land 1,079 1,241 1,203 Consumer 1,001 1,163 1,207 Total nonaccrual loans 91,098 96,443 80,452 OREO and repossessed assets 2,400 1,473 3,507 Total NPAs - 93,498 - 97,916 - 83,959

2025

Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter (in thousands) Net Charge-Offs Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans(1) Net Charge-Offs Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans(1) Net Charge-Offs Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans(1) NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) BY CATEGORY Owner occupied RE - 1,610 0.17 - - 2,497 0.28 - - 470 0.05 - Income producing RE (116 - (0.01 - (106 - (0.01 - 933 0.08 Commercial & industrial 7,557 1.15 (1,132 - (0.18 - 1,027 0.16 Commercial construction and land 1,484 0.35 491 0.11 89 0.02 Equipment financing 5,092 1.12 5,487 1.23 4,963 1.16 Total commercial 15,627 0.43 7,237 0.20 7,482 0.22 Residential mortgage 126 0.02 (259 - (0.03 - 313 0.04 Home equity (94 - (0.03 - 19 0.01 (72 - (0.03 - Residential construction and land 16 0.03 12 0.03 (9 - (0.02 - Consumer 743 1.55 667 1.39 511 1.11 Total - 16,418 0.34 - 7,676 0.16 - 8,225 0.18 (1)Annualized.

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Cash and due from banks - 202,586 - 296,161 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 193,168 223,712 Cash and cash equivalents 395,754 519,873 Debt securities available-for-sale 3,750,863 4,436,291 Debt securities held-to-maturity (fair value $1,918,426 and $1,944,126, respectively) 2,237,356 2,368,107 Loans held for sale 39,381 57,534 Loans and leases held for investment 19,384,317 18,175,980 Less allowance for credit losses - loans and leases (210,429 - (206,998 - Loans and leases, net 19,173,888 17,968,982 Premises and equipment, net 393,714 394,264 Bank owned life insurance 364,184 346,234 Accrued interest receivable 83,557 85,616 Net deferred tax asset 75,861 96,982 Derivative financial instruments 35,313 46,883 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 967,882 956,643 Other assets 484,801 442,849 Total assets - 28,002,554 - 27,720,258 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand - 6,252,252 - 6,211,182 NOW and interest-bearing demand 5,969,864 6,141,342 Money market 6,696,530 6,398,144 Savings 1,085,331 1,100,591 Time 3,619,189 3,441,424 Brokered 175,264 168,292 Total deposits 23,798,430 23,460,975 Short-term borrowings 85,000 195,000 Long-term debt 120,400 254,152 Derivative financial instruments 52,997 77,834 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 307,041 300,170 Total liabilities 24,363,868 24,288,131 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $1 par value: 10,000,000 shares authorized; 0 and 3,662 shares Series I issued and outstanding, respectively; $25,000 per share liquidation preference - 88,266 Common stock, $1 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 120,598,266 and 119,364,110 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 120,598 119,364 Capital surplus 2,754,399 2,723,278 Retained earnings 914,261 714,138 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (150,572 - (212,919 - Total shareholders' equity 3,638,686 3,432,127 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity - 28,002,554 - 27,720,258

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Interest revenue: Loans, including fees - 293,008 - 280,325 - 1,153,277 - 1,147,477 Investment securities, including tax exempt of $1,660, $1,701, $6,690 and $6,834 48,585 57,127 216,500 206,623 Deposits in banks and short-term investments 4,774 7,510 13,162 23,641 Total interest revenue 346,367 344,962 1,382,939 1,377,741 Interest expense: Deposits: NOW and interest-bearing demand 31,871 42,012 141,267 175,534 Money market 44,103 53,859 193,908 214,742 Savings 486 652 3,208 2,717 Time 30,747 34,601 125,369 142,526 Deposits 107,207 131,124 463,752 535,519 Short-term borrowings 18 44 1,233 131 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - - 433 - Long-term debt 1,216 3,461 8,414 14,723 Total interest expense 108,441 134,629 473,832 550,373 Net interest revenue 237,926 210,333 909,107 827,368 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees 10,674 10,622 41,731 40,994 Mortgage loan gains and related fees 6,483 9,737 25,073 27,567 Wealth management fees 5,248 4,658 18,870 23,695 Net (losses) gains from sale of other loans 2,147 1,583 7,923 (21,284 - Other lending and loan servicing fees 4,322 3,346 16,412 14,396 Securities gains (losses), net 11 (3,316 - 352 (3,316 - Other 11,577 13,892 43,684 42,704 Total noninterest income 40,462 40,522 154,045 124,756 Total revenue 278,388 250,855 1,063,152 952,124 Provision for credit losses 13,662 11,389 48,806 50,951 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 92,520 85,707 354,451 340,043 Occupancy 11,602 10,840 44,968 44,306 Communications and equipment 14,276 12,715 55,244 49,249 FDIC assessments and other regulatory charges 4,754 3,942 18,987 20,978 Professional fees 6,773 6,268 24,595 24,732 Lending and loan servicing expense 2,014 2,311 8,759 8,379 Outside services - electronic banking 3,565 3,540 13,441 13,703 Postage, printing and supplies 2,859 2,491 10,650 9,867 Advertising and public relations 2,790 2,145 9,605 8,546 Amortization of intangibles 3,188 3,387 13,079 14,596 Merger-related and other charges 606 2,203 10,204 8,623 Other 7,101 7,507 27,951 35,145 Total noninterest expenses 152,048 143,056 591,934 578,167 Net income before income taxes 112,678 96,410 422,412 323,006 Income tax expense 26,223 20,606 94,317 70,609 Net income - 86,455 - 75,804 - 328,095 - 252,397 Preferred stock dividends and deemed dividend at redemption - 1,574 7,994 6,293 Earnings allocated to participating securities 565 503 1,918 1,478 Net income available to common shareholders - 85,890 - 73,727 - 318,183 - 244,626 Net income per common share: Basic - 0.71 - 0.61 - 2.62 - 2.04 Diluted 0.70 0.61 2.62 2.04 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 121,672 119,924 121,309 119,783 Diluted 121,831 120,111 121,437 119,900

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis For the Three Months Ended December 31, (dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE))

2025

2024

Average Balance Interest Average Rate Average Balance Interest Average Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income (FTE)(1)(2) - 19,203,306 - 292,907 6.05 - - 17,934,730 - 279,938 6.21 - Taxable securities(3) 5,979,298 46,925 3.14 6,722,655 55,426 3.30 Tax-exempt securities (FTE)(1)(3) 349,292 2,221 2.54 359,569 2,276 2.53 Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets 657,723 5,413 3.27 812,962 8,396 4.11 Total interest-earning assets (FTE) 26,189,619 347,466 5.27 25,829,916 346,036 5.33 Noninterest-earning assets: Allowance for loan losses (217,185 - (208,788 - Cash and due from banks 205,643 228,601 Premises and equipment 395,523 398,794 Other assets(3) 1,743,478 1,606,297 Total assets - 28,317,078 - 27,854,820 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: NOW and interest-bearing demand - 6,086,189 31,871 2.08 - 6,313,325 42,012 2.65 Money market 6,957,989 44,103 2.51 6,474,284 53,859 3.31 Savings 1,084,178 486 0.18 1,105,572 652 0.23 Time 3,653,500 30,272 3.29 3,472,161 34,030 3.90 Brokered time deposits 50,571 475 3.73 50,406 571 4.51 Total interest-bearing deposits 17,832,427 107,207 2.39 17,415,748 131,124 3.00 Federal funds purchased and other borrowings 1,413 18 5.05 3,859 44 4.54 Long-term debt 137,067 1,216 3.52 303,523 3,461 4.54 Total borrowed funds 138,480 1,234 3.54 307,382 3,505 4.54 Total interest-bearing liabilities 17,970,907 108,441 2.39 17,723,130 134,629 3.02 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 6,393,693 6,275,493 Other liabilities 332,836 454,891 Total liabilities 24,697,436 24,453,514 Shareholders' equity 3,619,642 3,401,306 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity - 28,317,078 - 27,854,820 Net interest revenue (FTE) - 239,025 - 211,407 Net interest-rate spread (FTE) 2.88 - 2.31 - Net interest margin (FTE)(4) 3.62 - 3.26 -

(1)Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans includes a taxable-equivalent adjustment to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The FTE adjustment totaled $1.10 million and $1.07 million, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024. The tax rate used to calculate the adjustment was 25%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.

(2)Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.

(3)Unrealized gains and losses on AFS securities, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM, have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $195 million in 2025 and $261 million in 2024 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.

(4)Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, (dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE))

2025

2024

Average Balance Interest Average Rate Average Balance Interest Average Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income (FTE)(1)(2) - 18,776,288 - 1,152,585 6.14 - - 18,124,179 - 1,146,440 6.33 - Taxable securities(3) 6,354,276 209,810 3.30 6,172,942 199,789 3.24 Tax-exempt securities (FTE)(1)(3) 352,899 8,951 2.54 362,655 9,152 2.52 Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets 481,507 15,701 3.26 623,426 26,652 4.28 Total interest-earning assets (FTE) 25,964,970 1,387,047 5.34 25,283,202 1,382,033 5.47 Non-interest-earning assets: Allowance for loan losses (217,084 - (212,968 - Cash and due from banks 208,922 215,411 Premises and equipment 396,923 394,127 Other assets(3) 1,664,206 1,611,405 Total assets - 28,017,937 - 27,291,177 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: NOW and interest-bearing demand - 6,023,746 141,267 2.35 - 6,014,052 175,534 2.92 Money market 6,775,187 193,908 2.86 6,188,579 214,742 3.47 Savings 1,120,753 3,208 0.29 1,146,305 2,717 0.24 Time 3,572,941 123,301 3.45 3,519,461 140,229 3.98 Brokered time deposits 50,509 2,068 4.09 50,359 2,297 4.56 Total interest-bearing deposits 17,543,136 463,752 2.64 16,918,756 535,519 3.17 Federal funds purchased and other borrowings 22,693 1,233 5.43 2,468 131 5.31 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 9,592 433 4.51 4 - - Long-term debt 195,686 8,414 4.30 319,163 14,723 4.61 Total borrowed funds 227,971 10,080 4.42 321,635 14,854 4.62 Total interest-bearing liabilities 17,771,107 473,832 2.67 17,240,391 550,373 3.19 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 6,327,200 6,299,019 Other liabilities 345,832 409,547 Total liabilities 24,444,139 23,948,957 Shareholders' equity 3,573,798 3,342,220 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity - 28,017,937 - 27,291,177 Net interest revenue (FTE) - 913,215 - 831,660 Net interest-rate spread (FTE) 2.68 - 2.27 - Net interest margin (FTE)(4) 3.52 - 3.29 -

(1)Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans includes a taxable-equivalent adjustment to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The FTE adjustment totaled $4.11 million and $4.29 million, respectively, for 2025 and 2024. The tax rate used to calculate the adjustment was 25%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.

(2)Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.

(3)Unrealized gains and losses on AFS securities, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM, have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $232 million in 2025 and $306 million in 2024 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.

(4)Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net-interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.

Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation

Selected Financial Information

(in thousands, except per share data)

2025

2024

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter 2025

2024

Noninterest income reconciliation Noninterest income (GAAP) - 40,462 - 43,219 - 34,708 - 35,656 - 40,522 - 154,045 - 124,756 Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans - - - - - - 27,209 Gain on lease termination - - - - - - (2,400 - Noninterest income - operating - 40,462 - 43,219 - 34,708 - 35,656 - 40,522 - 154,045 - 149,565 Noninterest expense reconciliation Noninterest expenses (GAAP) - 152,048 - 150,868 - 147,919 - 141,099 - 143,056 - 591,934 - 578,167 Loss on sale of FinTrust, including goodwill impairment - - - - - - (5,100 - FDIC special assessment - - - - - - (1,736 - Merger-related and other charges (606 - (3,468 - (4,833 - (1,297 - (2,203 - (10,204 - (8,623 - Noninterest expenses - operating - 151,442 - 147,400 - 143,086 - 139,802 - 140,853 - 581,730 - 562,708 Net income to operating income reconciliation Net income (GAAP) - 86,455 - 91,494 - 78,733 - 71,413 - 75,804 - 328,095 - 252,397 Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans - - - - - - 27,209 Gain on lease termination - - - - - - (2,400 - Loss on sale of FinTrust, including goodwill impairment - - - - - - 5,100 FDIC special assessment - - - - - - 1,736 Merger-related and other charges 606 3,468 4,833 1,297 2,203 10,204 8,623 Income tax benefit of non-operating items (133 - (751 - (1,047 - (281 - (471 - (2,212 - (8,702 - Net income - operating - 86,928 - 94,211 - 82,519 - 72,429 - 77,536 - 336,087 - 283,963 Net income to pre-tax pre-provision income reconciliation Net income (GAAP) - 86,455 - 91,494 - 78,733 - 71,413 - 75,804 - 328,095 - 252,397 Income tax expense 26,223 26,579 21,769 19,746 20,606 94,317 70,609 Provision for credit losses 13,662 7,907 11,818 15,419 11,389 48,806 50,951 Pre-tax pre-provision income - 126,340 - 125,980 - 112,320 - 106,578 - 107,799 - 471,218 - 373,957 Diluted income per common share reconciliation Diluted income per common share (GAAP) - 0.70 - 0.70 - 0.63 - 0.58 - 0.61 - 2.62 - 2.04 Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans - - - - - - 0.18 Gain on lease termination - - - - - - (0.02 - Loss on sale of FinTrust, including goodwill impairment - - - - - - 0.03 FDIC special assessment - - - - - - 0.01 Merger-related and other charges 0.01 0.02 0.03 0.01 0.02 0.06 0.06 Deemed dividend on preferred stock redemption - 0.03 - - - 0.03 - Diluted income per common share - operating - 0.71 - 0.75 - 0.66 - 0.59 - 0.63 - 2.71 - 2.30 Book value per common share reconciliation Book value per common share (GAAP) - 30.17 - 29.44 - 28.89 - 28.42 - 27.87 - 30.17 - 27.87 Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (7.93 - (7.85 - (7.89 - (7.84 - (7.87 - (7.93 - (7.87 - Tangible book value per common share - 22.24 - 21.59 - 21.00 - 20.58 - 20.00 - 22.24 - 20.00 Return on tangible common equity reconciliation Return on common equity (GAAP) 9.48 - 9.20 - 8.45 - 7.89 - 8.40 - 9.12 - 7.07 - Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans - - - - - - 0.61 Gain on lease termination - - - - - - (0.05 - Loss on sale of FinTrust, including goodwill impairment - - - - - - 0.11 FDIC special assessment - - - - - - 0.04 Merger-related and other charges 0.05 0.29 0.42 0.12 0.20 0.23 0.19 Deemed dividend on preferred stock redemption - 0.34 - - - 0.09 - Return on common equity - operating 9.53 9.83 8.87 8.01 8.60 9.44 7.97 Effect of goodwill and other intangibles 3.78 3.73 3.47 3.20 3.52 3.90 3.45 Return on tangible common equity - operating 13.31 - 13.56 - 12.34 - 11.21 - 12.12 - 13.34 - 11.42 - Return on assets reconciliation Return on assets (GAAP) 1.21 - 1.29 - 1.11 - 1.02 - 1.06 - 1.17 - 0.90 - Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans - - - - - - 0.08 Gain on lease termination - - - - - - (0.01 - Loss on sale of FinTrust, including goodwill impairment - - - - - - 0.02 FDIC special assessment - - - - - - 0.01 Merger-related and other charges 0.01 0.04 0.05 0.02 0.02 0.03 0.02 Return on assets - operating 1.22 - 1.33 - 1.16 - 1.04 - 1.08 - 1.20 - 1.02 - Return on assets to return on assets- pre-tax pre-provision reconciliation Return on assets (GAAP) 1.21 - 1.29 - 1.11 - 1.02 - 1.06 - 1.17 - 0.90 - Income tax expense 0.37 0.38 0.31 0.29 0.30 0.34 0.26 Provision for credit losses 0.19 0.11 0.17 0.23 0.16 0.17 0.19 Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans - - - - - - 0.09 Gain on lease termination - - - - - - (0.01 - Loss on sale of FinTrust, including goodwill impairment - - - - - - 0.02 FDIC special assessment - - - - - - 0.01 Merger-related and other charges 0.01 0.05 0.07 0.01 0.03 0.04 0.03 Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding non-operating items 1.78 - 1.83 - 1.66 - 1.55 - 1.55 - 1.72 - 1.49 - Efficiency ratio reconciliation Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 54.40 - 54.30 - 56.69 - 56.74 - 56.05 - 55.46 - 60.24 - Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans - - - - - - (1.63 - Gain on lease termination - - - - - - 0.15 Loss on sale of FinTrust, including goodwill impairment - - - - - - (0.53 - FDIC special assessment - - - - - - (0.18 - Merger-related and other charges (0.21 - (1.25 - (1.85 - (0.52 - (0.87 - (0.95 - (0.90 - Efficiency ratio - operating 54.19 - 53.05 - 54.84 - 56.22 - 55.18 - 54.51 - 57.15 - Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation Equity to total assets (GAAP) 12.99 - 12.78 - 12.86 - 12.56 - 12.38 - 12.99 - 12.38 - Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (3.07 - (3.07 - (3.10 - (3.06 - (3.09 - (3.07 - (3.09 - Effect of preferred equity - - (0.31 - (0.32 - (0.32 - - (0.32 - Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.92 - 9.71 - 9.45 - 9.18 - 8.97 - 9.92 - 8.97 -

About United Community Banks, Inc.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) is the financial holding company for United Community, a top 100 U.S. financial institution committed to building stronger communities and improving the financial health and well-being of its customers. United Community offers a full range of banking, mortgage and wealth management services. As of December 31, 2025, United Community Banks, Inc. had $28.0 billion in assets and operated 199 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The company also manages a nationally recognized SBA lending franchise and a national equipment finance subsidiary, extending its reach to businesses across the country. United Community is an 11-time winner of J.D. Power's award for highest customer satisfaction among consumer banks in the Southeast and was named the most trusted bank in the region in 2025. United Community has also been recognized eight consecutive years by American Banker as one of the "Best Banks to Work For." In commercial banking, United Community earned five 2025 Greenwich Best Brand awards, including national honors for middle market satisfaction. Forbes has consistently named United Community among the World's Best and America's Best Banks. Learn more at ucbi.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations, such as "noninterest income - operating", "noninterest expense - operating", "operating net income," "pre-tax, pre-provision income," "operating net income per diluted common share," "operating earnings per share," "tangible book value per common share," "operating return on common equity," "operating return on tangible common equity," "operating return on assets," "return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision - operating," "return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision," "operating efficiency ratio," and "tangible common equity to tangible assets." These non-GAAP measures are included because United believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating United's underlying performance trends. These measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP are included with the accompanying financial statement tables.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In general, forward-looking statements usually may be identified through use of words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and represent management's beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements.

Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to general competitive, economic, political, regulatory and market conditions. Further information regarding additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be found in the cautionary language included under the headings "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in United's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other documents subsequently filed by United with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Many of these factors are beyond United's ability to control or predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, shareholders and investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this communication, and United undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for United to predict their occurrence or how they will affect United.

United qualifies all forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.