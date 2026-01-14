Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Strategischer Schachzug: Germanium Mining sichert sich massives Flächenpotenzial im Kampf um die High-Tech-Vorherrschaft
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JB5Q | ISIN: US90984P3038 | Ticker-Symbol: UCBN
Frankfurt
14.01.26 | 08:02
27,600 Euro
-1,43 % -0,400
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,00028,20017:49
28,20028,40017:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.01.2026 13:36 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

United Community Banks, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings

GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) (United) today announced net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 of $86.5 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $126.3 million. Diluted earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter represented an increase of $0.09 from the fourth quarter a year ago and was flat to the third quarter. For the year of 2025, net income was $328 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income was $471 million compared with $252 million and $374 million, respectively, for 2024. Diluted earnings per share of $2.62 for 2025 increased $0.58 from $2.04 for 2024, driven by growth in revenue and the absence of a one-time loss on the sale of United's manufactured housing loan portfolio.

On an operating basis, United's diluted earnings per share of $0.71 increased 13% from the year-ago quarter. Strong revenue growth and positive operating leverage drove the year-over-year results. For the full year of 2025, diluted operating earnings per share were $2.71, an increase of $0.41, or 18%, from the $2.30 reported in 2024.

United's return on assets was 1.21%, or 1.22% on an operating basis, up from 1.06% and 1.08%, respectively for the fourth quarter of 2024. Return on common equity was 9.5% and return on tangible common equity on an operating basis was 13.3%. On a pre-tax, pre-provision basis, operating return on assets was 1.78% for the quarter. At year-end, tangible common equity to tangible assets was 9.92%, up 21 basis points from the third quarter.

Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton stated, "The fourth quarter marks a great ending to a rewarding year. Our teams delivered healthy loan growth for all of 2025, leading to improvement in our earning asset mix. That improvement, combined with our focus on deposit pricing, drove a 36 basis points expansion in our net interest margin year over year, with four basis points of improvement coming in the fourth quarter. All our key performance metrics improved significantly when compared to 2024. Believing this performance will continue, we took the opportunity to repurchase one million common shares at an average price of $29.84 per share and redeem $35 million of senior debt in the fourth quarter.

Harton continued, "United is well-positioned for another great year in 2026. Economic conditions in our markets remain strong and our team continues to execute well in all our lines of business. I want to congratulate and thank them for outstanding results."

Net charge-offs were $16.4 million or 0.34% annualized of average loans, compared with 0.21% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 0.16% for the third quarter. Nonperforming assets were 0.33% of total assets, improved slightly from 0.35% for the third quarter. Provision for credit losses was $13.7 million for the fourth quarter, up from $11.4 million a year ago and $7.9 million for the third quarter. As of December 31, the allowance for credit losses represents 1.16% of loans, down slightly from 1.19% at September 30, reflecting the release of the remaining Hurricane Helene reserve.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

  • EPS of $0.70 was up $0.09 on a GAAP basis compared to fourth quarter 2024, and EPS of $0.71 was up $0.08, or 13%, on an operating basis
  • Net income of $86.5 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $126.3 million, up $10.7 million and $18.5 million, respectively, from a year ago
  • Total revenue of $278.4 million improved $27.5 million, or 11%, from a year ago
  • Net interest margin of 3.62% increased by 36 basis points from a year ago and 4 basis points from the third quarter on a lower cost of funds and improving asset mix
  • Provision for credit losses was $13.7 million, up $2.3 million from a year ago and up $5.8 million from the third quarter; allowance for credit losses coverage down slightly to 1.16% of total loans; net charge-offs were $16.4 million, or 0.34% of average loans, annualized
  • Noninterest expenses were up $1.2 million compared to the third quarter on a GAAP basis and up $4.0 million on an operating basis, primarily driven by performance-based incentives
  • Efficiency ratio of 54.4% on a GAAP basis, or 54.2% on an operating basis, improved from a year ago
  • Strong loan production led to loan growth of $209 million, up 4.4% annualized, from the third quarter
  • Mortgage closings of $261 million compared to $246 million in fourth quarter 2024; mortgage rate locks of $319 million compared to $285 million in fourth quarter 2024
  • Customer deposits were down $242 million from the third quarter
  • Return on assets of 1.21%, or 1.22% on an operating basis
  • Return on common equity and return on tangible common equity on an operating basis were 9.5% and 13.3%, respectively
  • Maintained strong capital ratios with preliminary Common Equity Tier 1 of 13.4%
  • Quarterly common dividend of $0.25 per share declared during the quarter, up 4% year-over-year
  • Repurchased 1.0 million shares of common stock in the fourth quarter at an average price of $29.84 per share

2025 Financial Highlights:

  • Net income of $328 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $471 million
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.62, increased 28% compared to $2.04 for 2024
  • Operating diluted earnings per share of $2.71, increased 18% compared to $2.30 for 2024
  • Total revenue of $1.06 billion, increased 12% over $952 million in 2024
  • Book value per share and tangible book value per share increased 8% and 11% respectively over 2024
  • Return on assets of 1.17%, or 1.20% on an operating basis
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets of 1.72% on an operating basis
  • Return on common equity of 9.12% compared with 7.07% for 2024
  • Return on tangible common equity - operating of 13.3% compared with 11.4% for 2024

Conference Call
United will hold a conference call on Wednesday, January 14, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the contents of this press release and to share business highlights for the quarter. Participants can pre-register for the conference call by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10205112/1008d91b050. Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling 1-844-676-1337. The conference call also will be webcast and can be accessed by selecting "Events and Presentations" under "News and Events" within the Investor Relations section of the company's website, ucbi.com.

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Selected Financial Information
(in thousands, except per share data)
2025
 2024
 Fourth Quarter 2025- 2024 Change
 For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, YTD 2025- 2024 Change
Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter 2025
 2024
INCOME SUMMARY
Interest revenue - 346,367 - 353,850 - 347,365 - 335,357 - 344,962 - 1,382,939 - 1,377,741
Interest expense 108,441 120,221 121,834 123,336 134,629 473,832 550,373
Net interest revenue 237,926 233,629 225,531 212,021 210,333 13- 909,107 827,368 10-
Noninterest income 40,462 43,219 34,708 35,656 40,522 - 154,045 124,756 23
Total revenue 278,388 276,848 260,239 247,677 250,855 11 1,063,152 952,124 12
Provision for credit losses 13,662 7,907 11,818 15,419 11,389 20 48,806 50,951 (4-
Noninterest expenses 152,048 150,868 147,919 141,099 143,056 6 591,934 578,167 2
Income before income tax expense 112,678 118,073 100,502 91,159 96,410 422,412 323,006
Income tax expense 26,223 26,579 21,769 19,746 20,606 94,317 70,609
Net income 86,455 91,494 78,733 71,413 75,804 14 328,095 252,397 30
Non-operating items 606 3,468 4,833 1,297 2,203 10,204 40,268
Income tax benefit of non-operating items (133- (751- (1,047- (281- (471- (2,212- (8,702-
Net income - operating(1) - 86,928 - 94,211 - 82,519 - 72,429 - 77,536 12 - 336,087 - 283,963 18
Pre-tax pre-provision income(5) - 126,340 - 125,980 - 112,320 - 106,578 - 107,799 17 - 471,218 - 373,957 26
PERFORMANCE MEASURES
Per common share:
Diluted net income - GAAP - 0.70 - 0.70 - 0.63 - 0.58 - 0.61 15 - 2.62 - 2.04 28
Diluted net income - operating(1) 0.71 0.75 0.66 0.59 0.63 13 2.71 2.30 18
Common stock cash dividends declared 0.25 0.25 0.24 0.24 0.24 4 0.98 0.94 4
Book value 30.17 29.44 28.89 28.42 27.87 8 30.17 27.87 8
Tangible book value(3) 22.24 21.59 21.00 20.58 20.00 11 22.24 20.00 11
Key performance ratios:
Return on common equity - GAAP(2)(4) 9.48- 9.20- 8.45- 7.89- 8.40- 9.12- 7.07-
Return on common equity - operating(1)(2)(4) 9.53 9.83 8.87 8.01 8.60 9.44 7.97
Return on tangible common equity - operating(1)(2)(3)(4) 13.31 13.56 12.34 11.21 12.12 13.34 11.42
Return on assets - GAAP(4) 1.21 1.29 1.11 1.02 1.06 1.17 0.90
Return on assets - operating(1)(4) 1.22 1.33 1.16 1.04 1.08 1.20 1.02
Return on assets -pre-tax pre-provision, excluding non-operating items(1)(4)(5) 1.78 1.83 1.66 1.55 1.55 1.72 1.49
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)(4) 3.62 3.58 3.50 3.36 3.26 3.52 3.29
Efficiency ratio - GAAP 54.40 54.30 56.69 56.74 56.05 55.46 60.24
Efficiency ratio - operating(1) 54.19 53.05 54.84 56.22 55.18 54.51 57.15
Equity to total assets 12.99 12.78 12.86 12.56 12.38 12.99 12.38
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(3) 9.92 9.71 9.45 9.18 8.97 9.92 8.97
ASSET QUALITY
Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") - 93,498 - 97,916 - 83,959 - 93,290 - 115,635 (19- - 93,498 - 115,635 (19-
ACL, loans 210,429 215,791 216,500 211,974 206,998 2 210,429 206,998 2
ACL, total 225,520 228,276 228,045 223,201 217,389 4 225,520 217,389 4
Net charge-offs 16,418 7,676 8,225 9,607 9,517 41,926 57,690
ACL, loans to loans 1.09- 1.13- 1.14- 1.15- 1.14- 1.09- 1.14-
ACL, total to loans 1.16 1.19 1.21 1.21 1.20 1.16 1.20
Net charge-offs to average loans(4) 0.34 0.16 0.18 0.21 0.21 0.22 0.32
NPAs to total assets 0.33 0.35 0.30 0.33 0.42 0.33 0.42
AT PERIOD END ($ in millions)
Loans - 19,384 - 19,175 - 18,921 - 18,425 - 18,176 7 - 19,384 - 18,176 7
Investment securities 5,988 6,163 6,382 6,661 6,804 (12- 5,988 6,804 (12-
Total assets 28,003 28,143 28,086 27,874 27,720 1 28,003 27,720 1
Deposits 23,798 24,021 23,963 23,762 23,461 1 23,798 23,461 1
Shareholders' equity 3,639 3,597 3,613 3,501 3,432 6 3,639 3,432 6
Common shares outstanding (thousands) 120,598 121,553 121,431 119,514 119,364 1 120,598 119,364 1

(1) Excludes non-operating items as detailed on Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation. (2) Net income less preferred stock dividends, divided by average common equity. (3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization. (4) Annualized. (5) Excludes income tax expense and provision for credit losses.

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Financial Highlights
Loan Portfolio Composition at Period-End
(in millions)
2025
 2024
 Linked Quarter Change
 Year over Year Change
Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter
LOANS BY CATEGORY
Owner occupied commercial RE- 3,852 - 3,678 - 3,563 - 3,419 - 3,398 - 174 - 454
Income producing commercial RE 4,883 4,534 4,548 4,416 4,361 349 522
Commercial & industrial 2,696 2,593 2,516 2,506 2,428 103 268
Commercial construction and land 1,245 1,734 1,752 1,681 1,656 (489- (411-
Equipment financing 1,848 1,808 1,778 1,723 1,663 40 185
Total commercial 14,524 14,347 14,157 13,745 13,506 177 1,018
Residential mortgage 3,157 3,198 3,210 3,218 3,232 (41- (75-
Home equity lines of credit 1,319 1,252 1,180 1,099 1,065 67 254
Residential construction and land 191 178 174 171 178 13 13
Consumer 188 192 191 183 188 (4- -
Other 5 8 9 9 7 (3- (2-
Total loans- 19,384 - 19,175 - 18,921 - 18,425 - 18,176 - 209 - 1,208
LOANS BY STATE
Georgia- 4,635 - 4,584 - 4,551 - 4,484 - 4,447 - 51 - 188
South Carolina 2,971 2,926 2,872 2,821 2,815 45 156
North Carolina 2,712 2,676 2,626 2,666 2,644 36 68
Tennessee 1,913 1,902 1,881 1,880 1,799 11 114
Florida 3,102 3,040 2,966 2,572 2,527 62 575
Alabama 1,050 1,054 1,016 1,009 996 (4- 54
Commercial Banking Solutions 3,001 2,993 3,009 2,993 2,948 8 53
Total loans- 19,384 - 19,175 - 18,921 - 18,425 - 18,176 - 209 - 1,208
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Financial Highlights
Credit Quality
(in thousands)
2025
Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter
NONACCRUAL LOANS
Owner occupied RE - 10,199 - 10,275 - 8,207
Income producing RE 11,488 10,884 14,624
Commercial & industrial 18,294 25,754 15,422
Commercial construction and land 984 3,198 1,368
Equipment financing 10,383 9,716 11,731
Total commercial 51,348 59,827 51,352
Residential mortgage 32,423 28,978 22,597
Home equity 5,247 5,234 4,093
Residential construction and land 1,079 1,241 1,203
Consumer 1,001 1,163 1,207
Total nonaccrual loans 91,098 96,443 80,452
OREO and repossessed assets 2,400 1,473 3,507
Total NPAs - 93,498 - 97,916 - 83,959
2025
Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter
(in thousands) Net Charge-Offs Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans(1) Net Charge-Offs Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans(1) Net Charge-Offs Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans(1)
NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) BY CATEGORY
Owner occupied RE - 1,610 0.17- - 2,497 0.28- - 470 0.05-
Income producing RE (116- (0.01- (106- (0.01- 933 0.08
Commercial & industrial 7,557 1.15 (1,132- (0.18- 1,027 0.16
Commercial construction and land 1,484 0.35 491 0.11 89 0.02
Equipment financing 5,092 1.12 5,487 1.23 4,963 1.16
Total commercial 15,627 0.43 7,237 0.20 7,482 0.22
Residential mortgage 126 0.02 (259- (0.03- 313 0.04
Home equity (94- (0.03- 19 0.01 (72- (0.03-
Residential construction and land 16 0.03 12 0.03 (9- (0.02-
Consumer 743 1.55 667 1.39 511 1.11
Total - 16,418 0.34 - 7,676 0.16 - 8,225 0.18
(1)Annualized.
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks - 202,586 - 296,161
Interest-bearing deposits in banks 193,168 223,712
Cash and cash equivalents 395,754 519,873
Debt securities available-for-sale 3,750,863 4,436,291
Debt securities held-to-maturity (fair value $1,918,426 and $1,944,126, respectively) 2,237,356 2,368,107
Loans held for sale 39,381 57,534
Loans and leases held for investment 19,384,317 18,175,980
Less allowance for credit losses - loans and leases (210,429- (206,998-
Loans and leases, net 19,173,888 17,968,982
Premises and equipment, net 393,714 394,264
Bank owned life insurance 364,184 346,234
Accrued interest receivable 83,557 85,616
Net deferred tax asset 75,861 96,982
Derivative financial instruments 35,313 46,883
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 967,882 956,643
Other assets 484,801 442,849
Total assets - 28,002,554 - 27,720,258
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand - 6,252,252 - 6,211,182
NOW and interest-bearing demand 5,969,864 6,141,342
Money market 6,696,530 6,398,144
Savings 1,085,331 1,100,591
Time 3,619,189 3,441,424
Brokered 175,264 168,292
Total deposits 23,798,430 23,460,975
Short-term borrowings 85,000 195,000
Long-term debt 120,400 254,152
Derivative financial instruments 52,997 77,834
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 307,041 300,170
Total liabilities 24,363,868 24,288,131
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $1 par value: 10,000,000 shares authorized; 0 and 3,662 shares Series I issued and outstanding, respectively; $25,000 per share liquidation preference - 88,266
Common stock, $1 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 120,598,266 and 119,364,110 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 120,598 119,364
Capital surplus 2,754,399 2,723,278
Retained earnings 914,261 714,138
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (150,572- (212,919-
Total shareholders' equity 3,638,686 3,432,127
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity - 28,002,554 - 27,720,258
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Interest revenue:
Loans, including fees - 293,008 - 280,325 - 1,153,277 - 1,147,477
Investment securities, including tax exempt of $1,660, $1,701, $6,690 and $6,834 48,585 57,127 216,500 206,623
Deposits in banks and short-term investments 4,774 7,510 13,162 23,641
Total interest revenue 346,367 344,962 1,382,939 1,377,741
Interest expense:
Deposits:
NOW and interest-bearing demand 31,871 42,012 141,267 175,534
Money market 44,103 53,859 193,908 214,742
Savings 486 652 3,208 2,717
Time 30,747 34,601 125,369 142,526
Deposits 107,207 131,124 463,752 535,519
Short-term borrowings 18 44 1,233 131
Federal Home Loan Bank advances - - 433 -
Long-term debt 1,216 3,461 8,414 14,723
Total interest expense 108,441 134,629 473,832 550,373
Net interest revenue 237,926 210,333 909,107 827,368
Noninterest income:
Service charges and fees 10,674 10,622 41,731 40,994
Mortgage loan gains and related fees 6,483 9,737 25,073 27,567
Wealth management fees 5,248 4,658 18,870 23,695
Net (losses) gains from sale of other loans 2,147 1,583 7,923 (21,284-
Other lending and loan servicing fees 4,322 3,346 16,412 14,396
Securities gains (losses), net 11 (3,316- 352 (3,316-
Other 11,577 13,892 43,684 42,704
Total noninterest income 40,462 40,522 154,045 124,756
Total revenue 278,388 250,855 1,063,152 952,124
Provision for credit losses 13,662 11,389 48,806 50,951
Noninterest expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits 92,520 85,707 354,451 340,043
Occupancy 11,602 10,840 44,968 44,306
Communications and equipment 14,276 12,715 55,244 49,249
FDIC assessments and other regulatory charges 4,754 3,942 18,987 20,978
Professional fees 6,773 6,268 24,595 24,732
Lending and loan servicing expense 2,014 2,311 8,759 8,379
Outside services - electronic banking 3,565 3,540 13,441 13,703
Postage, printing and supplies 2,859 2,491 10,650 9,867
Advertising and public relations 2,790 2,145 9,605 8,546
Amortization of intangibles 3,188 3,387 13,079 14,596
Merger-related and other charges 606 2,203 10,204 8,623
Other 7,101 7,507 27,951 35,145
Total noninterest expenses 152,048 143,056 591,934 578,167
Net income before income taxes 112,678 96,410 422,412 323,006
Income tax expense 26,223 20,606 94,317 70,609
Net income - 86,455 - 75,804 - 328,095 - 252,397
Preferred stock dividends and deemed dividend at redemption - 1,574 7,994 6,293
Earnings allocated to participating securities 565 503 1,918 1,478
Net income available to common shareholders - 85,890 - 73,727 - 318,183 - 244,626
Net income per common share:
Basic - 0.71 - 0.61 - 2.62 - 2.04
Diluted 0.70 0.61 2.62 2.04
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic 121,672 119,924 121,309 119,783
Diluted 121,831 120,111 121,437 119,900
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE))
2025
 2024
Average Balance Interest Average Rate Average Balance Interest Average Rate
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Loans, net of unearned income (FTE)(1)(2) - 19,203,306 - 292,907 6.05- - 17,934,730 - 279,938 6.21-
Taxable securities(3) 5,979,298 46,925 3.14 6,722,655 55,426 3.30
Tax-exempt securities (FTE)(1)(3) 349,292 2,221 2.54 359,569 2,276 2.53
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets 657,723 5,413 3.27 812,962 8,396 4.11
Total interest-earning assets (FTE) 26,189,619 347,466 5.27 25,829,916 346,036 5.33
Noninterest-earning assets:
Allowance for loan losses (217,185- (208,788-
Cash and due from banks 205,643 228,601
Premises and equipment 395,523 398,794
Other assets(3) 1,743,478 1,606,297
Total assets - 28,317,078 - 27,854,820
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits:
NOW and interest-bearing demand - 6,086,189 31,871 2.08 - 6,313,325 42,012 2.65
Money market 6,957,989 44,103 2.51 6,474,284 53,859 3.31
Savings 1,084,178 486 0.18 1,105,572 652 0.23
Time 3,653,500 30,272 3.29 3,472,161 34,030 3.90
Brokered time deposits 50,571 475 3.73 50,406 571 4.51
Total interest-bearing deposits 17,832,427 107,207 2.39 17,415,748 131,124 3.00
Federal funds purchased and other borrowings 1,413 18 5.05 3,859 44 4.54
Long-term debt 137,067 1,216 3.52 303,523 3,461 4.54
Total borrowed funds 138,480 1,234 3.54 307,382 3,505 4.54
Total interest-bearing liabilities 17,970,907 108,441 2.39 17,723,130 134,629 3.02
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits 6,393,693 6,275,493
Other liabilities 332,836 454,891
Total liabilities 24,697,436 24,453,514
Shareholders' equity 3,619,642 3,401,306
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity - 28,317,078 - 27,854,820
Net interest revenue (FTE) - 239,025 - 211,407
Net interest-rate spread (FTE) 2.88- 2.31-
Net interest margin (FTE)(4) 3.62- 3.26-

(1)Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans includes a taxable-equivalent adjustment to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The FTE adjustment totaled $1.10 million and $1.07 million, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024. The tax rate used to calculate the adjustment was 25%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.
(2)Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.
(3)Unrealized gains and losses on AFS securities, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM, have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $195 million in 2025 and $261 million in 2024 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.
(4)Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE))
2025
 2024
Average Balance Interest Average Rate Average Balance Interest Average Rate
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Loans, net of unearned income (FTE)(1)(2) - 18,776,288 - 1,152,585 6.14- - 18,124,179 - 1,146,440 6.33-
Taxable securities(3) 6,354,276 209,810 3.30 6,172,942 199,789 3.24
Tax-exempt securities (FTE)(1)(3) 352,899 8,951 2.54 362,655 9,152 2.52
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets 481,507 15,701 3.26 623,426 26,652 4.28
Total interest-earning assets (FTE) 25,964,970 1,387,047 5.34 25,283,202 1,382,033 5.47
Non-interest-earning assets:
Allowance for loan losses (217,084- (212,968-
Cash and due from banks 208,922 215,411
Premises and equipment 396,923 394,127
Other assets(3) 1,664,206 1,611,405
Total assets - 28,017,937 - 27,291,177
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits:
NOW and interest-bearing demand - 6,023,746 141,267 2.35 - 6,014,052 175,534 2.92
Money market 6,775,187 193,908 2.86 6,188,579 214,742 3.47
Savings 1,120,753 3,208 0.29 1,146,305 2,717 0.24
Time 3,572,941 123,301 3.45 3,519,461 140,229 3.98
Brokered time deposits 50,509 2,068 4.09 50,359 2,297 4.56
Total interest-bearing deposits 17,543,136 463,752 2.64 16,918,756 535,519 3.17
Federal funds purchased and other borrowings 22,693 1,233 5.43 2,468 131 5.31
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 9,592 433 4.51 4 - -
Long-term debt 195,686 8,414 4.30 319,163 14,723 4.61
Total borrowed funds 227,971 10,080 4.42 321,635 14,854 4.62
Total interest-bearing liabilities 17,771,107 473,832 2.67 17,240,391 550,373 3.19
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits 6,327,200 6,299,019
Other liabilities 345,832 409,547
Total liabilities 24,444,139 23,948,957
Shareholders' equity 3,573,798 3,342,220
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity - 28,017,937 - 27,291,177
Net interest revenue (FTE) - 913,215 - 831,660
Net interest-rate spread (FTE) 2.68- 2.27-
Net interest margin (FTE)(4) 3.52- 3.29-

(1)Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans includes a taxable-equivalent adjustment to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The FTE adjustment totaled $4.11 million and $4.29 million, respectively, for 2025 and 2024. The tax rate used to calculate the adjustment was 25%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.
(2)Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.
(3)Unrealized gains and losses on AFS securities, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM, have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $232 million in 2025 and $306 million in 2024 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.
(4)Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net-interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation
Selected Financial Information
(in thousands, except per share data)
2025
 2024
 Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
Fourth
Quarter		 Third
Quarter		 Second
Quarter		 First
Quarter		 Fourth
Quarter		 2025
 2024
Noninterest income reconciliation
Noninterest income (GAAP) - 40,462 - 43,219 - 34,708 - 35,656 - 40,522 - 154,045 - 124,756
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans - - - - - - 27,209
Gain on lease termination - - - - - - (2,400-
Noninterest income - operating - 40,462 - 43,219 - 34,708 - 35,656 - 40,522 - 154,045 - 149,565
Noninterest expense reconciliation
Noninterest expenses (GAAP) - 152,048 - 150,868 - 147,919 - 141,099 - 143,056 - 591,934 - 578,167
Loss on sale of FinTrust, including goodwill impairment - - - - - - (5,100-
FDIC special assessment - - - - - - (1,736-
Merger-related and other charges (606- (3,468- (4,833- (1,297- (2,203- (10,204- (8,623-
Noninterest expenses - operating - 151,442 - 147,400 - 143,086 - 139,802 - 140,853 - 581,730 - 562,708
Net income to operating income reconciliation
Net income (GAAP) - 86,455 - 91,494 - 78,733 - 71,413 - 75,804 - 328,095 - 252,397
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans - - - - - - 27,209
Gain on lease termination - - - - - - (2,400-
Loss on sale of FinTrust, including goodwill impairment - - - - - - 5,100
FDIC special assessment - - - - - - 1,736
Merger-related and other charges 606 3,468 4,833 1,297 2,203 10,204 8,623
Income tax benefit of non-operating items (133- (751- (1,047- (281- (471- (2,212- (8,702-
Net income - operating - 86,928 - 94,211 - 82,519 - 72,429 - 77,536 - 336,087 - 283,963
Net income to pre-tax pre-provision income reconciliation
Net income (GAAP) - 86,455 - 91,494 - 78,733 - 71,413 - 75,804 - 328,095 - 252,397
Income tax expense 26,223 26,579 21,769 19,746 20,606 94,317 70,609
Provision for credit losses 13,662 7,907 11,818 15,419 11,389 48,806 50,951
Pre-tax pre-provision income - 126,340 - 125,980 - 112,320 - 106,578 - 107,799 - 471,218 - 373,957
Diluted income per common share reconciliation
Diluted income per common share (GAAP) - 0.70 - 0.70 - 0.63 - 0.58 - 0.61 - 2.62 - 2.04
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans - - - - - - 0.18
Gain on lease termination - - - - - - (0.02-
Loss on sale of FinTrust, including goodwill impairment - - - - - - 0.03
FDIC special assessment - - - - - - 0.01
Merger-related and other charges 0.01 0.02 0.03 0.01 0.02 0.06 0.06
Deemed dividend on preferred stock redemption - 0.03 - - - 0.03 -
Diluted income per common share - operating - 0.71 - 0.75 - 0.66 - 0.59 - 0.63 - 2.71 - 2.30
Book value per common share reconciliation
Book value per common share (GAAP) - 30.17 - 29.44 - 28.89 - 28.42 - 27.87 - 30.17 - 27.87
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (7.93- (7.85- (7.89- (7.84- (7.87- (7.93- (7.87-
Tangible book value per common share - 22.24 - 21.59 - 21.00 - 20.58 - 20.00 - 22.24 - 20.00
Return on tangible common equity reconciliation
Return on common equity (GAAP) 9.48- 9.20- 8.45- 7.89- 8.40- 9.12- 7.07-
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans - - - - - - 0.61
Gain on lease termination - - - - - - (0.05-
Loss on sale of FinTrust, including goodwill impairment - - - - - - 0.11
FDIC special assessment - - - - - - 0.04
Merger-related and other charges 0.05 0.29 0.42 0.12 0.20 0.23 0.19
Deemed dividend on preferred stock redemption - 0.34 - - - 0.09 -
Return on common equity - operating 9.53 9.83 8.87 8.01 8.60 9.44 7.97
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles 3.78 3.73 3.47 3.20 3.52 3.90 3.45
Return on tangible common equity - operating 13.31- 13.56- 12.34- 11.21- 12.12- 13.34- 11.42-
Return on assets reconciliation
Return on assets (GAAP) 1.21- 1.29- 1.11- 1.02- 1.06- 1.17- 0.90-
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans - - - - - - 0.08
Gain on lease termination - - - - - - (0.01-
Loss on sale of FinTrust, including goodwill impairment - - - - - - 0.02
FDIC special assessment - - - - - - 0.01
Merger-related and other charges 0.01 0.04 0.05 0.02 0.02 0.03 0.02
Return on assets - operating 1.22- 1.33- 1.16- 1.04- 1.08- 1.20- 1.02-
Return on assets to return on assets- pre-tax pre-provision reconciliation
Return on assets (GAAP) 1.21- 1.29- 1.11- 1.02- 1.06- 1.17- 0.90-
Income tax expense 0.37 0.38 0.31 0.29 0.30 0.34 0.26
Provision for credit losses 0.19 0.11 0.17 0.23 0.16 0.17 0.19
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans - - - - - - 0.09
Gain on lease termination - - - - - - (0.01-
Loss on sale of FinTrust, including goodwill impairment - - - - - - 0.02
FDIC special assessment - - - - - - 0.01
Merger-related and other charges 0.01 0.05 0.07 0.01 0.03 0.04 0.03
Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding non-operating items 1.78- 1.83- 1.66- 1.55- 1.55- 1.72- 1.49-
Efficiency ratio reconciliation
Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 54.40- 54.30- 56.69- 56.74- 56.05- 55.46- 60.24-
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans - - - - - - (1.63-
Gain on lease termination - - - - - - 0.15
Loss on sale of FinTrust, including goodwill impairment - - - - - - (0.53-
FDIC special assessment - - - - - - (0.18-
Merger-related and other charges (0.21- (1.25- (1.85- (0.52- (0.87- (0.95- (0.90-
Efficiency ratio - operating 54.19- 53.05- 54.84- 56.22- 55.18- 54.51- 57.15-
Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation
Equity to total assets (GAAP) 12.99- 12.78- 12.86- 12.56- 12.38- 12.99- 12.38-
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (3.07- (3.07- (3.10- (3.06- (3.09- (3.07- (3.09-
Effect of preferred equity - - (0.31- (0.32- (0.32- - (0.32-
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.92- 9.71- 9.45- 9.18- 8.97- 9.92- 8.97-

About United Community Banks, Inc.
United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) is the financial holding company for United Community, a top 100 U.S. financial institution committed to building stronger communities and improving the financial health and well-being of its customers. United Community offers a full range of banking, mortgage and wealth management services. As of December 31, 2025, United Community Banks, Inc. had $28.0 billion in assets and operated 199 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The company also manages a nationally recognized SBA lending franchise and a national equipment finance subsidiary, extending its reach to businesses across the country. United Community is an 11-time winner of J.D. Power's award for highest customer satisfaction among consumer banks in the Southeast and was named the most trusted bank in the region in 2025. United Community has also been recognized eight consecutive years by American Banker as one of the "Best Banks to Work For." In commercial banking, United Community earned five 2025 Greenwich Best Brand awards, including national honors for middle market satisfaction. Forbes has consistently named United Community among the World's Best and America's Best Banks. Learn more at ucbi.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations, such as "noninterest income - operating", "noninterest expense - operating", "operating net income," "pre-tax, pre-provision income," "operating net income per diluted common share," "operating earnings per share," "tangible book value per common share," "operating return on common equity," "operating return on tangible common equity," "operating return on assets," "return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision - operating," "return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision," "operating efficiency ratio," and "tangible common equity to tangible assets." These non-GAAP measures are included because United believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating United's underlying performance trends. These measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP are included with the accompanying financial statement tables.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In general, forward-looking statements usually may be identified through use of words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and represent management's beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements.

Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to general competitive, economic, political, regulatory and market conditions. Further information regarding additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be found in the cautionary language included under the headings "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in United's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other documents subsequently filed by United with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Many of these factors are beyond United's ability to control or predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, shareholders and investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this communication, and United undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for United to predict their occurrence or how they will affect United.

United qualifies all forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

For more information:
Jefferson Harralson
Chief Financial Officer
(864) 240-6208
Jefferson_Harralson@ucbi.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.