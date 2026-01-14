Q.E.P. CO., Inc. Reports Fiscal 2026 Nine Month and Third Quarter Financial Results

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q.E.P. CO., INC. (OTCQX: QEPC) (the "Company" or "QEP") today reported its consolidated results of operations for the first nine months and third quarter of fiscal year 2026, which ended on November 30, 2025.

Net Sales

Net sales for the nine months ended November 30, 2025 were $178.3 million, compared to $187.2 million in the same period of fiscal 2025, a decrease of $8.9 million, or 4.7%. Net sales for the third quarter were $59.1 million, compared to $61.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, a decrease of $2.0 million or 3.2%. The decrease reflects continued pressure on home improvement spending amid economic uncertainty and elevated interest rates.

Gross Profit and Margin

Gross profit for the first nine months of fiscal 2026 was $63.6 million, compared to $66.5 million in the prior year period, a decrease of $2.9 million, or 4.4%. Third quarter gross profit was $20.3 million, compared to $21.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, a decrease of $1.4 million, or 6.4%.

Gross margin for the first nine months and third quarter of fiscal 2026 was 35.7% and 34.4%, respectively, compared to 35.5% in each of the corresponding periods of fiscal 2025. Third quarter gross margin reflects the impact of recent tariff increases that were partially offset in prior periods by the sale of inventory purchased before the tariffs were implemented.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses totaled $48.8 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2026 and $15.9 million for the third quarter, representing 27.3% and 26.8% of net sales, respectively. This compares to operating expenses of $50.0 million and $15.5 million, or 26.7% and 25.5% of net sales, respectively, in the comparable fiscal 2025 periods. The change reflects lower variable freight costs, partially offset by higher personnel-related expenses supporting selling and marketing initiatives.

Interest Income and Taxes

Interest income from invested cash totaled $0.7 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2026 and $0.2 million for the third quarter, relatively unchanged from the comparable fiscal 2025 periods.

The provision for income taxes as a percentage of income before taxes was 26.0% for both the first nine months and third quarter periods, compared to 28.0% in the corresponding fiscal 2025 periods.

Net Income

Net income from continuing operations for the first nine months of fiscal 2026 was $11.5 million, or $3.53 per diluted share, compared to $12.3 million, or $3.74 per diluted share, in the comparable fiscal 2025 period. Net income from continuing operations for the third quarter was $3.5 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, compared to $4.6 million, or $1.40 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter.

EBITDA

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations for the first nine months of fiscal 2026 was $16.0 million, or 9.0% of net sales, compared to $17.5 million, or 9.4% in the comparable fiscal 2025 period. Third quarter adjusted EBITDA was $4.9 million, or 8.3% of net sales, compared to $6.5 million, or 10.6% in the prior-year quarter.

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended November 30, 2025 November 30, 2024 November 30, 2025 November 30, 2024 Net income from continuing operations - 3,469 - 4,606 - 11,451 - 12,341 Add: Interest (income) expense, net (237 - (246 - (654 - (652 - Provision for income taxes 1,219 1,784 4,023 4,787 Depreciation and amortization 453 349 1,260 1,035 Gain on sale of busniess - - (71 - - EBITDA, as adjusted - 4,904 - 6,493 - 16,009 - 17,511

Cash Flow and Liquidity

Cash provided by operating activities during the first nine months of fiscal 2026 was $15.8 million, compared to $16.1 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2025. The change primarily reflects current-year payments to suppliers related to inventory built in the prior year in anticipation of tariff implementation.

During the first nine months of fiscal 2026, cash provided by operations, together with proceeds from the sale of a business, was used to fund capital expenditures, repurchase shares of common stock, and return capital to stockholders through dividends. During the comparable fiscal 2025 period, cash provided by operations and proceeds from the sale of businesses were used to fund capital expenditures, dividends, share repurchases, and to increase cash balances.

As of November 30, 2025, working capital was $71.3 million, compared to $67.4 million at the end of fiscal 2025. Aggregate available cash, net of outstanding debt, totaled $36.1 million, compared to $28.4 million at the end of fiscal 2025.

Management Commentary

"In light of the current consumer uncertainty and continued pressure in housing, I am very proud of the QEP Team for delivering such strong performance in a difficult environment. Our balance sheet remains strong, as is our commitment to returning capital to stockholders," said Len Gould, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to adhere to our plan for long-term Pro-share growth. The investments we've made consistently over the last several years have strengthened our distinct competitive advantages and position us well to do just that. I would like to thank our associates for their continued hard work and dedication."

About QEP

Founded in 1979, Q.E.P. Co., Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of a broad range of best-in-class flooring installation solutions for commercial and home improvement projects worldwide. QEP offers a comprehensive line of specialty installation tools, adhesives, and underlayment products sold through home improvement retailers, and professional specialty distribution outlets, under brands including QEP, LASH, ROBERTS, Capitol, Premix-Marbletite (PMM), Brutus and Homelux-

QEP is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional operations in the United States, Canada and Asia. Additional information is available at www.qepcorporate.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements can be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (i) statements regarding (a) pending legal proceedings and/or administrative matters, (b) exposure of the Company to significant fines and penalties if the Company fails to comply with certain environmental laws or approval requirements and (c) the inability to obtain components and products as required or to develop alternative sources, if and as required in the future and (ii) statements under the section titled "Competitive Business Conditions, the Issuer's Competitive Position in the Industry, and Methods of Competition." Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations and beliefs, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including risks related to the following: challenges presented by (i) scarcity and rising cost for raw materials, (ii) shifts in global sourcing patterns, and (iii) general inflationary pressures, economic conditions, sales growth, price increases, maintaining and improving profitability, product development and marketing, operating expenses, cost savings, the successful completion of acquisitions and dispositions, acquisition integration, operational synergy realization, global sourcing, political uncertainty, cash flow, debt and currency exchange rates, including as a result of (A) the imposition and changes to tariffs, including the effects of tariffs on goods imported from China and Vietnam, which countries the Company relies on for the manufacturing and importation of many of the Company's flooring installation tool products and related accessories, and tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports into the United States, (B) trade policies affecting macroeconomic conditions and/or (C) retaliatory trade actions taken by global trading partners. Forward-looking statements may also be adversely affected by general market factors, competitive product development, product availability, federal and state regulations and legislation, manufacturing issues that may arise, patent positions and litigation, among other factors. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date the statements were made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended November 30, November 30, November 30, November 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales - 59,099 - 61,061 - 178,290 - 187,145 Cost of goods sold 38,788 39,370 114,710 120,662 Gross profit 20,311 21,691 63,580 66,483 Operating expenses: Shipping 6,413 6,381 19,941 20,370 General and administrative 6,031 5,788 18,209 19,024 Selling and marketing 3,526 3,349 10,883 10,533 Other (income) expense, net (110 - 29 (273 - 80 Total operating expenses 15,860 15,547 48,760 50,007 Operating income 4,451 6,144 14,820 16,476 Interest income (expense), net 237 246 654 652 Income before provision for income taxes 4,688 6,390 15,474 17,128 Provision for income taxes 1,219 1,784 4,023 4,787 Net income from continuing operations operations 3,469 4,606 11,451 12,341 Gain from discontinued operations, net of tax - 50 300 588 Net income - 3,469 - 4,656 - 11,751 - 12,929 Basic earnings per share: From continuing operations 1.08 1.40 3.53 3.75 From discontinued operations - 0.02 0.09 0.18 Basic earnings per share 1.08 1.42 3.62 3.93 Diluted earnings per share: From continuing operations 1.08 1.40 3.53 3.74 From discontinued operations - 0.02 0.09 0.18 Diluted earnings per share 1.08 1.42 3.62 3.92 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 3,219 3,276 3,243 3,292 Diluted 3,219 3,276 3,243 3,297

Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except par values) November 30, 2025 February 28, 2025 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Cash - 36,144 - 28,552 Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $76 and $221 at November 30, 2025 and February 28, 2025, respectively 27,988 31,752 Inventories, net 34,157 36,595 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,920 2,781 Prepaid income taxes 777 1,544 Current assets 100,986 101,224 Property and equipment, net 14,372 13,044 Right of use operating lease assets 20,117 21,520 Deferred income taxes, net 1,996 1,996 Intangibles, net - 1 Other assets 412 489 Total assets - 137,883 - 138,274 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Trade accounts payable - 12,030 - 15,569 Accrued liabilities 14,752 15,251 Current operating lease liabilities 2,862 2,887 Lines of credit 50 105 Current maturities of debt 13 9 Current liabilities 29,707 33,821 Long term debt 10 10 Non-current operating lease liabilities 19,498 21,084 Other long term liabilities 400 427 Total liabilities 49,615 55,342 Preferred stock, 2,500 shares authorized, $1.00 par value; 0 shares issued and outstanding at November 30, 2025 and February 28, 2025 - - respectively Common stock, 20,000 shares authorized, $.001 par value; 4,005 shares issued: 3,135 and 3,255 shares outstanding at November 30, 2025 and February 28, 2025, respectively 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 10,361 10,361 Retained earnings 95,347 85,544 Treasury stock, 870 and 750 shares held at cost at November 30, 2025 and February 28, 2025, respectively (14,974 - (10,377 - Accumulated other comprehensive income (2,470 - (2,600 - Shareholders' equity 88,268 82,932 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity - 137,883 - 138,274

Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended November 30, 2025 November 30, 2024 Operating activities: Net income - 11,751 - 12,929 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,260 1,035 Gain on disposal of businesses (476 - (547 - Gain on sale of property (3 - (1 - Impairment of right of use operating lease asset - 116 Impairment of long-lived asset - 85 Other non-cash adjustments (147 - 174 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 2,652 997 Inventories 2,532 (3,953 - Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,203 2,667 Trade accounts payable and accrued liabilities (3,974 - 2,582 Net cash provided by operating activities 15,798 16,084 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (2,567 - (3,380 - Proceeds from sale of businesses 1,023 4,890 Proceeds from sale of property 3 1 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1,541 - 1,511 Financing activities: Net repayments under lines of credit (59 - (531 - Repurchase of equity-based awards - (1,540 - Purchase of treasury stock (4,634 - (433 - Principal payments on finance leases (7 - (80 - Dividends paid (1,948 - (3,269 - Net cash used in financing activities (6,648 - (5,853 - Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (17 - (9 - Net increase in cash 7,592 11,733 Cash at beginning of period 28,552 22,369 Cash at end of period - 36,144 - 34,102

Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(In thousands, except shares data)

(Unaudited)

The following table shows the changes in the shareholder's equity for the nine months ended November 30, 2025 and 2024.

Accumulated Other Total Preferred Stock Common Stock Paid-in Retained Treasury Comprehensive Shareholders' Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Earnings Stock Income Equity Balance at February 29, 2024 - - - 4,005,370 - 4 - 11,901 - 73,211 - (9,517 - - (2,969 - - 72,630 Net income 12,929 12,929 Unrealized currency translation adjustments (168 - (168 - Repurchase of equity-based awards (1,540 - (1,540 - Purchase of treasury stock (491 - (491 - Dividends paid (3,269 - (3,269 - Balance at November 30, 2024 - - - 4,005,370 - - 4 - 10,361 - 82,871 - (10,008 - - (3,137 - - 80,091 Accumulated Other Total Preferred Stock Common Stock Paid-in Retained Treasury Comprehensive Shareholders' Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Earnings Stock Income Equity Balance at February 28, 2025 - - - 4,005,370 - 4 - 10,361 - 85,544 - (10,377 - - (2,600 - - 82,932 Net income 11,751 11,751 Unrealized currency translation adjustments 130 130 Purchase of treasury stock (4,597 - (4,597 - Dividends paid (1,948 - (1,948 - Balance at November 30, 2025 - - - 4,005,370 - 4 - 10,361 - 95,347 - (14,974 - - (2,470 - - 88,268

