KULR Technology Group, Inc.: KULR Technology Group Awarded 5-year Preferred Battery Supply Agreement from Caban Energy; Expands U.S. Manufacturing Footprint

HOUSTON, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), an energy-systems platform company that enables the safe, certifiable deployment of ultra-high-power lithium battery systems for space and defense programs, hyperscale AI data centers, and telecom infrastructure OEMs, today announced it was awarded a five-year preferred battery supply agreement from Caban Energy ("Caban"), a Miami-based renewable energy services and technology company delivering flexible solutions for critical infrastructure. The agreement, generating an estimated $30 million in total revenue to KULR starting 2026, further reinforces KULR's strategy to deliver mission-critical energy-storage technologies across digital infrastructure, communications, aerospace, and defense markets, while expanding U.S.-based manufacturing capacity to support growing customer demand.





KULR's expansion into lithium-based battery solutions for digital infrastructure and telecommunications underscores the increasingly central role of advanced energy storage in ensuring continuous, mission-critical network operations. In telecom environments, batteries serve as the primary line of defense against grid interruptions - preserving network availability, minimizing service outages, and sustaining communications during emergency conditions as expectations for uptime and resilience continue to rise. By integrating telecom-focused battery solutions into its portfolio, KULR is aligning its technology platform with the evolving requirements of digital infrastructure operators who require reliable, high-performance backup power to support 5G rollouts and long-term network scalability.

As part of the agreement, the Company took over Caban's Plano, Texas-based manufacturing assets, strengthening KULR's domestic production footprint and accelerating its expansion into communications, fiber, and data-center energy-storage markets across the United States.

"This supplier award and the addition of manufacturing assets are timely and important steps as we continue to scale into fast-growing global markets," said Michael Mo, Chief Executive Officer of KULR Technology Group. "By centralizing and integrating these capabilities into our U.S. manufacturing operations, we expect to increase development and production throughput and deliver high-reliability energy systems at the scale required by our customers."

Caban focuses on decarbonizing energy for critical infrastructure, including telecommunications networks and other mission-critical facilities. A core component of Caban's commercial model is Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS), through which the company installs, operates, and owns renewable energy infrastructure while customers pay a predictable monthly fee without upfront capital expenditure. Caban's EaaS offerings are designed to lower operating costs, reduce carbon footprint, eliminate risk exposure, and improve the reliability and predictability of energy supply. The company has experienced strong momentum in recent years, forging key partnerships and securing long-term contracts with some of the largest telecommunications companies in the world, including a new project with Digicel announced earlier this year. Its solutions have been successfully deployed across 12 countries, enabling businesses to enhance their energy resilience while meeting ambitious sustainability goals.

