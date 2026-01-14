GlobalFoundries Inc.: GlobalFoundries to Acquire Synopsys' Processor IP Solutions Business, Expanding Capabilities to Accelerate Physical AI Applications

MALTA, N.Y., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF) today announced its execution of a definitive agreement to acquire Synopsys' ARC Processor IP Solutions business, including its teams of engineers and designers. This strategic move will accelerate GF's and MIPS physical AI roadmap and strengthen its capabilities in custom silicon solutions. The proposed acquisition includes the ARC-V, ARC-Classic, ARC VPX-DSP and ARC NPX NPU product lines as well as the applications-specific instruction set (ASIP) processor tools including ASIP Designer and ASIP Programmer. Upon closing, these assets and expert teams will be integrated with MIPS, a GlobalFoundries company, to deliver a comprehensive processor IP suite, especially tailored for physical AI applications. The expanded offering will enhance engagement through IP licensing and software, enabling faster time-to-market for GF's customers.

The integration of Synopsys' ARC technologies, which includes high-performance, mid-range and ultra-low power compute and AI cores, will enable scalable, energy-efficient processing solutions. With a strong patent portfolio, a global customer network and proven engineering expertise, this acquisition will accelerate innovation and enhance capabilities to deliver solutions for wearables, robotics, AI-driven consumer applications and advanced AI silicon.

"This acquisition doubles down on our commitment to advancing our leadership in Physical AI. By combining Synopsys' ARC IP and MIPS technologies with GF's advanced manufacturing capabilities, we are lowering the barrier for customer adoption of the essential technologies that our customers need to innovate faster for the next generation of compute and AI applications," said Tim Breen, CEO of GlobalFoundries. "This move will strengthen our differentiated technology roadmap and position GF to deliver end-to-end solutions for our customers that will support the expansion of AI-enabled devices into the physical world."

Synopsys will retain and continue to grow its broad design IP portfolio spanning logic libraries, embedded memories, interface IP, security IP and subsystems.

"This transaction enhances the focus of Synopsys' IP business on furthering our leadership in essential interface and foundation IP while winning new, high-value opportunities that advance our position as the leading provider of engineering solutions from silicon to systems," said Sassine Ghazi, president and CEO of Synopsys. "GF will be an excellent future steward for the processor IP solutions business, enabling customers worldwide to benefit from continued, strong competition in the development and delivery of processor IP solutions."

The acquisition of Synopsys' ARC and ARC-V Processor IP Solutions business is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the receipt of required regulatory approvals, and is expected to be completed in the second half of calendar year 2026. Following the acquisition, GF will work closely with Synopsys to ensure a seamless transition for employees, customers and partners.

About GF

GlobalFoundries (GF) is a leading manufacturer of essential semiconductors the world relies on to live, work and connect. We innovate and partner with customers to deliver more power-efficient, high-performance products for the automotive, smart mobile devices, internet of things, communications infrastructure and other high-growth markets. With our global manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF is a trusted and reliable source for customers around the world. Every day, our talented and diverse team delivers results with an unyielding focus on security, longevity and sustainability. For more information, visit www.gf.com.

About MIPS

MIPS, a GlobalFoundries company, is a leading provider of RISC-V IP and software for physical AI platforms. Our innovations deliver standards-based computing platforms developed with our customers' software-first solutions. MIPS technology enables the adoption of AI in real-time, event-driven products for high-growth markets such as aerospace, automotive, defense, embedded computing, enterprise infrastructure, and industrial robotics. As part of the GlobalFoundries family, we deliver RISC-V at foundry scale and enable Physical AI to be built on MIPS. For more information visit MIPS.com -

