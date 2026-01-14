Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.01.2026
WKN: A1XEDS | ISIN: US2697961082
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Eagle Pharmaceuticals Announces Divestiture of Barhemsys

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS: EGRX) (the "Company" or "Eagle") is pleased to announce the divestiture of the marketing authorization for Barhemsys (amisulpride) in the U.S. to LXO Group, Paris, France.

Barhemsys is used for the treatment of Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) alone or with another antiemetic in patients with or without prior prophylaxis. Approved in February 2020 and launched in the U.S. in November 2020, Barhemsys is the only FDA-approved treatment for PONV, addressing a critical need in post-surgical care by offering a targeted, effective option to manage this common complication.

"This strategic divestiture reflects Eagle Pharmaceuticals commitment to streamlining its acute care business and maximizing value for our shareholders, while ensuring access to this important treatment for the millions of patients affected annually by PONV," stated Michael Graves, CEO of Eagle.

"The deployment of a direct hospital sales force around Barhemsys significantly enhances our US commercial capabilities and creates immediate synergies with our existing U.S. portfolio, with all products being distributed in the same distribution channel," said Jason Jones, Head of U.S. Operations at LXO Group.

Cash from the divestiture will be used for Eagle's ongoing business operations.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eagle is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company with research and development, clinical, manufacturing and commercial expertise. Eagle is committed to developing innovative medicines that result in meaningful improvements in patients' lives. Eagle's commercialized products include PEMFEXY, RYANODEX, BENDEKA, BELRAPZO, TREAKISYM(Japan), and BYFAVOthrough its wholly owned subsidiary Acacia Pharma Inc. Eagle's oncology and CNS/metabolic critical care pipeline includes product candidates with the potential to address underserved therapeutic areas across multiple disease states, and the company is focused on developing medicines with the potential to become part of the personalized medicine paradigm in cancer care. Additional information is available on Eagle's website at www.eagleus.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Lisa M. Wilson
T: 212-452-2793
E: lwilson@insitecony.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
