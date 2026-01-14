cbdMD, Inc.: cbdMD Announces Strategic Acquisition of Bluebird Botanicals

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- cbdMD, Inc (NYSE American: YCBD), a leading innovator in hemp-derived wellness products, announced today the closing of the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Bluebird Botanicals, one of the longest-standing brands in the CBD industry, providing an established and complementary revenue base to strengthen cbdMD's long-term growth strategy.

The transaction was completed through an asset purchase comprised of an initial share issuance and earnout shares. For more details, including specific terms and conditions, please see the Form 8-K filed with the SEC on January 13, 2026.

The acquisition brings together two mission-aligned brands that share an unwavering focus on quality and consumer experience. Bluebird Botanicals has cultivated a loyal consumer following over more than a decade and attracted backing from Juggernaut Capital Partners, a middle-market private equity firm focused on consumer and healthcare investments with a track record of scaling premium wellness and consumer brands.

"Our team has long admired Bluebird Botanicals for its authenticity, product integrity, and the trust it has cultivated in the hemp community," said Ronan Kennedy, CEO, cbdMD. "This partnership amplifies our shared commitment to elevating wellness solutions and delivering unmatched value to consumers nationwide."

Unlocking Cost & Revenue Synergies

The all-equity purchase price of the transaction is expected to strengthen the balance sheet and underscores the strategic alignment between the two brands. Management expects to realize operational efficiencies through consolidated supply chain, manufacturing, and shared services, subject to successful integration. In addition, the broadening of product offerings and cross-brand distribution opportunities are expected to accelerate revenue growth across both direct-to-consumer and retail channels.

Compelling IP & Future Growth Potential

Importantly, the transaction adds a differentiated portfolio of intellectual property, including patented-process technologies and certain regulatory compliance documentation aligned with the evolving regulatory pathways. This expanded IP base may enhance the Company's strategic flexibility as regulatory frameworks develop and also brings intellectual property and patented technology that may deliver value as new regulations take effect. Potential industry reforms may provide clearer pathways for innovation for the combined entity, subject to regulatory approval and market acceptance.

"As we look toward 2026 and beyond, this transaction enhances our revenue foundation, supports our goal of achieving positive EBITDA and net income, and enhances our ability to innovate responsibly and continue leading the category with products consumers can trust," added Kennedy.

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) is one of the leading and most highly trusted and most recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands with a comprehensive line of U.S. produced THC-free1 CBD products and an array of Farm Act-compliant Delta-9 products. Our Paw CBD brand of pet products includes veterinarian-formulated products and our ATRx brand features functional mushroom products. In addition, we operate Herbal Oasis, a premium, award-winning THC-infused social seltzer that blends cannabinoids and nootropic mushrooms to deliver a fast-acting, functional beverage made for presence and connection. With an alcohol-free formula and wellness-forward ingredients, Oasis invites a better way to drink-one rooted in clarity, balance, and joy. To learn more about cbdMD and our comprehensive line of U.S. grown, THC-free1 CBD and Full Spectrum products as well as our other brands, please visit www.cbdmd.com, www.pawcbd.com, ATRxlabs.com, or Herbaloasis.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the thousands of retail outlets that carry cbdMD's products.

About Bluebird Botanicals

Founded in 2012, Bluebird Botanicals is a widely respected manufacturer of high-quality hemp extract and CBD products. Known for its stringent testing standards and educational resources, Bluebird Botanicals has played an influential role in shaping consumer expectations and industry best practices.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements, estimates, forecasts, and projections regarding future performance and events that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Those statements include statements regarding expectations from the integration of Bluebird, anticipated long-term growth strategy, revenue growth, achieving positive EBITDA, potential efficiencies resulting from the acquisition and new product offerings. These statements may be identified by the use of words like "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "will," "should," and "seek," and similar expressions and include any financial projections or estimates or pro forma financial information set forth herein. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Important factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include, but are not limited to, regulatory issues, unexpected issues with integrating the two companies, and customer acceptance of our product offerings, as well as those risks detailed in our filings with the SEC, including our most recent Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC.

1 THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical methods.

