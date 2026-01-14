dlivrd Technologies Inc: dlivrd Technologies Acquires FULFLLD to Expand Enterprise Catering and Scheduled Delivery Infrastructure

Acquisition adds 11,000+ enterprise locations, accelerates product roadmap.

HORSHAM, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / dlivrd Technologies Inc., a leader in delivery infrastructure and operational technology, today announced the acquisition of FULFLLD, a platform purpose-built for routed, multi-stop, and high-value delivery operations. This move enhances dlivrd's ability to support multi-location foodservice brands with greater reliability, route control, and last-mile visibility.

Proven Enterprise Catering Delivery Software at Scale

FULFLLD's technology operates across more than 11,000 enterprise locations, supporting $10.9M in annual food value through scheduled and routed deliveries in high-stakes, real-world environments. The platform is designed for operators that prioritize reliability, control, and predictability over marketplace scale.

Across its enterprise deployments, FULFLLD has helped brands:

Increase on-time delivery performance by 27.3%

Cuts failed or canceled deliveries by nearly 10%

Save enterprise clients thousands annually in delivery-related costs

Reduce internal support hours by over 3,000 annually

These outcomes align closely with dlivrd's core focus on operational excellence and high-value off-premise fulfillment.

"We didn't acquire FULFLLD for optics or marketplace size," said Chris Heffernan, Founder and CEO of dlivrd Technologies. "We acquired it because the platform has proven itself in complex, real-world delivery environments. This move accelerates our roadmap, deepens our enterprise offering, and ultimately helps our partners move more food with less friction."

Accelerating dlivrd's Enterprise Delivery and Routing Roadmap

With FULFLLD now part of the dlivrd portfolio, the company accelerates its enterprise roadmap by three quarters. Key expanded capabilities include:

Enterprise delivery controls and permissions

Advanced routing and multi-stop workflows

Operational visibility and exception management

Driver-first tooling designed for scheduled and high-value orders

The acquisition also enables dlivrd to bring proven enterprise delivery workflows to a broader base of restaurant, catering, and foodservice partners across the globe.

Leadership Continuity Supporting Enterprise Customers

As part of the acquisition, Levy Yakubov, CEO and Founder of FULFLLD, will remain in an active leadership role throughout the transition period, working closely with the dlivrd Technologies executive team to ensure continuity for customers and partners. Following the transition, Levy will continue to support the business in an advisory capacity.

"FULFLLD was built to solve real-world challenges enterprise operators face daily. dlivrd shares that same DNA, and together we can scale solutions that actually work, without compromising reliability," said Levy Yakubov.

About dlivrd Technologies

dlivrd Technologies is a modern, solutions-based company advancing delivery infrastructure, workforce enablement, and operational technology. The company brings together high-performing brands designed to support complex, experience-driven operations at scale.

Through its portfolio, dlivrd Technologies delivers enterprise-grade last mile capabilities across the US and UK, including scheduled, routed, and high-value delivery solutions. Its infrastructure-first approach enables organizations across multiple industries to improve reliability, operational efficiency, and visibility across critical fulfillment workflows.

About FULFLLD

FULFLLD is a delivery SaaS platform built for scheduled, routed, and enterprise delivery operations. Designed to handle complex, high-volume workflows, the platform enables brands to manage delivery execution with greater reliability, visibility, and control while reducing internal operational overhead.

Media Contact:

Name: Ashley Campos

Title: Chief Strategy Officer

Company: dlivrd Technologies

Email: ashley.campos@dlivrd.io

SOURCE: dlivrd Technologies Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/dlivrd-technologies-acquires-fulflld-to-expand-enterprise-caterin-1127004