South Florida Ventures: Premiere Anaheim 2026: The West Coast's Must-Attend Beauty Event Returns Bigger Than Ever

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / Premiere Anaheim 2026 returns to the Anaheim Convention Center on February 1-2, 2026, bringing together the professional beauty community for two days of education, shopping, and connection. Now in its fourth year, it continues to raise the bar as the premier destination for beauty professionals on the West Coast, bringing together top brands, educators, influencers, and industry leaders. More than just a beauty show, Premiere Anaheim is a transformative, community-driven experience designed to inspire, empower, and elevate the beauty industry as one.

The 2026 event will feature 180+ education classes, 120+ exhibiting brands, and 115+ top educators and influencers across hair, nails, skincare, barbering, makeup, and wellness. Attendees can discover trending techniques, shop exclusive show-only deals, and connect with the brands and experts shaping the future of the industry. A complete listing of classes and brands can be found here .

The exhibit floor will showcase leading brands such as L3vel3, Ulta, Wahl, and T3 Micro, alongside spa and wellness innovators Circadia and Zemits, nail favorites like LeChat, and standout makeup, lash and brow brands including Moira Cosmetics and Lashbomb.

Premiere Anaheim's education lineup will feature industry-recognized talent including Wayne Tuggle, Presley Poe, Larisa Love, and Ashlee Norman, with special appearances from Kirsty Meakin and a business-focused conversation with Anastasia Soare, CEO of Anastasia Beverly Hills, which will also include an exclusive conversation and book signing, with the first 700 attendees on Sunday receiving a complimentary copy of her new book, Raising Brows.

New for 2026, Premiere Anaheim introduces the Value Center for Pros, offering exceptional deals across professional beauty categories, and an all-new Demo Stage featuring live, up-close demonstrations from leading brands and educators. The show also debuts Spa & Wellness Talks, a one-day experiential program curated by Mary Bemis, exploring innovative treatments and wellness-forward practices.

Attendees can also enjoy the Ulta Beauty Experience Lounge, creator meet-and-greets, the SalonEVO / BarberEVO Media Zone, and the live NAHA 2026 Finalist Announcement on the Main Stage.

Registration Details

Premiere Anaheim 2026 offers three pricing tiers for professionals and students, with savings for early registration. All Show Passes include two days of complimentary education and full access to the exhibit floor. Workshops and competitions are available for an additional fee.

Schools can take advantage of a special bundle package that includes 10 students plus one complimentary instructor pass.

ADVANCE RATE PRICING NOW AVAILABLE

Purchase show passes on or before January 31 to save $20.

Register Here

Visitors can also take advantage of discounted hotel rates in Anaheim for the show. Learn more here .

About Premiere Shows

The Premiere Shows are the nation's leading network of beauty industry events, matched with world-class education from top beauty brands and renowned educators. Premiere welcomes all representatives of the professional beauty industry to meet with top brands from around the globe, get hands-on education, shop, connect with their community, and stay up to date with the hottest trends in the business. Premiere exhibitors are guaranteed to meet decision-makers from every area of the beauty industry on an exhibit floor designed to bring the beauty community together to learn, buy, and connect.?For more information on Premiere Shows and its events, visit premiereshows.com .

The Premiere Shows' events are organized by USA Beauty LLC, a joint venture between Informa Markets, BolognaFiere, and the Professional Beauty Association - a historic partnership created to better serve the beauty industry. USA Beauty LLC also operates the Cosmoprof North America events held annually in Las Vegas and Miami.

For more information, visit premiereshows.com and follow @premierebeautyshows for updates and announcements.

